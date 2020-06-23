 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   80-90% of Vegas travelers gambling against the coronavirus. C'monnn 19 COVID, baby Daddy wants to buy a new ventilator   (huffpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Facepalm, Casino, Las Vegas Strip, Hotel, Diana Thomas, customers wear masks, state leaders, Culinary Workers Union Local, common areas of hotels  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 11:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandfather Nurgle loves filthy lucre.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those people chain smoking in the casinos and binge drinking at the pools are really concerned about health.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.


Look out for Bill Gates at the casino. I hear he wants to cure COVID-19 by inserting a chip in you.

/ Some people are saying!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... new Vegas game coming soon: 'The Deadpool'?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.


Online is just such a higher standard.

0.1/0.25 is a tougher game than 1-3 live.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.


Just throw it at options contracts. The Fed has your back. Then nap all day.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But Bro Jogen said only biatches wear masks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ugh. Nice headline Subs *mournful groan laugh*
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Are the casinos really allowing masks? I imagine they'd fark with the facial recognition cameras.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Ace Of Spades (Official Video)
Youtube pWB5JZRGl0U

Killed By Death is up next.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RabbiSheepshanker: But Bro Jogen said only biatches wear masks.


Dude is jacked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Motörhead - Ace Of Spades (Official Video)]
Killed By Death is up next.


The eight of spades.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The fires of capitalism need wood.  Climb on up there.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
To paraphrase Dr. Spengler, I'd love to get a sample of their brain tissue. Perhaps they're producing natural resistance to something other than factual information.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.

Look out for Bill Gates at the casino. I hear he wants to cure COVID-19 by inserting a chip in you.

/ Some people are saying!


Word around town is that he used to play $1/$3 at the Mirage years ago and that he wasn't a great tipper. If I was a Trumpista I'd find some way to segue that into the Anti-vax conspiracy.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you travel to Las Vegas for a little gambling right now you have about zero farks left to give.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.

Online is just such a higher standard.

0.1/0.25 is a tougher game than 1-3 live.


Correct. And most sites have a bot problem more or less. Early model bots were easy to beat, but the rise of GTO software has made them a lot tougher.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yes, yes.  Fark needs clicks and revenue is suffering due to the end of the shutdowns.
 
pockypimp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a convention I go to that's scheduled for the end of August so I'm starting to watch what the numbers look like in the area.  So far, not good.  Fortunately the room and the airfare can be refunded.  I'd have to see what the policy is about having to pay back the company for the cancellation.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I did bet on 90% of Las Vegas visitors not wearing facemasks so I'm getting a kick out of the replies.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.

Just throw it at options contracts. The Fed has your back. Then nap all day.


Might be the best route. I was planning on the Golden Nugget downtown tonight but I chickened out after I pictured a thousand drunk maskless morons swaying cheek to jowl and shouting to each other over the light show.

Instead, I'm going to hit it around 6 AM tomorrow. Before the virus, that was a great time to play at the GN, with the worst degenerates still up playing and trying to get even. I don't know what the super-late shift will be like now, but I'm going to find out.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.mercurynews.com/2020/04/2​9​/is-there-a-las-vegas-silicon-valley-c​oronavirus-connection-from-january-tec​h-trade-show/
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Gubbo: Garza and the Supermutants: I'm heading out in a few minutes to play poker for the first time in more than 3 months. The money's running low and I'm not making enough of it online. You can bet your ass I'll be wearing a mask.

Online is just such a higher standard.

0.1/0.25 is a tougher game than 1-3 live.

Correct. And most sites have a bot problem more or less. Early model bots were easy to beat, but the rise of GTO software has made them a lot tougher.


I get to play on Stars, and it's not terrible. But they definitely have bot problems that they don't want to own up to
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, so now people are worried about catching something in Vegas?

The Jack
Youtube kq_GSIw0X0w
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rats. Dan Tanna was enjoying the lull.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.