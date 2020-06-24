 Skip to content
(Guardian)   There's a stark difference between Whole Food's Starkey Springs water and their competitors. Mainly it's the extra arsenic   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh, Third World problems.

/probably true of a lot of America's problems at this point
//more cynical than usual today
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Earth's Biggest Poison Store™
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Amazon and Jeff Bezos, killing everything they touch.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ahh, cool, crisp, clean and relaxing arsenic. Nothing calms your nerves like arsenic.
 
rcain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Remember when Coke rolled out their Desani bottled water brand it was later discovered it was chock full of carcinogens?

Ya, it's like that. Good times

Seems our corporate mega brands can't make a damn thing that doesn't poison or outright kill you
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's all natural!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With every water purchase, some old lace is included!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess the old lace on the label really should have given it away.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let's see, 9.56 < 10.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.


Yum yum yum.  I want my water to have three times the second closest brand's level of arsenic.  It's almost 5% under the maximum governmental limit, so it won't kill me!
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.


If you're going to cherry pick, don't forget to include this gem from TFA.

But many of the 45 brands of bottled water CR scientists tested between February and May of this year had undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating that lower levels are feasible, says Brian Ronholm, CR's director of food policy and former head of the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Starkey Spring Water was the only brand CR tested that exceeded 3 PPB.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Russ1642: CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.

If you're going to cherry pick, don't forget to include this gem from TFA.

But many of the 45 brands of bottled water CR scientists tested between February and May of this year had undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating that lower levels are feasible, says Brian Ronholm, CR's director of food policy and former head of the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Starkey Spring Water was the only brand CR tested that exceeded 3 PPB.


Sorry, are we talking about ballpoint pens here? The whole thing is garbage simply because it's coming from Consumer Reports. I'd sooner base an opinion on something published in The Sun or Daily Mail.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Cajnik: Russ1642: CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.

If you're going to cherry pick, don't forget to include this gem from TFA.

But many of the 45 brands of bottled water CR scientists tested between February and May of this year had undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating that lower levels are feasible, says Brian Ronholm, CR's director of food policy and former head of the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Starkey Spring Water was the only brand CR tested that exceeded 3 PPB.

Sorry, are we talking about ballpoint pens here? The whole thing is garbage simply because it's coming from Consumer Reports. I'd sooner base an opinion on something published in The Sun or Daily Mail.


What is your problem with CR?  They do good, science-based work.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Russ1642: Cajnik: Russ1642: CR recently tested dozens of bottled water brands and found that Starkey Spring Water, introduced by Whole Foods in 2015, had concerning levels of arsenic, ranging from 9.49 to 9.56 parts per billion (PPB), at least three times the level of every other brand tested. Federal regulations require manufacturers to limit the amount of arsenic, a potentially dangerous heavy metal, in bottled water to 10 PPB. CR experts believe that level does not adequately protect public health.

Let's see, 9.56 < 10. They don't even report the uncertainty in the measurements. Consumer Reports, which I'd barely trust to test ballpoint pens, is an expert on levels of arsenic in water. Everything about this is so untrustworthy it's not worth discussing further.

If you're going to cherry pick, don't forget to include this gem from TFA.

But many of the 45 brands of bottled water CR scientists tested between February and May of this year had undetectable amounts of arsenic, demonstrating that lower levels are feasible, says Brian Ronholm, CR's director of food policy and former head of the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Starkey Spring Water was the only brand CR tested that exceeded 3 PPB.

Sorry, are we talking about ballpoint pens here? The whole thing is garbage simply because it's coming from Consumer Reports. I'd sooner base an opinion on something published in The Sun or Daily Mail.

What is your problem with CR?  They do good, science-based work.


They do advertizing masked as objective testing.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they could send it to Flint.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess the old lace on the label really should have given it away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
