 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   The Museum of the Bible promises to do better in the future at honoring that whole "Thou Shalt Not Steal" thingie   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Facepalm, Iraq, British Museum, Museum of the Bible, Mesopotamia, vague paperwork, museum's ambitious goals, evangelical president of the Hobby Lobby arts, Chief curator Jeffrey Kloha  
•       •       •

1090 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From late 2010 to early 2011, the government seized several of the shipments to [Hobby Lobby] ... yet we find out they continue to buy more things, they continue to ship them in," Patty Gerstenblith, the director of DePaul University's Center for Art, Museum & Cultural Heritage Law in Chicago, tells NPR. "Here you are in the middle of an investigation by the government for illegally importing artifacts - and yet you continue to do the same thing."

Gerstenblith was asked in 2010 by Hobby Lobby's chief counsel to brief him about the laws on importing antiquities. According to the 2017 U.S. judgment against Hobby Lobby, she warned that importing anything of Iraqi origin would incur considerable risk, given that up to 500,000 objects had been looted from Iraq since the 1990s.

She warned specifically that cylinder seals were easily looted. Up to 5,000 were believed to have been stolen from the Iraqi national museum in 2003, she says.

According to the U.S. complaint, Gerstenblith's report was never shared with Green or other Hobby Lobby management - something she didn't learn until she read the complaint.


That sounds like (to this layman) legal malpractice. Didn't tell the client they were in legal jeopardy. And, to borrow a line, Green and Hobby Lobby only asked if they could amass a collection and didn't bother to ask if they should.

Tangentially related, if you want a good story on finding and preserving antiquities, look into The Bad Ass Librarians of Timbuktu. Link to an NPR Story about that.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobby Lobby's owners funded actual terrorism with their ridiculous vanity project.  A pox on their house.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the Hobby Lobby criminals?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a pleasure to avoid patronizing this shiatty museum on my last trip to DC. Go fark yourself and maybe treat your workers like human beings, you worthless shiatstain
 
pgh9fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt the museum will buy these no questions asked, Indiana.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobby Lobby and political grifters, scamming gullible Republicans.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
screenanarchy.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The controversial purchases began years before the museum opened. Steve Green, the evangelical president of the Hobby Lobby arts and crafts chain and the museum board's chairman, started acquiring artifacts in 2009 for what would become a $500 million museum on prime Washington, D.C., real estate.

I kind of want a 2nd coming of Jebus right now just for him to wreck house on this shiat. Artifacts?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a money laundering operation done in the same style as egregiously overpriced art or real estate but clothed in religious clothes is it not
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Museum officials have long said the institution has no sectarian or evangelical agenda.

... sure
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still don't get the idea of willy-nilly buying spree. They didn't even catalogue the stuff they got. What was the point?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.