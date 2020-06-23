 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   PSA: Don't microwave your library books   (freep.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect book-burning discussions on the Politics tab, not here.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll be watching, punk.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [Fark user image image 236x261]

I'll be watching, punk.


And we're done here.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I microwaved my ebook reader and got a Kindle fire.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just facepalmed so hard I hurt myself.

Chemlight Battery: I microwaved my ebook reader and got a Kindle fire.


And my 2nd facepalm to this just broke my hand.
 
ocelot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think that with all the hyperbolic doom threads on this site,Fark is partly to blame.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If you put your books in a microwave, Microwave Obama will read them and take notes on your reading habits.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stupids.  You are supposed to soak them in a dilute bleach solution for 3 minutes before bringing them inside the house.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're trying to eat a phone book, then it's probably ok to warm it and the au jus a wee bit.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: I microwaved my ebook reader and got a Kindle fire.


Boo this man.
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
