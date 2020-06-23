 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   So, what's up with all the douche bros who won't wear masks?
38
Mudgen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You have to  ask?  These are the people who throw their grandparents under the bus because freedumb.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What drives me insane is how many older guys (and they are almost invariably guys, with a few exceptions) I see "wearing" a mask that is around their chin so they can say they have one but don't give a sh*t. These guys are a bit older than me, and I see them at the grocery every time I need to go, and despite the rules that you have to have one on, apparently just having one in proximity to your face is ok. I'd think the store workers would want that enforced a bit more, if nothing else.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

naughtyrev: What drives me insane is how many older guys (and they are almost invariably guys, with a few exceptions) I see "wearing" a mask that is around their chin so they can say they have one but don't give a sh*t. These guys are a bit older than me, and I see them at the grocery every time I need to go, and despite the rules that you have to have one on, apparently just having one in proximity to your face is ok. I'd think the store workers would want that enforced a bit more, if nothing else.


/Uhmm......I'm 56.
//I wear my mask.
///mask not on while in stores is stupid.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Madaynun: naughtyrev: What drives me insane is how many older guys (and they are almost invariably guys, with a few exceptions) I see "wearing" a mask that is around their chin so they can say they have one but don't give a sh*t. These guys are a bit older than me, and I see them at the grocery every time I need to go, and despite the rules that you have to have one on, apparently just having one in proximity to your face is ok. I'd think the store workers would want that enforced a bit more, if nothing else.

/Uhmm......I'm 56.
//I wear my mask.
///mask not on while in stores is stupid.


The guys I'm talking about that I see are generally in their 60s-70s.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fools.

I'm getting fat off all the candy I'm handying from the five and dime.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Freedumb
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

naughtyrev: Madaynun: naughtyrev: What drives me insane is how many older guys (and they are almost invariably guys, with a few exceptions) I see "wearing" a mask that is around their chin so they can say they have one but don't give a sh*t. These guys are a bit older than me, and I see them at the grocery every time I need to go, and despite the rules that you have to have one on, apparently just having one in proximity to your face is ok. I'd think the store workers would want that enforced a bit more, if nothing else.

/Uhmm......I'm 56.
//I wear my mask.
///mask not on while in stores is stupid.

The guys I'm talking about that I see are generally in their 60s-70s.


/No problem,
// worked a hospital for 19 years
///Mom died Saturday.
////Thanks for everything Mom.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Madaynun: naughtyrev: Madaynun: naughtyrev: What drives me insane is how many older guys (and they are almost invariably guys, with a few exceptions) I see "wearing" a mask that is around their chin so they can say they have one but don't give a sh*t. These guys are a bit older than me, and I see them at the grocery every time I need to go, and despite the rules that you have to have one on, apparently just having one in proximity to your face is ok. I'd think the store workers would want that enforced a bit more, if nothing else.

/Uhmm......I'm 56.
//I wear my mask.
///mask not on while in stores is stupid.

The guys I'm talking about that I see are generally in their 60s-70s.

/No problem,
// worked a hospital for 19 years
///Mom died Saturday.
////Thanks for everything Mom.


Sorry for your loss.
 
Frederick [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They are embarrassed to wear a face mask, so they often over compensate with overt machismo. Seriously, how small do your balls have to be to allow other bro's to peer pressure you out of rational decisions?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Toxic masculinity.

next questiion?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Assholes gonna asshole. Where I live, I see people of all stripes not bothering. The only ones who consistently wear masks are people over 70. And for good reason. But for person to person transmission, 2 > 1.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he said his critics had tried to shame him for "threatening the lives of millions of innocent people" and insisted that he considered dying from the coronavirus preferable to "wearing a damn mask."

Just read it. Complete lack of shiats given for the welfare of others.  They aren't douches; they're willfully-negligent-homicide douches.

Maybe for the next outbreak we need to just lower the standard of evidence for bringing suit against people like this; if they decide to grace a store with their presence and anyone--ANYONE--gets sick who was in that store, those infected should have immediate standing to sue, even if they can't establish direct causality.  Don't want to wear a mask?  Fine.  Enjoy paying out millions for your freedom.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll also be the ones screaming to cut the line and see a doctor first and get a ventilator from someone else.
 
OneManArmy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I had a guest at the winery last week claim he couldn't wear a face mask for medical reasons. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Plague rats fighting on the side of the virus, deliberately attempting to spread the plague.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just another dumb jock!
 
