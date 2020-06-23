 Skip to content
(KJZZ Tempe)   Phoenix PD have declared the protests outside the Trump event an unlawful assembly and are using flashbangs to disperse the crowd   (kjzz.org) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, United States Department of Homeland Security, Vice President of the United States, President Trump, Maricopa County, Arizona, Donald Trump  
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well heck, if this works to render the first amendment void, why not use it against journalists writing things? I mean if you're going to facist go all in.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark the pig cops.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I was standing feet from where it happened. The police used a shield to push a protester. I saw water thrown (not a bottle just water) from a protester and then 3 officers pushed forward and down and I heard a bang and everyone around me began to clear out.

F*ckers gassed a child and the leaders. I stumbled into one of them on the ground. He was being attended to.

The Phoenix PD started this.
https://twitter.com/vv1lder/status/12​7​5578393614901248?s=21
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Hydroxychloroqueen has delicate fee-fees.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
OFFS.  Those f*cking pigs just can't help themselves, can they?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
Nope. One of soooo many reasons we need to defund them.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's probably easier to gas them after they've been herded into the "Free Speech Zone".
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nadie - how many people would you estimate were in the protest?
Stay safe!
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And is DoBeDoBeLurk with you?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
Maybe 200? It wasn't big- not like the BLM protests in Phoenix that can be several hundred more.

A lot of car honking in support. Also many honking in protest.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
I found her at one point and introduced myself. We chatted for a few minutes and then I marched on. She was in a support tent. I hope she is ok.
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was worried it would be a long day for her - she started driving around 4 or 5.  I hope she's OK too.  I'm glad to know they have a support tent there.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Protests against police brutality met with....police brutality.

Again. And again. And again.
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm home now. I was there since 8am. Left home at 5:30am. I wanted to get good parking so I could give people water... and I had darn good parking, but then my phone popped up an error message that said, not in so many words, that if I didn't cool off my battery it was going to blow up. I'd been outside maybe an hour at that point, and not too many people were around to give water, although folks driving by were supportive. Mostly.

So I hid inside Home Depot for a bit, and Nadie was going to meet me there, but Home Depot found out that the protesters were going to meet up and park there and started chasing people off. There was a mess of cops in the parking lot too. I hid behind an Auto Zone for a while, but I didn't feel safe leaving the car there and went looking for another space. And at this point the car began to overheat and I had to turn off the A/C.

My car... I don't know if Nadie saw my car. It bears a passing resemblance to the Mystery Machine and it has flowers and libby-lib stickers all over it. I cannot pass as a Trump supporter with that car. So I had to drive a little and pause a little, trying to cool the engine, and then someone would come up and ask me to leave. I spent this interval with no A/C. Eventually I parked about a block away from the protest, in a residential area. I loaded up with as much water as I could carry, plus hand sanitizer, sunscreen and masks - the masks were the lightest thing, the water was the heaviest and although the folks at the med tent were able to use all that stuff and especially needed the water, I probably shouldn't have carried as much as I could lift in 110 degree heat. Tucson is usually a couple degrees cooler than Phoenix. A couple degrees makes a lot of difference!

I am sure it was deliberate that the "free speech zone" had no shade. I couldn't catch my breath, I tagged one of the wonderful volunteer medics for help, and that was were Nadie met me. I think I met someone else too, but it's kinda hard to do recognition when you can't breathe. Fortunately I was among compassionate people and they did not kneel on my neck until I died. I got ice packs, water, electrolytes and a snack - all things multiple other people needed and which they were running out of.

So, hey, since I was physically shot for the protest, a couple of heat-exhausted girls and I volunteered to go get more supplies. They had called an Uber to come get them, because they were even more messed up than me.

The police prevented this Uber from picking them up at the tent and made them walk about half a block in the sun. They shared their ride with me and I also had to walk. When they got back to their car, they cranked up the A/C and bought a shiatton of water and ice, and I was able to cram eight gatorades into the trunk with it.

There was no parking at the protest site, so we knew we were going to have to park illegally, dump everything and run. I told them to for god's sake keep their hands in view and pulled the keys out of the ignition for them while they ran out to alert the medics and whoever else was able to lend a hand. Then they dove back into the car, drove out of there, and helped me find my car.

I had more water in my car, and some folding chairs which they badly needed, so I made another run by myself. The police were much angrier the second time. I dropped what I had and some people picked it up, while being yelled at to get back in the car the whole time. And when I did get back into the car they wanted me gone, to the point where they demanded I make a U-turn into oncoming traffic which I could not see - because there was a large police vehicle in the way.

