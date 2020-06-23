 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Remember, back when they were first announced, how Segway Scooters were going to change everything? EVERYTHING? THEY WERE GOING TO CHANGE IT ALL. Well, they just ended production   (theverge.com) divider line
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With mall cops all out of work there isn't anyone to build them for.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?
 
gopher321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they weren't so frikkin expensive, maybe they would have been a bit more popular...

...

No, they wouldn't. Never mind.
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Donald should have one to ride up and down ramps
 
Psychopusher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize they were still in production.  I thought they died off, like, 10 years ago.
 
enry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?


That got filmed in a mall near me and I'm pretty sure the segways got left as the rentacops are still zipping around on them.
 
snowblur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, Segway technology remains to revolutionize our sidewalks and roadways all the same:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I loved riding a Segway. Seriously, it was awesome.
 
Relatively Obscure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the original Segway's debut 20 years ago,
[...]
"Given our decades-long history

technicallycorrect.jpg
 
propasaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?


Speaking of Kevin James, check out his new movie "Becky" on Netflix
 
scottydoesntknow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?

Speaking of Kevin James, check out his new movie "Becky" on Netflix


Da fuq did I just watch?

It's like an R-rated Home Alone and Kevin James is a neo-Nazi?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Well, if they weren't so frikkin expensive, maybe they would have been a bit more popular...

...

No, they wouldn't. Never mind.


The moment you first saw a fat cop on one, it was over. They were tainted forevermore.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still never saw one in person.
 
hobnail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Maybe Donald should have one to ride up and down ramps


Worked for W.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: gopher321: Well, if they weren't so frikkin expensive, maybe they would have been a bit more popular...

...

No, they wouldn't. Never mind.

The moment you first saw a fat cop on one, it was over. They were tainted forevermore.


He was riding it because they are stupid.  It was part of the 'comedy'.
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I could find one of the articles that were published in the lead-up to the introduction of the Segway. It was the kind of secret that could never have been kept nowadays, but there was all sorts of speculation as to what this technology was that everyone thought would completely revolutionize personal transportation.
 
propasaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: propasaurus: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?

Speaking of Kevin James, check out his new movie "Becky" on Netflix

Da fuq did I just watch?

It's like an R-rated Home Alone and Kevin James is a neo-Nazi?!


Yes!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?

Speaking of Kevin James, check out his new movie "Becky" on Netflix


that looks awesome.

So,does Kevin Bacon's new flick, but it's getting lousy reviews.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the only chance I really ever get to ride one is along the beach boardwalk as part of a 30 minute 'Segway tour' or if I became a mall cop, I can see how there might not have been as much demand for the things as the company probably hoped for.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember the pr blitz for when the guy was unveiling these. He sold himself as a genius, an unparalleled inventor, a less weaponized Tony Stark who was going to change the world. The unveiling said more about him than what he was unveiling.

Then he rode one out on stage, and the entire world snickered. I'm surprised they've held on as long as they have.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: Man, I loved riding a Segway. Seriously, it was awesome.


Yeah my brother and I got a free rental deal once. Had a lot of fun zipping around for an hour. Admittedly looked pretty stupid though.
 
UberDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it *did* clue a lot of people into just how deep a "viral" marketing scheme goes.  I mean, plenty of people knew the pre-reveal statements being made were utter bullshiat but didn't expect the constant media blast.

I just remember the reaction to the reveal being one of massive let-down or hearty laughter.  It was like Atari 2600 Pac-man.
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The money was in the patents.  IIRC, a Chinese company (Nexus 9?) played hardball and ended up buying Segway rather than pay the royalties.  Then, they flooded the market with cheap toys and municipalities realized that while quick, employees needed to be able to mount and dismount quickly to do their jobs.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: propasaurus: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x566]
How could they end production with that lucrative Kevin James endorsement?

Speaking of Kevin James, check out his new movie "Becky" on Netflix

Da fuq did I just watch?

It's like an R-rated Home Alone and Kevin James is a neo-Nazi?!


Aw, man... I clicked and thought it was going to be a comedy about reefer.  Instead, it's lots of violence and killing and shiat. What a bummer.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: I remember the pr blitz for when the guy was unveiling these. He sold himself as a genius, an unparalleled inventor, a less weaponized Tony Stark who was going to change the world. The unveiling said more about him than what he was unveiling.

Then he rode one out on stage, and the entire world snickered. I'm surprised they've held on as long as they have.


Yup.   "Revolutionize human transportation!" by paying someone $5,000 to buy something to do what my legs can do for free.
 
solokumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... even George (criminal) Bush couldn't ride one.
 
propasaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was attended a conference at a hotel a few years ago, and one of the other attendees was riding a Segway up and down the halls. My first thought was 'what a douche,' then I realized he had mobility issues. The Segway made it easier for him to get around on his own, and less restrictive than a wheelchair.
Seriously, though, riding one was tons of fun.
If they hadn't been out of my price range I would've gotten one to tool around work on.
 
SamFlagg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: I didn't realize they were still in production.  I thought they died off, like, 10 years ago.


No you're confusing that for when the owner of segway got murdered by a segway 10 years ago.

