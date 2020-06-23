 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Someone calls the cops on some kids playing football on the street. Cops respond. They join in, not even miffed about being picked last   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's how its done, that's an officer serving the public to the best of their abilities.

More of that please.

/and far far less of the tacticool magats
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This proves there really are good cops out there.
 
Alebak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Leave those kids alone.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That one guy sounded pretty miffed.

Like we should thank him for not shooting, stabbing, choking, etc., anyone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Timmy, have you heard about The Punisher? Have you ever held a real gun before?"
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: This proves there really are good cops out there.


The acid test is whether they speak up when they see another officer doing wrong or if they hold the blue wall of silence.

This is nice. But nice isn't enough. We need a major cultural reform of the Police.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kids play in the street.  They have since streets were a thing.

Stop calling the cops for stupid shiat.  That's how people get killed for no reason.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Community policing

When the Good Cops come out to play
The Bad Cops seem to stay away.

Georgie, Porgie, puddin' and pie
I was that Donald Trump would fark himself.

Seriously. Sit on a weather cock and spin with the four winds.
 
