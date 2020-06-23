 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   That's one way to get a job through social media -- Farm work given as punishment for teens after stolen goats traced online   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Monday, Milk, Goat, Adolescence, Physical intimacy, According to Jim, Back to the Future, baby goats  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
iruntheinternet.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should have gone on the lam.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kidnapping is a serious offense.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time they'll order de-caprinated.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Indentured servitude?
 
PhtoShpHero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That really gets my goat....
 
nytmare
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why is one of the fark tags "physical intimacy"?
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How capricious
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now I'm hungry for a Pepsi and a taco.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read that as "fark worm."

I need to get out more.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Lamb chops
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kids these days
 
