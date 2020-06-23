 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   Yakima County, Washington is the latest to run out of hospital beds from treating COVID-19   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yakima is two hours and 15 minutes from Seattle on the other side of the Cascades
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yeah. The Gov put a wear a farking mask order into effect on Friday. The amount of people pissing and moaning about it can be heard over the hiss of a ventilator.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder what happened to all of the cherries normally sold roadside all over western WA this time of year?

/probably left for the birds
//maybe they will be too fat to go after the wine grapes
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: I wonder what happened to all of the cherries normally sold roadside all over western WA this time of year?

/probably left for the birds
//maybe they will be too fat to go after the wine grapes


Naw - I've been buying them by the box since last week. They cost about $2 more a box but they're still great.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: fragMasterFlash: I wonder what happened to all of the cherries normally sold roadside all over western WA this time of year?

/probably left for the birds
//maybe they will be too fat to go after the wine grapes

Naw - I've been buying them by the box since last week. They cost about $2 more a box but they're still great.


That'll make the trains run on time! Hope you've got some heavy reading to do. The Stand, Shogun, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo... Cherry season is great for finishing books.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All the rural folk thinking "it's fine. Trump hoarded all those ventilators and the protective gear to save for us" are going to be so disappointed when they open the storage bin and see naught but a photo of Jared and Ivanka's new megayacht signed "Have you tried prayer?"

Or, more accurately, a Russian oligarch's new yacht and Donnie's as-yet unbroken thumbs.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SARS-CoV-2 is soooo March 2020. It's all about civil unrest these days.


/s
 
