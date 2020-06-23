 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 24 Memphis)   Fine, I didn't want to get all dressed up anyway   (localmemphis.com) divider line
41
    More: Cool, Confederate States of America, United States, Southern United States, Mississippi River, Flags of the Confederate States of America, Mississippi state flag, Tennessee, Arkansas  
•       •       •

1246 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 10:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. While we're on the subject, let's talk about the Georgia flag too.

You're probably well aware that the "rebel flag" wasn't actually the flag of the confederacy. But I want to ask you and to stop and think about something for just a second: do you actually know what the first flag of the confederacy looked like?

It's ok if you don't. As one farker put it, the actual confederate flag wasn't painted on the roof of them duke boys car they rode around in as they were up to no good.

Here's what it looks like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


THIS is the flag the Georgia state legislature adopted.... in 2004:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If that looks like they just slapped the state seal onto the national flag of the CSA, that's because that's exactly what they did only 16 years ago.

Not real point. Just be aware and educated. Maybe pass that little fact along if the topic of confederate flags comes up, air it out and see what people think.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Apologies it was 2003, or 17 years ago.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
franklycurious.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walton Market being anti-antibellum? My goodness get me my vapors!
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's humorous. If the ditch the stars and bats in the corner and just go with the three stripes, it's the flag of Yugoslavia. Well, different form factor but still.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kinda like letterbox vs widescreen.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheiiit.

I didn't know the Mississippi state flag was a Confederate flag.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stars and bars you goddamn phone.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion Remembers
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: That's humorous. If the ditch the stars and bats in the corner and just go with the three stripes, it's the flag of Yugoslavia. Well, different form factor but still.
[Fark user image 425x210]
Kinda like letterbox vs widescreen.


keranews.orgView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JRoo: Sheiiit.

I didn't know the Mississippi state flag was a Confederate flag.


Yep. Flies over their Capitol. There was a recent attempt at a "separate but equal" co-flag thing. Not kidding.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forb​e​s.com/sites/nicholasreimann/2020/06/22​/mississippi-governor-shoots-down-sepa​rate-but-equal-option-for-new-state-fl​ag/amp/
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: stars and bats in the corner


Now that's a flag I'd pledge allegiance to, and actually mean it.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until they change the flag, I'm not going to stop making fun of how they spell their name. I pee pee eye, heh heh.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: baron von doodle: stars and bats in the corner

Now that's a flag I'd pledge allegiance to, and actually mean it.


Not the first, but i like this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Don't know that one.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


That one, I like. I think it pays homage to the history without co-opting the vexillology.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Don't know that one.


Nm. Googled. I like it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

That one, I like. I think it pays homage to the history without co-opting the vexillology.


Seems like it.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Don't know that one.


It was created by Laurin Stennis, a local artist, as a proposed replacement in 2014. There have been pushes to adopt it, though they haven't yet succeeded.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: karl2025: Should go with the Stennis flag as a replacement.

[Fark user image image 850x566]

Don't know that one.


It's the Stennis Flag

The other serious idea you'll see floated is the original flag, adopted in 1861 when Mississippi joined the confederacy (and later hosted the capital).

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Mississippi has only had 2 flags since the Civil War. The above one, and the current one which was adopted in 1894. I hate the above one. It's literally the flag of confederate Mississippi.

Ironically enough, they're like the only state that has a legit historical claim to using the confederate "battle flag" on their own. Unlike other states in the south - they all started putting confederate flag shiat on their own flags in the 50s and 60s when the battle over segregation started heating up - the current Mississippi flag is the only flag the state of Mississippi has flown as a post-civil war state.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a third flag too but everyone pretty much hates it, let me see if I can find it too...

Mississippi actually put changing the flag to a referendum around 2001, and IIRC retain the current flag had around 65% of the vote at the time.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conflicted...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, the Bonnie blue and there's a reason people either love it or hate it

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


ALSO a confederate flag at one time, however, although Wikipedia says it is sometimes used today as an unofficial regional of the US south east.

I've lived in the coastal south east all my life and can't recall seeing anyone ever actually fly it, however. Maybe a casino trying to look like the UN and I just don't recall seeing it in the lineup. Nobody flies this on their house.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [franklycurious.com image 471x318]


To be fair... mrs. And I just had this discussion today and laughed a little. Went shopping at farm & fleet on father's day. Girls wore dresses voluntarily. 'There might be cute guys there.' 🤨. Whatever. 

Here in the hinterlands, we have little reason, to, well, go anywhere. Almost everything is a least a half hour drive.

I did get a chance to get some fishing gear. They were all out of trolling motors, though. 😢.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Alabama's gotten me so upset,
Tennessee made me lose my rest,
And everybody knows about Mississippi goddam!