I pulled into a Circle K to regroup and realized I could not go back with more supplies because they would see the Mystery Machine coming a block away and remember it. And at this point I locked my keys in my car. I had a lot going on, but I still feel completely stupid. It took an hour to get a locksmith, I waited outside most of the time, and at the end, at about 6pm, I just went home. Which takes two hours.

After I got out of the shower (the medics said take a shower right away when you get home to cool off, but for me "right away" was after three hours), I found out about the gas and the flashbang. And here you find me.

I'm a mess, but at least the sun went down and the car stopped overheating. And my S/O says if I got teargassed instead of locking myself out in the heat, he would've rented a car, come up to Phoenix and started engaging in violence, so I guess it's just as well I'm stupid when I'm tired.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seesaws cut through Mexico-U.S. border wall
Youtube CHX0RJrnw10
 
innominatedude
The fascists these days are typically those seeking to deter anyone from assembling to hear a speech they don't like and otherwise attempting to disrupt the free speech and assembly of others.  That's the leftist "protestors" who are trying to deprive any points of view they disagree with an opportunity to be aired.  In other words, Antifa and fellow travelers.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
Another tactic from the Bush admin. Alas. Thank you for putting in that effort. You rock.


/Voted on, and supported, by all the Dems, IIRC.
//Obama could have stopped it. He didn't.
///Biden frikkin better put an end to FSZs.
 
fusillade762
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
You rock.
 
fusillade762
Thank you for everything you did, are doing.  I live with my mom who just turned 90 and I would love to participate, but if I get the virus she gets it, and that very well could prove fatal.  Hats off to you and Nadie.  You guys make me proud to be an American.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
Motherf*ckers.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
You were doing good there for a second and then you took a left turn at common sense and ended up derpville. Let's see if we can clear things up for you.

Who's been firing teargas and rubber bullets at journalists?

Who's been calling the free press the enemy of the people?

When you can answer that you'll have found your fascists.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"free speech zone"

How American.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
That is a great pic. Social media has stopped sharing the protests, suppresses the journalism now. That picture is perfect.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'd avoid protesting Trump directly and go with the nearest BLM gathering, if there is one.  You're not going to change any of his, his supporters', or anyone else's minds, while "The President's Safety"(tm) will inevitably squash your rights--especially in unfriendly territory.  Plus, they'll just use you as an excuse for whatever failure happens.

Most importantly, the unmasked plague rats are about--especially in Red States.

We know this guy; we know full well that a complete absence of protest will piss him off far more, while people getting hurt will make him shiat his diaper with glee.
 
cousin-merle
Awh, I could have met you, but I didn't want to get shot.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well the cops really aren't helping their cause.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This shiat again?  Know your rights and do it right.  https://www.aclunc.org/our-wo​rk/know-y​our-rights/know-your-rights-free-speec​h-protests-demonstrations
 
MegaLib [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If the republicant's steal the election in november, i dont know how we go foward.  We all have to vote.  A progressive wave will result in the defunding of the police completely and the implementation of well resourced needed social programs to promote the general welfare of all people.  Then we will have public safety.   Governors need to sign executive orders allowing undocumented US citizens to vote
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
JAIL TRUMP FOR HIGH CRIMES AND TREASON. He is anti-American in every sense.


"Freedom of peaceful assembly; The right to freedom of association is recognized as a human right, a political right, and a civil liberty.

In the Constitution of the United States it is interpreted to mean both the freedom to assemble and the freedom to join an association." -https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freedo​m_​of_assembly


That's the constitution that is the presidents SWORN DUTY TO UPHOLD.


Trump wouldn't know what LAW AND ORDER is if it beat him on the head and murdered him on the street.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
Big font: the new CAPSLOCK
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Huh. Trump's bragging about a planned 450-mile border wall protected by cameras and sensors. Great idea! That's 450 miles of valuable electronics, folks! Maybe this is supposed to be a stimulus package. Do you suppose it will be the Americans or the Mexicans who manage to collect more of those?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Much freedom. Very bigly.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
"Do it right"? After what the Bush admin did to the police powers during protests? After the rules about public space? There isn't much left. You have to fight to get rights again. You lost rights to free speech in public spaces two decades ago.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
You need to learn what fascism is. It is very frightening, and it seems like something that could happen here. You really should educate yourself about this, because it is obvious that you don't even know what the word means.

Long post to follow soon....
 
