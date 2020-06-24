 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Reporters nationwide soaking tampons in their frappuchinos after off duty LAPD officer finds an alpaca in his coffee-flavored milkshake   (vice.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird, Debit card, Tampon, Coffee, image of a tampon, Starbucks, Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, MasterCard  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 8:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bonus twitter coverage at Raw Story (submission thingee didn't like the URL*):

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/06/women​-call-bs-after-lapd-cop-claims-someone​-put-a-tampon-in-his-starbucks-frappuc​cino/

No offense but that isn't a tampon.
Signed,
People with vaginas

/*nor does preview
//copy and paste still works
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll sum the article up,
Fark user imageView Full Size


More piggy lies.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Unpossible! Dishonest cops are as rare as pervy youth pastors!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who even thinks of something like this.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I want to see a fight
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Who even thinks of something like this.


Cops are seriously deranged
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I'll sum the article up,
[Fark user image image 300x225]

More piggy lies.


Shiat, you think Starbucks would just GIVE away a perfectly good tampon? That shiat costs extra! :P

/He and McMuffin gal should hook up.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not all cops aren't bastards
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A cop ... planting evidence?

Well I never.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yo straight up if that shiat can soak up a thick as mud Starbuck Frappuccino it HAS to be the most absorbent product, color me impressed, blue liquid be damned
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
probably Navajo hair
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency," the LAPD's union told Melugin.

I didn't know Starbucks hired Republicans as baristas.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep, never happened.

As much as I hate to say this, I hope Starbuck's sues the everloving fark out of the LASD/LAPD/whichever law enforcement agency is responsible for this lie.

Defund the police, indeed. Sue them all.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops are pathological liars, I don't believe this for a second.
 
eiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It seems somehow symbolic that these police unions and even departments just take the word of any individual cop about pretty much anything before even investigating.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A) not a tampon
B) you can see them making your drink
C) ACAB
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I never go to Starbucks.  Is this a new thing?
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Starbucks: We have done an internal investigation and have determined no wrongdoing.

/I kid, but how fitting would that be if Starbucks released that message just to fark around?
//also, if the cops name wasn't hilariously misspelled was it really Starbucks?
 
eiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Cops are pathological liars, I don't believe this for a second.


It's already been debunked.

A lot of criminal cases hinge on the word of cops. One wonders how all of this is going to affect that going forward.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: probably Navajo hair


"I thought we were supposed to Cherokee, man."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: probably Navajo hair


Turns out, it was Mexican.
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It looks like a garage door pull strap to me.
 
eiger
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: Starbucks: We have done an internal investigation and have determined no wrongdoing.

/I kid, but how fitting would that be if Starbucks released that message just to fark around?
//also, if the cops name wasn't hilariously misspelled was it really Starbucks?


The Starbucks is in a Target. The Target pretty much did exactly that (although without the clever wording).
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I worked somewhere that served food to cops, I'd do much worse.

American cops are scum, and they've proven the only way to change their ways is to go through them, not with them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
.aybe the barista misheard. Instead of 'gimne a grand frappacino with extra wa-hip cream' she heard 'please make me an overpriced iced beverage with a tampon from yon skank.'
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like, the whole thing made 0 sense. Not only is that not a tampon, unless the Starbucks worker was the reincarnation of Houdini by way of a child of David Copperfield, no farking way are you sleight-of-handing something THAT BIG into a starbucks cup while serving it, because you are, you know, completely exposed and easily visible while serving.
 
nursetim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While it was nice they did all of their testing to determine if it could happen, the fact it's a cop saying it happened means it didn't, no further testing required.
 
Two16
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: probably Navajo hair


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: A cop ... planting evidence?

Well I never.


Also as bad as the lie from the Huntsville, Al police calling a friend of ours Antifa terrorists at a press conference because she is a doctor who was with a couple of nursing staff that had a first aid station under a canopy during protests. They tore down the station and showed the video. She has filed a defamation lawsuit.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1) Probably not.
2) If they did, I don't really blame them after the month America has had.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Felgraf: unless the Starbucks worker was the reincarnation of Houdini by way of a child of David Copperfield, no farking way are you sleight-of-handing something THAT BIG into a starbucks cup while serving it,


I think having a tampon magically appear in an iced coffee would be really more of a Penn & Teller trick that Copperfield or Houdini. Ricky Jay might have done it, only with really erudite patter, and also he would have thrown the tampon into the cup from across the room.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can see where the mistake happened.  Someone probably ordered a vampire tea, he got their drink by mistake, and just found the vampire tea bag.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
bluejeansonfire

If I worked somewhere that served food to cops, I'd do much worse.

American cops are scum, and they've proven the only way to change their ways is to go through them, not with them.

Cop or not, tampering with a random persons food is a chicken sh*t thing to do.
You have zero moral character.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Who even thinks of something like this.


Pigs.
 
Two16
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.