~Nina Simone
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Elegy: Oh yeah, the Bonnie blue and there's a reason people either love it or hate it

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x427]

ALSO a confederate flag at one time, however, although Wikipedia says it is sometimes used today as an unofficial regional of the US south east.

I've lived in the coastal south east all my life and can't recall seeing anyone ever actually fly it, however. Maybe a casino trying to look like the UN and I just don't recall seeing it in the lineup. Nobody flies this on their house.


I believe that is Captain America's flag.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Elegy: Oh yeah, the Bonnie blue and there's a reason people either love it or hate it

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x427]

ALSO a confederate flag at one time, however, although Wikipedia says it is sometimes used today as an unofficial regional of the US south east.

I've lived in the coastal south east all my life and can't recall seeing anyone ever actually fly it, however. Maybe a casino trying to look like the UN and I just don't recall seeing it in the lineup. Nobody flies this on their house.

I believe that is Captain America's flag.
[Fark user image image 275x183]


Hey I could get behind that. He punched a lot of fascists in his time.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elegy: baron von doodle: Elegy: Oh yeah, the Bonnie blue and there's a reason people either love it or hate it

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x427]

ALSO a confederate flag at one time, however, although Wikipedia says it is sometimes used today as an unofficial regional of the US south east.

I've lived in the coastal south east all my life and can't recall seeing anyone ever actually fly it, however. Maybe a casino trying to look like the UN and I just don't recall seeing it in the lineup. Nobody flies this on their house.

I believe that is Captain America's flag.
[Fark user image image 275x183]

Hey I could get behind that. He punched a lot of fascists in his time.


Yep.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Elegy: Oh yeah, the Bonnie blue and there's a reason people either love it or hate it

[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x427]

ALSO a confederate flag at one time, however, although Wikipedia says it is sometimes used today as an unofficial regional of the US south east.

I've lived in the coastal south east all my life and can't recall seeing anyone ever actually fly it, however. Maybe a casino trying to look like the UN and I just don't recall seeing it in the lineup. Nobody flies this on their house.


I never saw anybody fly a "Don't Tread on Me" flag (only in history books) until about 10? years ago when the alt-right supremacist loons took it as their new fad. Just wait a little while, maybe they will start flying the flag you mentioned, if they get tired of the snake, the confederate flag, the swastika, and the Punisher logo with a blue line.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look if I have to put on flip-flops while wearing jorts on the way to Dollar General to purchase a ten-pack of expired packaged food it is destiny
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Carcass's Blood Splattered Banner is a good song with great lyrics against the confederate flag. Very NSFW/L because the album cover is JFK's autopsy photo.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a nation we need to outlaw it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: [i.imgur.com image 476x422]


never happened
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I never saw anybody fly a "Don't Tread on Me" flag (only in history books) until about 10? years ago when the alt-right supremacist loons took it as their new fad. Just wait a little while, maybe they will start flying the flag you mentioned, if they get tired of the snake, the confederate flag, the swastika, and the Punisher logo with a blue line.


Eh, probably not. Most people have this visceral reaction to the Bonnie Blue and they think it's ugly as sin.

I quite like it, but I'm weird.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Elegy: Good. While we're on the subject, let's talk about the Georgia flag too.

You're probably well aware that the "rebel flag" wasn't actually the flag of the confederacy. But I want to ask you and to stop and think about something for just a second: do you actually know what the first flag of the confederacy looked like?

It's ok if you don't. As one farker put it, the actual confederate flag wasn't painted on the roof of them duke boys car they rode around in as they were up to no good.

Here's what it looks like:

[Fark user image 425x236]

THIS is the flag the Georgia state legislature adopted.... in 2004:

[Fark user image 425x265]

If that looks like they just slapped the state seal onto the national flag of the CSA, that's because that's exactly what they did only 16 years ago.

Not real point. Just be aware and educated. Maybe pass that little fact along if the topic of confederate flags comes up, air it out and see what people think.


This is the best kind of whataboutism.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Carcass's Blood Splattered Banner is a good song with great lyrics against the confederate flag. Very NSFW/L because the album cover is JFK's autopsy photo.


God damn it. I accidentally posted the Ace of Spades link from the Vegas thread. Here's Carcass. NSFW/L.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: farkingismybusiness: Carcass's Blood Splattered Banner is a good song with great lyrics against the confederate flag. Very NSFW/L because the album cover is JFK's autopsy photo.

God damn it. I accidentally posted the Ace of Spades link from the Vegas thread. Here's Carcass. NSFW/L.


JFC...

Motörhead - Ace Of Spades (Official Video)
Youtube pWB5JZRGl0U
 
Bludyard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live in Arkansas. We need a new flag too:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bludyard: I live in Arkansas. We need a new flag too:[Fark user image 400x267]


Whenever i read Arkansas my mind says SAS and not SAW....
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.