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/39377851/ns​/​world_news-europe/t/segway-company-own​er-rides-scooter-cliff-dies/#.XvJpKud7​mUk
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the guy who invented them drop off a cliff on his own segway?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: Maybe Donald should have one to ride up and down ramps


Alien Wall From X-Files Season 11 Episode 4
Youtube T3AiWL-UHuY
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My self balancing machine. 18 miles on a charge, fun as hell commute to work. No side to side stability like the Segway so there is a learning curve. Just hit 500 miles today since April
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.stack.imgur.com image 850x359]


Oh man, I want a haunted Segway!
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: [Fark user image 425x239]
My self balancing machine. 18 miles on a charge, fun as hell commute to work. No side to side stability like the Segway so there is a learning curve. Just hit 500 miles today since April


YouTube seems convinced that I am the perfect market for one of those, because they keep playing the same ad.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time. They made almost all their money scamming cities by selling to their police and park departments.
 
scottydoesntknow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SamFlagg: Psychopusher: I didn't realize they were still in production.  I thought they died off, like, 10 years ago.

No you're confusing that for when the owner of segway got murdered by a segway 10 years ago.

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/39377851/ns/​world_news-europe/t/segway-company-own​er-rides-scooter-cliff-dies/#.XvJpKud7​mUk


Holy shiat...I literally burst out laughing and I feel bad now. Had no idea that happened. I just keep imagining a guy just goin' right off a cliff on one of those like a bad '80s movie.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Didn't the guy who invented them drop off a cliff on his own segway?


No, the inventor's still alive.  The guy who started up the company that makes Hesco barriers bought out Segway and went Segwayyyyy off a cliff.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it really went downhill.  With the inventor attached.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a sales-dude cruising around my neighborhood on one last week.  Not the full-height model, but one that only went up to about his knees.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Zeroth Law: [Fark user image 425x239]
My self balancing machine. 18 miles on a charge, fun as hell commute to work. No side to side stability like the Segway so there is a learning curve. Just hit 500 miles today since April

YouTube seems convinced that I am the perfect market for one of those, because they keep playing the same ad.


Yeah been a steady blitz for the PInt at least since last October, partially how I got interested in them. I had zero board experience but I would say I am somewhat competent now. If you can get a demo give them a shot, but they absolutely can be dangerous.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: It was part of the 'comedy'.


Excuse me, but we were talking about Kevin James
 
MolsonCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeff Bridges in Iron Man was the only time anyone ever looked cool on one.
 
ToeKnee666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just bought one of these. Similar technology in a package I can carry up a flight of stairs. I'm totally in love with it.

https://onewheel.com/products/pint

Onewheel: Built to Destroy Boredom
Youtube LyMnIwcMDBM
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Well, if they weren't so frikkin expensive, maybe they would have been a bit more popular...

...

No, they wouldn't. Never mind.


Ehh they were plenty popular. The problem is like drones, once the market established itself, suddenly everyone opted to make their own version.

FTA: "Since the original Segway's debut 20 years ago, the market has become saturated with electric-powered two-wheelers of many varieties."

So the idea was popular, but too many people beat them to a reasonable price point by making them smaller and cheaper (and in many cases more fire explody)
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToeKnee666: I just bought one of these. Similar technology in a package I can carry up a flight of stairs. I'm totally in love with it.

https://onewheel.com/products/pint

[YouTube video: Onewheel: Built to Destroy Boredom]


Ok that looks pretty cool
 
cirby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite a few Segways ended up at big convention centers, and they're okay for that use, but you can get a three-wheeled upright trike that carries more stuff, is more stable, and has more range... for about a third of the price.
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: He sold himself as a genius, an unparalleled inventor, a less weaponized Tony Stark who was going to change the world.


Well he has created portable kidney dialysis machines, a water purification system that distills water efficiently at home, insulin pumps, off-road wheelchairs (predecessors to the Segway), and robotic prosthetic arms.

He also designed that Freestyle Coke machine that lets you mix up 60 different things at once.  While that probably doesn't sound like a super awesome engineering feat he did it because he pitched an idea to Coke about using his water distilling system in 3rd world countries to give them clean water.  He worked out a deal with them where Coke would be selling pre-built stores in those countries and his water purification system would be used to clean up the local water to be used in fountain drinks BUT they had to give the pure water away for free too.  In return Kamen would design the Freestyle machine because Coke couldn't get the thing figured out.  I'm not sure where that's at in the roll-out.

He also founded a STEM education program for kids (FIRST) which involves robotics. I'm a huge fan of it.

Segway was a flop but I wouldn't go taking a dump in Kamen.
 
solokumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: [Fark user image 425x239]
My self balancing machine. 18 miles on a charge, fun as hell commute to work. No side to side stability like the Segway so there is a learning curve. Just hit 500 miles today since April


Make? Model? Paint scheme?
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an acquaintance (our sons played sports together) who had left a fairly high post at Segway to take a job as the president of a regional auto parts company. This was when Segways were all the buzz and it seemed like a huge step down so I asked him why he did it. He said he had done the math in every conceivable fashion and it was impossible to ever get the cost of a Segway anywhere close to the cost consumers were willing to pay for it, but no one, least of all his superiors who had to deal directly with investors had any desire to listen to such nonsense. He said he was making plenty of money and sleeping a lot better since he left Segway.
 
