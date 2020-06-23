 Skip to content
(KXLY Spokane)   Seattle: well kids, it's been fun, but after two shootings, it's time for police to take back the zone   (kxly.com) divider line
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing SPD, this should be gentle and even handed.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Utopia would last longer.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then maybe the cops shouldn't have cleaned out their precinct and abandoned the neighborhood in the first place.
 
chorty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not see a good outcome over this.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry haddock, and let luse the dogs of war.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, they were peaceful shootings.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, crap, no more rape, looting, and murdering without reprocusions, the city council is going to be all heartbroken
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Ahh, crap, no more murdering without reprocusions


But enough about the SPD...

/you make this too easy for me
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly wondering what "taking it back" means here. Another police riot?

As far as I can tell the strategy is "do nothing, change nothing, wait for an excuse to break skulls" which is just going to make it worse again. But the mayor and the police don't know how to do anything differently.

It's surely needed to have police at some level, but the Seattle department probably needs to be given the Compton treatment, full dissolution and rebuild.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, this will end well. The city will move and then an equal force of movement will move against them.
I lived on Capital Hill for several years, and this will not go away quietly
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elegy: Knowing SPD, this should be gentle and even handed.


A Tribe Called Red - Woodcarver (Official Video)
Youtube sx4JLPBMUx0
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been an unfortunate distraction from the black lives matter movement in Seattle with outside forces taking over the protests and confusing their message.

The same thing happened in NYC 5 years ago when the BLM movement just fizzled out because of the confusion after they were joined by a bunch of people protesting other issues.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have left it in place for a few more weeks to really let the authoritarians among the anarchists really get out of control and disgrace themselves.

Now we go back to the usual authoritarians disgracing themselves.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They made a fort, I told them no girls allowed, but no the said girls are allowed and we are going to create a self governing psuedo-communistic state and now looks what's hapens. Told you.  No girls.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think the situation on Chapel Hill is bad, think about how utterly the SPD must have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the people who live there that they appear to think the CHAZ is preferable, or at the least close enough to a push that they don't care to force it to change.

Which is similar to what I tell people when discussing how horrible communism is: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: This has been an unfortunate distraction from the black lives matter movement in Seattle with outside forces taking over the protests and confusing their message.

The same thing happened in NYC 5 years ago when the BLM movement just fizzled out because of the confusion after they were joined by a bunch of people protesting other issues.


This is all just proof that white people don't have to be conservative to ruin everything
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: If you think the situation on Chapel Hill is bad, think about how utterly the SPD must have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the people who live there that they appear to think the CHAZ is preferable, or at the least close enough to a push that they don't care to force it to change.

Which is similar to what I tell people when discussing how horrible communism is: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."


Understatement of the day.

I've always believed that the police are powerless if the people they're sworn to protect don't trust them.

Minneapolis and Seattle proved that. There is a serious trust problem and unless that's resolved, this issue will never go away. Unfortunately the idiots in the police unions see a statement like the one I just made as an "attack" on them instead of just a statement of fact.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."


I think that says more about the people who think that than the system itself.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Blue lives mattered they wouldn't be risked.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how are these shootings different than when the police where there on a normal weekend and there were shootings?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.


Came to say, similar.
So police can shoot people biweekly, but omg citizens can't?

Unpopular opinion
Shooting among citizens is mostly street justice.
But, you can't get housewives to understand this.
ALSO, on a side note
A homeless encampment will have a mayor and a sheriff.
A sheriff might have to punch people who are harassing a woman and child walking by.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Ahh, crap, no more rape, looting, and murdering without reprocusions, the city council is going to be all heartbroken


What the fark are 'reprocusions', Ricky?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHOP

Contamination Hazard, Obnoxious Pricks?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.


I think technically you're quite correct. The cops shot about 2.7 people per day in 2019. Two young men killed in CHOP in 48 hours isn't that bad. Of course, we are comparing the entire United States to a few square blocks, so that probably factors pretty heavily in any evaluation you're making about it.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.


There was 4 officer involved fatal shootings in 2016.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official first battle of Civil War Part II will be the battle of C.H.O.P., aka the Seattle Massacre.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.


*fewer
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the feeds late at night I saw what appeared to be two trucks and a sedan belonging to the US Marshalls out at the entryway. One of the truck's occupant went up to the CHOP barrier guard and they talked for a few minutes. The trucks and sedan left, came passed by another 30mins later. Don't believe for one second that this zone is not being monitored by authorities.

Unfortunately the 19 year old who died was a neighborhood kid that my family knew (that's all I'm going to elaborate). He graduated a few days before he was killed, so he obviously believed in doing something good for his future.

