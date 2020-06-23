 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   If you took the sword from the statue of General John Stark, who led American forces during the 1777 Battle of Bennington, please return it. Also, you're a dick   (wcax.com) divider line
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Put a hot dog in there.

We had a statue with a sword in high school, conveniently out of the way behind the gym. Every day the cafeteria served hot dogs, some wag would pry out the sword and replace it with a wiener. At first people are gonna be a bit confused "Why's he holding a hot dog."  but in a few weeks it will just become a thing and pretty soon people will be calling the park rangers "Someone's stolen Gen Stark's hot dog and put a bronze sword in his hand." and the park rangers will come out with a fresh one.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Snow. He's not a Stark.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Last I saw of it.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was pretty good in the mid-90s, but giving this guy a statue seems to be going a bit far.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 400x500]

He was pretty good in the mid-90s, but giving this guy a statue seems to be going a bit far.


Howzabout a poster?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are Redcoats back?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sirrerun: Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 400x500]

He was pretty good in the mid-90s, but giving this guy a statue seems to be going a bit far.

Howzabout a poster?

[Fark user image image 500x601]


A statue of that, in Tulsa, would be the shiat.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.graytvinc.comView Full Size

Get out at once, sir, can you not see I am beating this other fellow off
 
Ed Willy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
👮🏻: If only there was a way for us to know where the perp went.

Gen. John Stark:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Put a hot dog in there.

We had a statue with a sword in high school, conveniently out of the way behind the gym. Every day the cafeteria served hot dogs, some wag would pry out the sword and replace it with a wiener. At first people are gonna be a bit confused "Why's he holding a hot dog."  but in a few weeks it will just become a thing and pretty soon people will be calling the park rangers "Someone's stolen Gen Stark's hot dog and put a bronze sword in his hand." and the park rangers will come out with a fresh one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pkjun: [media.graytvinc.com image 810x455]
Get out at once, sir, can you not see I am beating this other fellow off


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have his axe
 
Rezurok
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I have his axe


No, you have my axe!

give it back
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 480x269]

Last I saw of it.


That's John Targaryen.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image 400x500]

He was pretty good in the mid-90s, but giving this guy a statue seems to be going a bit far.


In the decisive battle, under the Rockets' red glare, the General fired his musket 18 times, and only hit two Redcoats...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude was probably racist anyway.
 