LaChanz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: Toxic masculinity.

next questiion?


Yeah, men bad, amirite? Around here it's pretty equal. Maybe the people where you live just suck more.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1. Republicans that have bought into the whole "it's a hoax", "it's just a flu", or "it's over" line.

2. The toxic "you can't tell me what to do!  I have my rights!  I'm an American!" crap.  The same ones who open carry just because they technically can, the ones who were screaming and suing to be able to get a haircut and sit down at Applebees to eat.

The same people who scream about obeying the law and doing as your told when they explain their approval of police brutality and concentration camps for immigrants suddenly become huge rebels and civil libertarians when it's THEM that is being asked to be mildly temporarily inconvenienced by trying to save lives.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe they've spent a lot of money on braces and whitener and just really want everyone to see their teeth.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They watch foxnews like it's Monday night raw, king.
 
Renob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Aubrey Huff is, and always has been, one of the dumbest pieces of shiat to walk the face of the Earth.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw this in the wild today: https://www.snopes.com/fact-ch​eck/effe​ctiveness-face-masks/

Particularly enjoyed the part where he casually brushes aside CDC recommendations. I mean what the fark would they know about disease transmission compared to a guy who has done literally *hours* of OSHA training.
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
but they are bored with coronavirus, so we just have to accept the risk and get back to living our normal lives.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: Toxic masculinity.

next questiion?


Which is what it really amounts to. The type that just have to drive a monster truck so that nobody will mistake them for a woman or teh ghey. They need you to be sure they are the living embodiment of John Farking Wayne.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark

Fark user imageView Full Size


Old White Men, yelling at Old White Men.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The people not wearing masks don't really bother me so much as the people wearing them improperly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LaChanz: ababyatemydingo: Toxic masculinity.

next questiion?

Yeah, men bad, amirite? Around here it's pretty equal. Maybe the people where you live just suck more.


Toxic masculinity is real. Anyone who grew up as a man and had a normal childhood/teenagehood knows that.

I mean, hell, I still have a little gremlin in the back of my head mocking me for wearing a mask in public.

That doesn't mean that all men are toxic. Nor does it mean that all people who don't wear masks do it because of toxic masculinity. But when you see the guy all muscled-up, driving a sports car and refusing to wear a mask, it's no huge leap to figure out the likely reason why he's not wearing a mask.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Im sure I would be pleased to have this asshole in my clubhouse increasing the chances the team and/or their families members are at greater risk

wear a mask or no sportsball for you would be the message i would send as his employer
 
Nullav
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't give a damn. Wear the stupid things or stay the hell away from me.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The farkin problem is rw news outlets convinced people that your state leaders asking you to put a mask on for your own protection is the same thing as nazis killing anyone who wasn't a nazi...
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: The people not wearing masks don't really bother me so much as the people wearing them improperly.
[Fark user image 425x359]


wait just a goddamn minute, oh, that is better.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: ababyatemydingo: Toxic masculinity.

next questiion?

Which is what it really amounts to. The type that just have to drive a monster truck so that nobody will mistake them for a woman or teh ghey. They need you to be sure they are the living embodiment of John Farking Wayne.


Overcompensation - it's not just for 50 year olds with lambos anymore!
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have a culture built on selfishness. That's the problem underlying many other problems. I don't know how you fix that. It seems to be self-reinforcing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Frederick: They are embarrassed to wear a face mask, so they often over compensate with overt machismo. Seriously, how small do your balls have to be to allow other bro's to peer pressure you out of rational decisions?


Yes.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fragile masculinity

same reason there are so many shiatty commercials proclaiming some variation of 'masculinity crisis' or some such bullshiat to goad insecure men into buying their snake oil testosterone boosters or sunglasses or whatever
 
Outlawtsar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It is all about who the mask protects.

The mask does not protect the wearer, it protects everyone else.  Most doucebros have enough functioning brain cells to get that.

The tortured logic is that if they are wearing a mask, then they are indicating they might be sick to their peers, and therefore they are weaker than them.

When nomaskers see people wearing masks, they look down on them for their weakness.  It also helps that the virus disproportionately negatively affects people who douchebros already see as weaker (the elderly, pre-existing conditions, and minorities).
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One thing about the pandemic, it shows who the stupid people are. They're the ones who don't wear a mask, or wear it half assed (on the chin, around the neck, or over just the mouth).
 
