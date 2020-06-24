 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia) We got your patriotism right here, ya hump
    New Jersey, United States, New York City, U.S. state, police brutality, Philadelphia  
6nome
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do these people count as patriots? Because I'm sure they'd say they were if you asked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Trump knew. He saw them burning flags there after 9/11.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you were hanging around in Jersey everyday and thinking the whole country was like that, you'd hate it too.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, in reality "patriot" is just double-speak for "goose-step behind the republican agenda and don't question anything dear leader says, ever"
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not long ago they held a contest for a new NJ State Motto.  Runners-up:

"A Rainbow in Every Puddle!"

"Welcome to New Jersey.  What's That Smell?"

"Watchoo lookin at?"

There were others just as good.  Anything serious was way down in the voting.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So this isn't about 4th of July sex?
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is not surprising and makes me proud.

/Born and raised
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Unfortunately, in reality "patriot" is just double-speak for "goose-step behind the republican agenda and don't question anything dear leader says, ever"


"Nationalism is not to be confused with patriotism. Both words are normally used in so vague a way that any definition is liable to be challenged, but one must draw a distinction between them, since two different and even opposing ideas are involved. By 'patriotism' I mean devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one believes to be the best in the world but has no wish to force on other people. Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power." -- George Orwell
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Do these people count as patriots? Because I'm sure they'd say they were if you asked.

[Fark user image image 850x683]


They died for flags? RIP farking idiots.
 
caymanjim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am filled with patriotic pride at being from the least patriotic state.
 
gregscott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obviously, people form their own definitions, meanings, and connotations of these words.

In my opinion, nationalism is caring for your fellow citizens, the land that is your country, and your culture(s).

On the other hand, patriotism is principled caring for the underlying virtues that best represent your country. In our country, that has much to do with the constitution, as written and negotiated by the founders. If you care for free speech, freedom of religion (or the lack), due process, and all the other protections of the constitution, then you may be a patriot.

Thus, as I understand them, neither is evil or destructive, as so many commenters evidently believe. Certainly, they can be twisted and abused, but that is true of any virtue.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Excelsior: Unfortunately, in reality "patriot" is just double-speak for "goose-step behind the republican agenda and don't question anything dear leader says, ever"

"Nationalism is not to be confused with patriotism. Both words are normally used in so vague a way that any definition is liable to be challenged, but one must draw a distinction between them, since two different and even opposing ideas are involved. By 'patriotism' I mean devotion to a particular place and a particular way of life, which one believes to be the best in the world but has no wish to force on other people. Patriotism is of its nature defensive, both militarily and culturally. Nationalism, on the other hand, is inseparable from the desire for power." -- George Orwell


The "no wish to force on other people" doesn't seem to apply anymore: many "true patriots" are convinced that anyone to the left of fascism are literal traitors.  I'm sure that klan is certain that they are the ultimate patriots as well.
 
wslush
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many NJ'ers are even proud of the state they live in?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We've known about this for a few years now
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wslush: How many NJ'ers are even proud of the state they live in?


I'm a New Jerseyan, and I'd say we're a good state.
 
