(NPR)   Ramsey County correctional officers file discrimination charges after being judged "not white enough to guard Derek Chauvin"   (npr.org) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
White enough to guard Derek Chauvin:

a) mad albino monks
b) White Walkers from beyond the Wall
c) vampires that do not sparkle in the sunlight
d) ravinous polar bears
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Johnny Winter
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops: "HOW DARE YOU SUGGEST COPS ARE RACIST!?!"
Also Cops: "Oh, shiat, better get only white cops to guard a white prisoner - you know how racist cops are!"
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lydon reportedly told those investigators he was trying "to support employees who may have been traumatized" by George Floyd's killing by limiting their exposure to Chauvin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: Johnny Winter


He's dead, so I'll go with his brother Edgar.

White Man's Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDGwz​j​5gdXw
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: thorpe: Johnny Winter

He's dead, so I'll go with his brother Edgar.

White Man's Blues
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDGwzj​5gdXw


Johnny Winter, Whitewalker
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tear it down from the top.

They just don't get it.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wow. Talk about projection. The superintendent feared that the black officers couldn't be professional because he knew white officers put in the same situation wouldn't be
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's OK. I'm sure they have a policy written policy in place for things like this. You know, like if a black man kills a white man then no whites can work in the ward while the black man is there. Or if they're housing a pedophile then no people with kids can work there. It's all documented, I'm pretty sure.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That guy from Foul Play chasing Goldie Hawn
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, this guy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well surely this would be an easy one to clear up for em. They should have a number of instances of carefully picking only dark skinned cops to watch over dark skinned inmates right? Riiiight? Also kinda odd that they would have a concern in the first place given that they constantly insist that there is nothing.shady or corrupt going on with police or how how they're held to account so dude should be safe with anyone guarding him...right? Riiiight?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm slightly cobflicted on this.

Yes, the employees are rght to be pissed, and should persue action.

On the other hand, the cops were looking at a full scale race war in their city, and the LAST thing they needed was asshat to 'accidentially' hang himself, and so took steps to ensure that they didn't have Black guard on duty who decided to take the law into his own hands.

Yes, its racist, but in a highly charged racial situation, people can make spur of the moment decisions... and that is directed at both parties here.

The IDEAL option would have been to remove him from the local system immediately, and into the hands of people with cooler heads.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I'm slightly cobflicted on this.

Yes, the employees are rght to be pissed, and should persue action.

On the other hand, the cops were looking at a full scale race war in their city, and the LAST thing they needed was asshat to 'accidentially' hang himself, and so took steps to ensure that they didn't have Black guard on duty who decided to take the law into his own hands.

Yes, its racist, but in a highly charged racial situation, people can make spur of the moment decisions... and that is directed at both parties here.

The IDEAL option would have been to remove him from the local system immediately, and into the hands of people with cooler heads.


I know plenty of white people who wouldn't mind wringing dude's neck.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We need more Mega Churches... to cull
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: GrogSmash: I'm slightly cobflicted on this.

Yes, the employees are rght to be pissed, and should persue action.

On the other hand, the cops were looking at a full scale race war in their city, and the LAST thing they needed was asshat to 'accidentially' hang himself, and so took steps to ensure that they didn't have Black guard on duty who decided to take the law into his own hands.

Yes, its racist, but in a highly charged racial situation, people can make spur of the moment decisions... and that is directed at both parties here.

The IDEAL option would have been to remove him from the local system immediately, and into the hands of people with cooler heads.

I know plenty of white people who wouldn't mind wringing dude's neck.


Probably...  but just imagine the political shiatshow if a Black guard did it?  If a white guard did it, it would be bad.  If a black guard had...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: lindalouwho: GrogSmash: I'm slightly cobflicted on this.

Yes, the employees are rght to be pissed, and should persue action.

On the other hand, the cops were looking at a full scale race war in their city, and the LAST thing they needed was asshat to 'accidentially' hang himself, and so took steps to ensure that they didn't have Black guard on duty who decided to take the law into his own hands.

Yes, its racist, but in a highly charged racial situation, people can make spur of the moment decisions... and that is directed at both parties here.

The IDEAL option would have been to remove him from the local system immediately, and into the hands of people with cooler heads.

I know plenty of white people who wouldn't mind wringing dude's neck.

Probably...  but just imagine the political shiatshow if a Black guard did it?  If a white guard did it, it would be bad.  If a black guard had...


And yes, I am fully aware of the double standard in that statement.

Equality is a wonderful dream, and something to strive for, but that is not the world we currently live in.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [Fark user image image 850x478]


This was my first thought. Leaving satisfied.
 
