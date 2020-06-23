 Skip to content
(Taiwan News)   China's Three Gorges Dam close to becoming One Huge-Ass Gorge Non-Dam   (taiwannews.com.tw) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, shiat.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ever since I first learned about Dry Falls in e. Wash. and the Missoula floods and all I've always wondered "what would happen if the Grand Coulee dam failed?"

Wuhan and Shanghai might find out
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Roland Emmerich last seen boarding a plane for China
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Three Gorges Dam project is already a cultural and ecological disaster.

If the dam was to fail it would be absolutely catastrophic.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

blender61: The Three Gorges Dam project is already a cultural and ecological disaster.

If the dam was to fail it would be absolutely catastrophic.


39.3 cubic km of water, slightly greater than Lake Mead
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: blender61: The Three Gorges Dam project is already a cultural and ecological disaster.

If the dam was to fail it would be absolutely catastrophic.

39.3 cubic km of water, slightly greater than Lake Mead


Lake Mead now, or Lake Mead a max cap?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Little Dutch Boy put on high alert

ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope Wang Weiluo isn't in China right now. That's some very sharp criticism of a regime that doesn't like to be criticized.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it a god dam?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

King Something: Is it a god dam?


The https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1975_Ba​n​qiao_Dam_failure was.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will they listen or give him the Chinese COVID doctor treatment?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Wang Weiluo is about to be reeducated.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this the same dam  that changed the Earth's axis?
 
powhound
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What did the fish say when it bumped its head?

Dam!!

Was on one of those short guided raft trips and the guide told quite a few one-liners, with that being one of them, which all sounded like they came out of the employee handbook.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dam it!
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Aw, they just built that.  That's going to make a mess.
 
