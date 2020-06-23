 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   I saw Artificial Cocaine Penis open for Guns 'N Roses on their Use Your Illusion tour back in 1992   (nypost.com) divider line
26
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A British man arrested in a Brussels airport with cocaine inside of an artificial penis could face up to three years in prison for the offense, prosecutors said last week.
The man was busted trying to smuggle the drugs from Jamaica into Belgium last February, The New Zealand Herald reported."

Good thing it wasn't a Jamaican penis, he would have faced life in prison.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A.K.A. John DeLorean's plan B.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He chose to identify as a cocaine penis person. Don't judge.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby had the right year anyway ...

King Missile- Detachable Penis
Youtube mIUk08iYZKE
 
fusillade762
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He allegedly told investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use

*checks linked article*

127 grams?  Sure, "personal use".
 
hchaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He allegedly told investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use

*checks linked article*

127 grams?  Sure, "personal use".


The poor guy has an artificial penis, he probably needs that much just to keep going in life.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He shoulda stuck with the Plaster Casters.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"That's not coke.  It's crank!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Good thing it wasn't a Jamaican penis, he would have faced life in prison.


"Welcome to Jamaica.  Have a nice day!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought cocaine penis is what we got to see at the end of Boogie Nights.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I overpaid for everything in Jamaica.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw Guns and Roses open for the Rolling Stones' Steel Wheels tour, and Axl Rose dancing around to fall off the stage. Shiat was hilarious.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Artificial Cocaine Penis is the name of my all multiple amputee Frank Zappa cover band

/Cyborg, give me that give me that
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He allegedly told investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use

*checks linked article*

127 grams?  Sure, "personal use".


Buy in bulk of the price is right.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cocaine penis is unpredictable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of cocaine but I wouldn't trade my penis for it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nothing wrong w/a lil "Personal usage" of a "Penis" but as a.......
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
bughunter:

Dexter St. Jacques is that you?
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There's a blowjob joke in there somewhere.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Cocaine penis is unpredictable


Was going to say, cocaine penis used to mean a whole different thing back in the day.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"My client has kidney failure and needs to exercise as well as follow a proper diet," his lawyer said, according to the report.

wonder why?

/tell your old man, you try lugging artificial cocaine penis up and down the court for 60 minutes
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've heard of travelling overseas for a nosejob, but that's... yeah...
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fusillade762: He allegedly told investigators that he intended to use the cocaine for personal use

*checks linked article*

127 grams?  Sure, "personal use".


As one of my favorite law professors once said, "if it fits in your car, it's personal use!"
 
