 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Rope found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's stall was a garage door pull. So... no noose is good news   (al.com) divider line
130
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States, Special agent, NASCAR race Sunday, FBI Special Agent, Bubba Wallace, Talladega Superspeedway, racist act  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 23 Jun 2020 at 6:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



130 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relief, but the video of Wallace's fellow drivers walking alongside his car was very powerful. A happy accident, though I'm sorry he had to experience that at all.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best possible outcome. Phew.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people on Twitter (and elsewhere, I assume) are jumping to conclusions and claiming it was a hoax, so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No calls to fire the garage assigner yet?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's as loopy as the track.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 850x472]


The HANS device had already stolen what little freedom those poor people had left.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, every other racetrack is chekcing their garage pulls. "Yeah, let's get rid of the rope, get some nylon webbing."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "noose" out front should have told you
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Now, every other racetrack is chekcing their garage pulls. "Yeah, let's get rid of the rope, get some nylon webbing."


objects.blains.comView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image image 850x1076]


"LOOSE" one turn?

/rhymes with noose I suppose
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: A lot of people on Twitter (and elsewhere, I assume) are jumping to conclusions and claiming it was a hoax, so...

[Fark user image 531x248]


It's a problem with most people reporting it only including the "Oh there was no wrongdoing" part up front and leaving the "Only the track was aware of it at the time" part buried in the article,
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: [Fark user image 850x1076]


You have to admit, even though it wasn't an intentional act towards Bubba, that it is still a very strange coincidence during this timeline...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Badmoodman: [Fark user image image 850x1076]

"LOOSE" one turn?

/rhymes with noose I suppose


Jeez, it's just a prototype.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.


No. It wasn't "made up" at all actually. The only black driver had a stall that had the only rope for the door that was tied into a noose. In this current climate, what would you think?


Do try to keep up
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.


Boy you are REALLY embarrassing yourself.
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tonguedepressor: The best possible outcome. Phew.


My feeling as well. I'm glad he had the outpouring of love and show of support and that there was no intentional hate here.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Hawk: Badmoodman: [Fark user image 850x1076]

You have to admit, even though it wasn't an intentional act towards Bubba, that it is still a very strange coincidence during this timeline...


Exactly, and the worst part is it's a God-sized dog whistle for the rabid racists out there.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to look too hard to find racism. If you do look too hard, you'll find it everywhere.
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a noose.

But it wasn't a noose that was put there to scare/intimidate NASCAR's only black driver

It wasn't made up. It actually happened. But the definition of what it was was wrong.

It wasn't a hoax. It wasn't done by his own team or by himself to drum up support/pity.

They found a noose. They reported it. They investigated. It wasn't what we thought.

pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.


in other words, don't be like this guy and claim a "looped rope" (aka a noose) found in a black driver's garage should have been ignored.  Especially during current times where anyone speaking up for black rights and black lives are being shouted down by racists and idiots from the right.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really never made any sense how someone could have done it.

i don't recall hearing till today that he never saw it, it changes the emotional impact a little
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some real geniuses in the garage. They couldn't tell the difference between braided rope and a flat nylon strap?  Impressive
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake Noose
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Now, every other racetrack is chekcing their garage pulls. "Yeah, let's get rid of the rope, get some nylon webbing."


When we were kids and garage door openers were more rare we had a rope but my dad was lazy and it was just a loose straight string that would give you rope burn if you didn't keep a tight grip.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I knew it was fake... as an Actual victim of racism, I can spot the fakes.  Thanks for giving the deniers more ammo jerk.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm so anti-racist I won't pick cotton out of my Aspirin bottle.

I'll just shake it til some fall out.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Unobtanium: Now, every other racetrack is chekcing their garage pulls. "Yeah, let's get rid of the rope, get some nylon webbing."

[objects.blains.com image 600x600]


If it's a shop door it is too heavy for those.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Now, every other racetrack is chekcing their garage pulls. "Yeah, let's get rid of the rope, get some nylon webbing."


Why are there even ropes on doors to begin with? Shouldn't they have chains on them?
 
Nylter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My first thought was, "And y'all have had that thing in your garage since October '19, and only NOW discovered it?"

