(Twitter)   Well I hear you went up to Santa Anita and your horse, naturally, won. Then you flew your Learjet up to Nova Scotia to spread your Coronavirus around   (twitter.com) divider line
21
966 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jun 2020 at 8:29 AM



‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Rich people can afford it.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, you're where you should be all the time, and when your not, you're with
Some compromised guy and his wife, then his best friend's wife and her best friend

You're so vain
You won't wear a mask at a horse race
You're so vain [so vain]
You yell out the Covid from your face, your face, your face.


/If you've got an apricot scarf, put it over your mouth, am I right?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
'
Carly Simon - You're So Vain
Youtube mQZmCJUSC6g
 
Peaceboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well son of a gun.  Nicely done, Submitter.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Peaceboy: Well son of a gun.  Nicely done, Submitter.


What you did there, I see it.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! We are doing good up here. Fly off!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's Santa Anita so I assume they took them out back and put them down and sent them to the glue factory?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We just cleared our last active case two days ago.

Swear to God if you actually do come up here you'll be met with torches and pitchforks at the terminal :P
 
thepeterd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll bet you think this thread is about you. Don't you? Don't you?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm really sad about what's happening at Santa Anita. I used to go to that track a lot. It's a nice track.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stay away from Nova Scotia I need to get a kidney removed and would appreciate it if the surgery wasn't delayed due to covidiots.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More like;

"And your horse naturally died.." AMIRITE?

That track has had horses die or have to be put down at a ridiculous rate..Just a day or two ago
a horse had to be put down..
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'm really sad about what's happening at Santa Anita. I used to go to that track a lot. It's a nice track.


The COVID or the glue factory?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Stay away from Nova Scotia I need to get a kidney removed and would appreciate it if the surgery wasn't delayed due to covidiots.


Why can't you get it done in a New Orleans hotel room like the rest of us?
 
Champion of the Sun [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thepeterd: [Fark user image 425x425]
I'll bet you think this thread is about you. Don't you? Don't you?


He co-wrote the song and sings part of the chorus.  Maybe the song is that tongue in cheek?
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: More like;

"And your horse naturally died.." AMIRITE?

That track has had horses die or have to be put down at a ridiculous rate..Just a day or two ago
a horse had to be put down..


What is up with that? Has that always been a thing there, or is it something that started in the last few years? Is there something wrong with the turf there?
 
henryhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Champion of the Sun: thepeterd: [Fark user image 425x425]
I'll bet you think this thread is about you. Don't you? Don't you?

He co-wrote the song and sings part of the chorus.  Maybe the song is that tongue in cheek?


Backing vocals, yes. Co-wrote, no.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Egoy3k: Stay away from Nova Scotia I need to get a kidney removed and would appreciate it if the surgery wasn't delayed due to covidiots.

Why can't you get it done in a New Orleans hotel room like the rest of us?


because if I did that then they take the kidney that doesn't have cancer and I'd be up shiat creek without a paddle.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Badafuco: I'm really sad about what's happening at Santa Anita. I used to go to that track a lot. It's a nice track.

The COVID or the glue factory?


Glue factory. I've done pretty well betting at that track. With the backdrop of the San Bernardino mountains, the nice infield and only $5 to get in.
 
puffy999
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Stay away from Nova Scotia I need to get a kidney removed and would appreciate it if the surgery wasn't delayed due to covidiots.


Dinner at Dahmer's?
 
