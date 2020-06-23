 Skip to content
(FOX6Now)   Two teen girls go missing. Police shrug their shoulders. Family gets a search party together and finds them themselves. Then things get a little burny and shooty   (fox6now.com) divider line
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like you have to be closely related to a cop these days if you want to get any help from them.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the unrest, Morales said a couch was set on fire...

Little did they know they had entered a neighborhood of West Virginia University alums.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Seems like you have to be closely related to a cop these days if you want to get any help from them.


Pretty white blondes are still fine for missing persons work from the police.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Milwaukee police said the girls were not considered to be "critically missing."

Gilbreana was described as a female, African American, 13 years old, 5'8" tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink knee-length dress.
Tydrianna was described as a female, African American, 15 years old, 5'4" tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, light blue shorts and black furry sandals.

Nothing to do with race? right?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow, they attack cops, then call cops for help, then attack cops again. What's next attacking U. S. Grant or Lincoln? LMAO.
 
acad1228
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Scarce on details. So where were they for 2 days?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."


Gee I wonder why.

The article is kind of confusing... Family called the cops when their kids were missing... cops said : we dont give a fark... then family called in neighbors and friends to look for them... found them... then went to the cops to throw bricks at them? What?
 
puffy999
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey did anybody notice this? I don't think it's been mentioned:

Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."
 
weemill
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The part of the article that stuck out for me:

"Those at the scene ... are frustrated because they've spoken out about human trafficking in the neighborhood for years."
 
eiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."

Gee I wonder why.

The article is kind of confusing... Family called the cops when their kids were missing... cops said : we dont give a fark... then family called in neighbors and friends to look for them... found them... then went to the cops to throw bricks at them? What?


I read in an article that people in that neighborhood believe there is a long-standing sex-trafficking ring operating there and that the police have long ignored their concerns. If they believe that, I could see why the sequence of events you describe would happen. I have no idea if that belief is grounded in reality.
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So does "critically missing" mean "white"?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

acad1228: Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."


"Pretty please with WHITE sugar on top"?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lolmao500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."

Gee I wonder why.

The article is kind of confusing... Family called the cops when their kids were missing... cops said : we dont give a fark... then family called in neighbors and friends to look for them... found them... then went to the cops to throw bricks at them? What?


Nowhere except in the Fark Pol echo chamber would a reader assume cops took the approach of "we don't give a fark" from the article.  LOL Mao.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think a town that produced a substance made of beer flavored water with an added thimble of ethanol and sold for $0.68 a six pack would have a better managed city.    There's a solution.

Back in that day, real racism was Coors which reformed and teamed with the NAACP on one $350M project, among many others.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where was Dahmer from? Who did he prey on?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

puffy999: Hey did anybody notice this? I don't think it's been mentioned:

Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."


Without him articulating the expectations and whether and how they were related to the family, it's really difficult to ascertain the veracity of that statement.
The entire article is a confusing mess of run-on sentences. How is it that a poor man from the South has better command of the written language than college-educated journalists?
 
weemill
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
another news site:

https://www.wisn.com/article/deputy-r​e​scues-missing-2-year-old-girl-found-st​uck-in-muddy-pond/32955000
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

puffy999: Hey did anybody notice this? I don't think it's been mentioned:

Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."


I am curious what kind of cooperation they wanted:

"Yes, officer, I am calling to report that two teenage girls are missing!" - "I am so sorry to hear that, please describe them for me so we can locate them." - "Well, one is 13 and the other is 15, they're both dark brown ski..." *CLICK* "Hello? Officer? HELLO?!"
*later*
"We have not received the cooperation we would expect from family."
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: puffy999: Hey did anybody notice this? I don't think it's been mentioned:

Chief Morales said police had "not received the cooperation we would expect from family."

I am curious what kind of cooperation they wanted:

"Yes, officer, I am calling to report that two teenage girls are missing!" - "I am so sorry to hear that, please describe them for me so we can locate them." - "Well, one is 13 and the other is 15, they're both dark brown ski..." *CLICK* "Hello? Officer? HELLO?!"
*later*
"We have not received the cooperation we would expect from family."


Yeah... I'm sure that's how it went down. You know what you should do about it? Riot, loot and burn down your neighborhood. THAT'LL show 'em!
 
