(Vice)   The biggest question facing partially reopened cities: where can I pee?   (vice.com) divider line
32
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anywhere you want
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peeing is easy. Its the intestine busting, won't be denied, prairie-dogging, def con 4 MOAB's that remains the big concern here.
I keep an extra pair of skivvies in tow, just in case.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In an empty Gatorade bottle.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: Peeing is easy. Its the intestine busting, won't be denied, prairie-dogging, def con 4 MOAB's that remains the big concern here.
I keep an extra pair of skivvies in tow, just in case.


I will not be denied.
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? shiatting in the streets is generally accepted and you're worried about where to pee?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piss on the local council until they get a clue.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.mypilotstore.com/MyPilotS​t​ore/sep/676?qryrmv=1&utm_source=bing&u​tm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=4-10&keywor​d=pee%20bag

Pee bags FTW!
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name for this phenomenon is Dublin Public Restrooms.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always use the worst toilet in Scotland.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've gone behind closed bldg's and dropped a deuce twice already. Wtf else are you supposed to do?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Tims Horton are for. It's the Tim Cycle. I have to pee? Time to ingest more diuretics!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: You can always use the worst toilet in Scotland.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I lived directly across the street and can reliably tell you that the corner on the left is a very popular choice late at night.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After two vodka lemonades drunk out of big paper cups on a street corner in Williamsburg in late May...

It sounds like "where to pee" should be pretty low on your list of life choices there.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Csb

My mum was taking my toddler for a walk in the local park and wasn't going to make it home so he dropped one in the park. The next day someone posted aggressive posters around telling off the dog walkers. I still giggle when I remember it.

/csb
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i taught my dog to carry around an old plastic bag in his mouth, and when i defecate in someone's yard, he puts the stool in the bag, and carries it home. such a good boy

myjoyofliving.comView Full Size
 
stealingisbad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually hop in a stream or creek
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around here they had the parks open but the bathrooms closed for a while.

Not sure how you were supposed to wash your hands with the sinks locked up
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Usually the bar owners car has a small receptical devoted for fuel.  It's really sexist the way it's positioned but that's why they provide a container for your drink if you need it.  If the owner were considerate enough to provide a porta potty you might want to see that the other drunks are practicing social distancing and not tripping those things over.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the nearest racist statue.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can pee next to me.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Behind a dumpster.
Or in front of it, life is full of choices!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The police precincts should all get converted to public restrooms.
 
Gollie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Males only unless you're using one of those cup thingies
 
wilshire [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Really? shiatting in the streets is generally accepted and you're worried about where to pee?


D E S I G N A T E D
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got girl bits. And I try to spend a few hours outside every morning to give my husband some space while we're stuck in our 1bd. The pee thing is seriously an issue. I'm on my bike or in woods (but in the middle of St Paul so never really private), or on a set of public stairs for cardio. And it's usually shortly after my coffee and if I'm running or doing stairs I'm drinking a lot of water. I still haven't figured out where I can pee without possibly breathing in aerosolized covid.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I've got girl bits. And I try to spend a few hours outside every morning to give my husband some space while we're stuck in our 1bd. The pee thing is seriously an issue. I'm on my bike or in woods (but in the middle of St Paul so never really private), or on a set of public stairs for cardio. And it's usually shortly after my coffee and if I'm running or doing stairs I'm drinking a lot of water. I still haven't figured out where I can pee without possibly breathing in aerosolized covid.


Women can pee in alleys and behind dumpsters or behind trees just like men. You have options.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: You can pee next to me.


Are you a vegan?
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Csb: was at a concert all squished up at the front with my friend Berg, she has to piss but doesn't want to miss anything and especially not deal with getting all the way out of the crowd and back again.

She grabs an empty water bottle off the floor and cuts the top off on an angle using her keys and up her shirt it goes and she pees right there without even stopping dancing.  Swooooon, I love a resourceful girl.

/csb

Fishmongers' Daughters: I've got girl bits. And I try to spend a few hours outside every morning to give my husband some space while we're stuck in our 1bd. The pee thing is seriously an issue. I'm on my bike or in woods (but in the middle of St Paul so never really private), or on a set of public stairs for cardio. And it's usually shortly after my coffee and if I'm running or doing stairs I'm drinking a lot of water. I still haven't figured out where I can pee without possibly breathing in aerosolized covid.


No where to pop a squat?
 
Creoena
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Peeing is easy. Its the intestine busting, won't be denied, prairie-dogging, def con 4 MOAB's that remains the big concern here.
I keep an extra pair of skivvies in tow, just in case.


Exactly this.  Around here, a lot of things are open but public restrooms are not, including the ones along the interstate.  I need to take a 2 hr drive on the interstate Saturday morning, right about the time the morning coffee "kicks in".  It has me more scared than corona.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Elzar: The name for this phenomenon is Dublin Public Restrooms.


Interesting, I'd never heard that before 🤔

A case in point, all public and business toilets in Dublin are indeed closed at the moment. There is one big makeshift one, but it closes at 8pm. I was in town two nights ago, and I caught myself caught short, so I made my way up an alley. Best. Pee. Evar.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

crinz83: i taught my dog to carry around an old plastic bag in his mouth, and when i defecate in someone's yard, he puts the stool in the bag, and carries it home. such a good boy

[myjoyofliving.com image 600x403]


And then he licks your face 🤢
 
