(Guardian)   Pilot programme allows Chinese residents to check if their partner has a history of domestic abuse before getting married. However, you must provide your ID as well as the ID of your future spouse. Because that conversation should go smoothly   (theguardian.com) divider line
192 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 12:46 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about their opinion on Meryl Streep?

Amazon Women on the moon - Date scene and what my life is like
Youtube HufRCqkURQ8
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hang on, I need to run home and get Morgan Fairchild's ID.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't know or have access to your future spouse's ID information, then you aren't close enough to where you should be considering marriage anyway.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ask your partner for their ID and they get violent, well, there's your answer.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you can pinch their ID from their wallet/purse while they are pooping...

It's not like the system sends them a text saying,

ZOMG SOMEONE CHECKED TO SEE IF YOU ARE A VIOLENT PERSON
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: If you don't know or have access to your future spouse's ID information, then you aren't close enough to where you should be considering marriage anyway.


Stalker alert!
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how the ratio of men to women is in China it's not hard to imagine a desirable woman having a 'pick of the litter' scenario. One in which the applicants for the position are likely to jump through any and all requisite hoops
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, we probably should have a list of convicted domestic abusers, because those assholes rarely change, and it could save a lot of women's lives.  Key word is convicted.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Or you can pinch their ID from their wallet/purse while they are pooping...

It's not like the system sends them a text saying,

ZOMG SOMEONE CHECKED TO SEE IF YOU ARE A VIOLENT PERSON


Wouldn't that be a requirement under some countries' internet privacy laws?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Or you can pinch their ID from their wallet/purse while they are pooping...


That's not all I pinch when they are pooping!

/if you know what I mean.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: ColonelCathcart: Or you can pinch their ID from their wallet/purse while they are pooping...

It's not like the system sends them a text saying,

ZOMG SOMEONE CHECKED TO SEE IF YOU ARE A VIOLENT PERSON

Wouldn't that be a requirement under some countries' internet privacy laws?


Difficulty: China

/but yes, I'm sure this won't fly in the EU
//won't someone think of the domestic abuser?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I hate China's surveillance state, this is actually one issue I kind of feel they are getting right, at least on the surface.  It being China, I could see them flagging every political dissident as an abuser, just to make life miserable for them, but other than that, if a free country were to do it, I wouldn't have an issue.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
btraz70
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What about a bodily fluid sample?  I'm fairly certain I can get one of those without raising any red flags.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would think finding a badge would be proof enough of domestic violence.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subs, if you get beat because you asked for your spouse-to-be's ID to check their sh*t, you maybe just saved yourself a few bucks on the check.

Which is good, because wasting money is probably another thing you could get beat over.

/you outsnarked yourself. That is rare.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
privacy is not the same for them. they wouldnt care.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't their government require a phone tracing app that can already do this? Should be some Excel-knockoff spreadsheet they can refer to for all this.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Murflette: Considering how the ratio of men to women is in China it's not hard to imagine a desirable woman having a 'pick of the litter' scenario. One in which the applicants for the position are likely to jump through any and all requisite hoops


I'd jump through her requisite hoops, IYKWIMAITYD

/  I'd also pick her litter.
// Something about being an applicant for the "position".
/// Desirable woman.
 
