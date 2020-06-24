 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun)   Have an extra £3m between you and your posse? Rent the world's most expensive superyacht for a week to get blotto on. Comes with mini-submarine station, flyboards, hoverboards, sea scooters and heli-pad. Bonus hospital for after you wreck youself   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
12
282 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 7:43 PM



Did you say "blotto"?

I Wanna Be A Lifeguard by Blotto
Youtube CBRJ6jQfap0


//I know at least one of you came for this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Did you say "blotto"?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CBRJ6jQf​ap0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

//I know at least one of you came for this.


no but now i'm fondly recalling the time when the m in mtv actually meant music
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Flyboard you say?   Does it start right now?
and it starts right now!
Youtube puGA2N5pxeI
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure you are not supposed to say "posse" anymore, Subby.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I'm pretty sure you are not supposed to say "posse" anymore, Subby.


If you don't grab a posse, how are you supposed to catch the bad guys?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also, if I had the means, I would take a bunch of magic mushrooms before exploring Davy Jones' Locker in the sub. Then I would kick up a bunch of silt, lose my bearings, wreck the sub, hold my breath and be on the surface in time for the lobster brunch.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
3mil? Pish Posh. Sign me up for two weeks.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: mikaloyd: I'm pretty sure you are not supposed to say "posse" anymore, Subby.

If you don't grab a posse, how are you supposed to catch the bad guys?


I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the posse. You can do anything.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"...can take 22 guests and needs a crew of 54 when at sea"

Sounds like they have a lot of middle management
 
i ignore u
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"It boasts ... a yoga balcony with ex-British military instructors."

I wasn't aware that the British military was into yoga.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sea scooter?

Fun to ride until your friends see you on one?
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rhiannon: "...can take 22 guests and needs a crew of 54 when at sea"

Sounds like they have a lot of middle management


I guess yacht workers are essential.   The fires of capitalism need wood.  climb on up there, essential worker.

the yacht workers *might* be permitted to wear masks.  The guests almost certainly will not.
 