Doesn't matter if it was a garage door pull, or anything. Could have easily put a garage door pull on it with a ball knot on the end to grab. The optics, even now that we know the source, are still bad, still troubling, and still enraging, just for different reasons.

Now is not the time to be careless about symbols or accidentally recreating hate symbols.
 
MBK [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: I knew it was fake... as an Actual victim of racism, I can spot the fakes.  Thanks for giving the deniers more ammo jerk.


Is wasn't fake.

The noose existed.

And how the fark can you spot fakes when no pictures or evidence was released until the FBI released their findings?
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jayphat: pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.

Boy you are REALLY embarrassing yourself.


Because it's totally implausible and could never actually happen, right?

Ok Jussie Smollett.

I'm not saying he's right, I'm saying you're wrong for not thinking it's plausible.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.


No, it wasn't "made up." NASCAR themselves has said that they don't know why the rope was like that in the first place and they can do something about it as they own the track. And Wallace never saw the rope himself, one of his crew members did.

Want to call it a "mistake" or even less charitably, an "overreaction?" That I'll allow. But the crew member was rightly sensitive to what that rope symbolized and reacted as I think many people would've in his spot. He probably knows that Wallace is a target right now. In that spot, not many would go "what's this rope connected to?" They'd think "Holy f*ck! We need to do something to get rid of this."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Some real geniuses in the garage. They couldn't tell the difference between braided rope and a flat nylon strap?  Impressive


I wonder if we will see pics of the noose in question.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


City electric companies use them as mirror adjusters too.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fun fact, the hangman's knot is a great fishing knot. Use it for bluegill, perch, black bass etc.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MBK: Liquid_Bacon: I knew it was fake... as an Actual victim of racism, I can spot the fakes.  Thanks for giving the deniers more ammo jerk.

Is wasn't fake.

The noose existed.

And how the fark can you spot fakes when no pictures or evidence was released until the FBI released their findings?


A conservative investigative site figured it out yesterday.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nylter: My first thought was, "And y'all have had that thing in your garage since October '19, and only NOW discovered it?"

Doesn't matter if it was a garage door pull, or anything. Could have easily put a garage door pull on it with a ball knot on the end to grab. The optics, even now that we know the source, are still bad, still troubling, and still enraging, just for different reasons.

Now is not the time to be careless about symbols or accidentally recreating hate symbols.


Oh shut the fark up.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was fashioned as a noose -- who knows why. Its been in that garage since last year, This was the first time Bubba has been assigned to that garage.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: pedrop357: In other words, it was made up bullshiat like most normal people suspected from the beginning.

No. It wasn't "made up" at all actually. The only black driver had a stall that had the only rope for the door that was tied into a noose. In this current climate, what would you think?


Do try to keep up


It had been there for 8 months.  Do try to keep up.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jso2897: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Some real geniuses in the garage. They couldn't tell the difference between braided rope and a flat nylon strap?  Impressive

I wonder if we will see pics of the noose in question.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
letsrabble17
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Fun fact, the hangman's knot is a great fishing knot. Use it for bluegill, perch, black bass etc.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Nylter: My first thought was, "And y'all have had that thing in your garage since October '19, and only NOW discovered it?"

Doesn't matter if it was a garage door pull, or anything. Could have easily put a garage door pull on it with a ball knot on the end to grab. The optics, even now that we know the source, are still bad, still troubling, and still enraging, just for different reasons.

Now is not the time to be careless about symbols or accidentally recreating hate symbols.

Oh shut the fark up.


>need a fixed loop knot to attach boat line to cleat
>tie bowline
>go to jail for committing a hate crime
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This thread...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey guys what's going on in this thr..
media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IC Stars: It was fashioned as a noose -- who knows why. Its been in that garage since last year, This was the first time Bubba has been assigned to that garage.


Did they release a pic of it? The supposed nooses that the black guy put in the park tk exercise on looked nothing like one besides have a loop on it.

Honestly given the atmosphere at the time and if only stall I'd probably go oh fark too.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What I want to know is why it took 2 days to pull the noose and realize it pulled something close.
 
Displayed 50 of 130 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.