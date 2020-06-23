 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   The more America opens up the younger the Covid19 patients become   (nbcnews.com) divider line
34
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the docs said it is only a fifteen minute sniffle when the kids get it, so just cough on them to give them immunity. What's the worst that could happen?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: One of the docs said it is only a fifteen minute sniffle when the kids get it, so just cough on them to give them immunity. What's the worst that could happen?


They could die?

2nd worst?  Have permanent organ damage and need a lung transplant or otherwise have limited lung capacity for the rest of their lives
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: One of the docs said it is only a fifteen minute sniffle when the kids get it, so just cough on them to give them immunity. What's the worst that could happen?


Kawasaki syndrome where blood vessels all over the kids body become inflamed and stay that way farking up, well, pretty much everything.

Destroyed lungs

Brain, Liver, and kidney damage.

Is that enough? Do you need more or is the covidiocy terminal?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granny didn't live to be 80 by being dumb enough to go play bingo during an epidemic.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder how much they are willing to sacrifice for the economy.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because in the 20s and even into the 30s, people still think that they're immune to bad things and do stupid shiat.  Now they're paying the price for being stupid.  Unfortunately for some, it will be a very hard lesson.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoomer Remover.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until now, none of this makes sense. Is it in the genes as to whether someone catches a bad case of Covid-19 or experiences no symptoms at all?

My maternal grandmother (age 87, congestive heart failure, Caucasian) and my paternal grandmother (age 89, diabetes and high blood pressure, Middle Eastern) both beat Covid-19 with zero symptoms in both cases. It's remarkable and scary at the same time because none of it makes sense.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure he was joking.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta break a few eggs to make an economy omelet.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Lambskincoat: One of the docs said it is only a fifteen minute sniffle when the kids get it, so just cough on them to give them immunity. What's the worst that could happen?

Kawasaki syndrome where blood vessels all over the kids body become inflamed and stay that way farking up, well, pretty much everything.

Destroyed lungs

Brain, Liver, and kidney damage.

Is that enough? Do you need more or is the covidiocy terminal?


The problem is that we dont have stats on that.

How many young people get complications like that? 5%? 10%? 20%?

The only stats we got are the death toll. Meanwhile 99.9% of young folks think its no big deal if they get it.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked, who would know that the weakest health wise would be like canaries in a coal mine.

This is fine.jpg
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the first time I have seen singing mentioned in a COVID article. Is lipsyncing okay?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, over the weekend, the state Health Department confirmed Florida's first COVID-19 death in a minor, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

I mean, one dead of a 17 year old. The virus is a joke to young people. You wont scare people into compliance with that crap.

Now if the virus mutates spanish flu style and it kills at 10% rate the 16-35 years olds, then MAYBE people will notice. Until then, nope.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: It's the first time I have seen singing mentioned in a COVID article. Is lipsyncing okay?


Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's Girl you know it's
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea, at 20 I jumped off roofs to get laid.  You think a minuscule risk of death by COVID is gonna stop 20 yr olds?

😂

If you are old or unhealthy you should stay in.  The kids aren't
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: It's the first time I have seen singing mentioned in a COVID article. Is lipsyncing okay?


You joke, but gig musicians are hurting.  I don't perform but I play the sax, and I often tell people, if you want to play a wind instrument, you'll have to become very comfortable with your saliva.  Possibly other people's too.  That, and the air projected by playing...yeah.

I'm frustrated because I'm in the market for a new horn, but you really, really have to spend some time playing it to decide if it's right for you.  Each one is different.  But I'm not touching one that's not factory-sealed right now.

GFY Corona so I can finally play something good.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess much of it is because they are the ones that didn't stop working and if they did are the first ones back to work.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anuran: Destroyed lungs


please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Because in the 20s and even into the 30s, people still think that they're immune to bad things and do stupid shiat.  Now they're paying the price for being stupid.  Unfortunately for some, it will be a very hard lesson.


There are a lot of people in their 40's, 50' and 60's who still think the same way, just look at a typical trump rally.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three weeks ago, the US had 20,000 new cases every day.   Now we have 25,000 new cases every day.   But if you wear a mask, you may be insulting the President.   So better to die than that.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.


No one knows. Just try not to worry about it and focus on being the best you can.
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was looking at the DHEC website here in South Carolina and was pretty shocked when I saw that far and away the largest age group for COVID-19 cases was the 21-30 age group which made up 20% of the cases. I was also shocked that the 11-20 year old age group and the 61-70 year old age group made up the same percentage of cases at 11%.  One thing is for sure things here in Charleston are getting pretty bad.  Cases are going up fast.  No one is wearing masks.  People aren't wearing them shopping, at work, at church or at protests.  The worst part is that I see out of state plates everywhere I go.  The morons who live around me and the morons who decided to come down here on vacation are working together to make sure this thing doesn't go gentle into that goodnight.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.


Damn. How old are you?

I wish we had stats on how many people got like long term/permanent damage to their organs... maybe that would scare people into obeying wearing masks and doing social distancing.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, only old folks get it.

What, you mean I could be disabled, or nearly disabled, for the rest of my life if I get it? NOBODY TOLD ME THAT!!!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah. A few people world wide are going to have lingering symptoms.  Sucks to be them. Now let's play ball America! Freedom Day is 11 days away.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.

Damn. How old are you?

I wish we had stats on how many people got like long term/permanent damage to their organs... maybe that would scare people into obeying wearing masks and doing social distancing.


46.
I have also have this thing where my peripheral vision is weird. I see people standing there or running at me that aren't there. it is weird and unpleasant and only happens in the dark. imagine getting up to pee in the middle of the night and seeing a stranger in your room. it is like that. all the time now. not kidding.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Katie98_KT: chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.

No one knows. Just try not to worry about it and focus on being the best you can.


work has been nice about it. so I have been working from home. that is its own kind of maddening though. my cat is a nice roommate but I get lonely.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.

Damn. How old are you?

I wish we had stats on how many people got like long term/permanent damage to their organs... maybe that would scare people into obeying wearing masks and doing social distancing.


There were recently some pictures going around from a woman in her 20s who received a double lung transplant. It was much worse than any of those old anti-smoking ads, and looked almost as bad as a typical Farker's liver.
 
dericwater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chucknasty: anuran: Destroyed lungs

please tell me this isn't permanent. three months after covid I am extremely fatigued. walking to the bathroom is exhausting.


Most cells in the human body are replaced within 7 years. Stomach lining cells every few hours, nervevand brain cells, never. So the cells making up your lungs will be replaced in 7 years. Question, though, is whether the scarring is kept in future regeneration of those cells. I have a scar on my elbow from when I was a kid. Skin cells are replaced once every few months or so. But the scar remains (although growing fainter).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We can't let these kids die. Who will the Millennials dump on? It's their turn, dammit. Won't someone please think of the Millenials?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The younger crowd may not live in fear of Covid19, but they should live in fear of the medical bill they will receive if they end up in the hospital.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most of the people who went out right away in early openings were younger people. Give it a few weeks until it is passed on to grandma and she passes it on to her church friends.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