Gun violence is not anything rare for the past 30 years in the South and Central Seattle areas. It's amazingly tragic that it continues to be an issue. It isn't exclusive to low income areas and society dregs. I know intimately know violence from both police and the citizens to give a catch-all of what's wrong with our area. I'm at a loss. I feel shiatty that I believe I have to accept it.

In the meantime, there is some tragic events occurring at this very moment in Milwaukee that I'm witnessing. I won't provide the link, it's easy enough to find if you're so inclined to see the aftermath (and still developing story).
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: If you think the situation on Chapel Hill is bad, think about how utterly the SPD must have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the people who live there that they appear to think the CHAZ is preferable, or at the least close enough to a push that they don't care to force it to change.

Which is similar to what I tell people when discussing how horrible communism is: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."


The actual people who live there prefer the police. Businesses are leaving in droves due to lack of security, stability.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
332 shooting incidents, 79 that resulted in injury and 18 that were fatal in Seattle throughout 2019.

Two shootings in two weeks sounds like a significant decrease.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was cute and all, but they were there at the sufferance of the local government and there was always going to be an end to it.  They didn't "take" anything, they were allowed to have it in the hope that it would placate them.  Fun's over, kiddos.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were shootings in an American city - the rest of the world is shocked, so shocked to hear this.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Boojum2k: Probably less than the number of people the police would have shot in the same time frame.

There was 4 officer involved fatal shootings in 2016.


https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/f​a​ctcheck/2020/06/23/fact-check-how-many​-unarmed-black-men-did-police-kill-201​9/5322455002/

2019 but still, it illustrates how Charlie Kirk and conservatives keep trying to downplay and obscure the actual number of unarmed black men are killed by police, and explains how the data is often way off-base because of the way it's recorded.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 850x566]


No gum?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Milwaukee


Oh my.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not condoning anything here, but I wouldn't surprise me if the east precinct building is uninhabitable before the cops try to move back in.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Cry haddock


Oh cod, here we go...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: The actual people who live there prefer the police. Businesses are leaving in droves due to lack of security, stability.


But business owners are mostly the issue. They fight equal pay, paid sick leave, funding schools, and all while wanting tax abatements.
 
coont4
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: erik-k: If you think the situation on Chapel Hill is bad, think about how utterly the SPD must have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the people who live there that they appear to think the CHAZ is preferable, or at the least close enough to a push that they don't care to force it to change.

Which is similar to what I tell people when discussing how horrible communism is: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."

The actual people who live there prefer the police. Businesses are leaving in droves due to lack of security, stability.


Which businesses?
 
rcain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bobbyjoebobby: The actual people who live there prefer the police. Businesses are leaving in droves due to lack of security, stability.

But business owners are mostly the issue. They fight equal pay, paid sick leave, funding schools, and all while wanting tax abatements.


WELCOME TO AMERICA!
America welcomes you!*


* terms and conditions may apply.
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

coont4: Which businesses?


CHOP shops.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rcain: Yes, this will end well. The city will move and then an equal force of movement will move against them.
I lived on Capital Hill for several years, and this will not go away quietly


Just like you. Go back to that utopia island you moved to, and stay there.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: To be fair, they were peaceful shootings.


In the language of the news media during the recent protests punctuated by the occasional riot and looting, "mostly peaceful".
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: erik-k: If you think the situation on Chapel Hill is bad, think about how utterly the SPD must have disgraced themselves in the eyes of the people who live there that they appear to think the CHAZ is preferable, or at the least close enough to a push that they don't care to force it to change.

Which is similar to what I tell people when discussing how horrible communism is: Think about how utterly horrible communism is... now think about how horrible unrestrained capitalism must be for people to hear about communism and think "yup, sounds like an improvement, sign me up."

The actual people who live there prefer the police. Businesses are leaving in droves due to lack of security, stability.


Right wing talking points in my Fark? It's more likely than you think!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

comrade: This has been an unfortunate distraction from the black lives matter movement in Seattle with outside forces taking over the protests and confusing their message.

The same thing happened in NYC 5 years ago when the BLM movement just fizzled out because of the confusion after they were joined by a bunch of people protesting other issues.


It's already happening here. The BLM agenda has become festooned with at-best-peripherally-related issues like guaranteed minimum income  and free healthcare, schooling, food, real estate, gender reassignment surgery, and abortion, etc.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why does the city want to take the area back by force? Wouldn't it be easier to shut off all the utilities, food, water, and support? Encourage them to end peacefully. Hopefully that would occur before anyone's health is effected adversely.
 
