(Smithsonian Magazine)   Nothing a few well placed 155mm rounds couldn't take care of
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want a tank gun for this one. Plunging fire won't be effective and direct fire for artillery folks gets them too excited.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nobody has the political will to destroy it, I say we Outkast that mother farker:
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooooo, I thinking a 3000 foot tall General Sherman, rocking a massive one, jerking acid on to the rock every time a traitor flag flys, every time a blue live matters, every time a tweet happens.

Be gone in a week or less.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's enough room to the left to put MLK giving his I have a dream speech standing shoulder to shoulder with Lincoln in the foreground, with Old Glory topping the stars&bars in the background. Like they're all surrendering constantly. MLK, Lincoln and Old Glory would of course have to be larger than the current residents and the stars&bars.

Or we could do a nice Sherman, Grant, and George Henry Thomas there too.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the write up on SummitPost:

" Stone Mountain once presented a dramatic and pristine granite face rising 825 feet above the surrounding terrain. In the early 1900s one section of the mountain was blasted open to allow the carving of a hideous relief sculpture featuring personalities from the Confederate government. This scar exists on the mountain and is quite ugly. The park is run by an entertainment corporation and is home to the basest and most vulgar of development. Roads, hotels, restaurants, parking lots, railroads, laser light shows, and various other destructive "activities" pollute the area. There is a large building housing a skylift station and restaurant/gift shop on the summit."
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a nice climb to the top of Stone Mountain.  And you can't see the scar from anywhere along the route.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nuke it.  And set up a barricade around the potential blast zone so only non whites can be evacuated.  Then use tungsten rods from god  it over and over there until the mantle is breeched.  Then let magama cleanse the site.  Only nuclear fusion can destroy the evil there, and only magma can seal away the racist fallout.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stick a flagpole in Lee's hand, fly a white flag of surrender on the flagpole and carve a tattered flag of the Army of Northern Virginia under the horses.  There's your rebel heritage.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suppose that you could always re-carve it into Lee and Grant at Appomattox or Lincoln's Gettysburg Address.
 
keldaria
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I say you rename it and carve the new name right under the figures in large print.

"These assholes above fought for slavery and oppression, we won, not sorry"
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Carve "Participation Trophy" above Borglum's work and "You tried" beneath it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Just sayin'...
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Any Sherman tanks still serviceable? Fire at that thing until it crumbles.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If anything, it should be shot at by Sherman tanks. Until it just looks like a mountain again. While right wingers and their kids watch and cry and lament the fact that we took away their slaves.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nah, looks like you can just spackle right over that.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: There's enough room to the left to put MLK giving his I have a dream speech standing shoulder to shoulder with Lincoln in the foreground, with Old Glory topping the stars&bars in the background. Like they're all surrendering constantly. MLK, Lincoln and Old Glory would of course have to be larger than the current residents and the stars&bars.

Or we could do a nice Sherman, Grant, and George Henry Thomas there too.


Could put Longstreet up there. That'll really rile them up, especially considering that Longstreet supported Grant during The Reconstruction.

/ there were a couple other CSA generals that went along with Longstreet....what if we let them have confederate generals; but only Longstreet and the others that supported Grant.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke it.  And set up a barricade around the potential blast zone so only non whites can be evacuated.  Then use tungsten rods from god  it over and over there until the mantle is breeched.  Then let magama cleanse the site.  Only nuclear fusion can destroy the evil there, and only magma can seal away the racist fallout.


I almost forgot about from the last thread. How 's you day been schizo?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 624x351]

Just sayin'...


Yes, exactly the same. EXACTLY the same.

You are very smart.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 624x351]

Just sayin'...


Yes, some revisionist myth carving of a dipshiat that thought it was super awesome to own people like cattle is the same as an ancient cultural relic.

So, you know, pretty much everything you have to say about the subject is profoundly stupid.
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.


I suppose that depends on your opinion of the Buddha and his followers.  Ask a Rohingya what he thinks of them.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.


More people were killed by Buddhists than were killed in the Civil War.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 624x351]

Just sayin'...


For just a minute I thought no one would be stupid enough to post that exact false equivalence here. It's just so blatantly disingenuous and stupid that I couldn't imagine anyone here, even our dregs, would embarrass themselves like that. Something so easily dismissed at the most cursory considerations that no one would want to be associated with trying that BS.

And here you are. Congratulations... you played yourself.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: If anything, it should be shot at by Sherman tanks. Until it just looks like a mountain again. While right wingers and their kids watch and cry and lament the fact that we took away their slaves.


I'd buy that on blue ray and play it every juneteenth.
 
Mi-5 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You want a tank gun for this one. Plunging fire won't be effective and direct fire for artillery folks gets them too excited.


Nope. I have some Marine arty officer friends that wouldn't mind going direct fire with their M777s before the Corps reduces the artillery batteries in the Commandant's re-alignment plan
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You want a tank gun for this one. Plunging fire won't be effective and direct fire for artillery folks gets them too excited.


I've met a few 13Bs. I imagine the thought of massed M546 APERS fire would make them all giddy.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: Soooooo, I thinking a 3000 foot tall General Sherman, rocking a massive one, jerking acid on to the rock every time a traitor flag flys, every time a blue live matters, every time a tweet happens.

Be gone in a week or less.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: For just a minute I thought no one would be stupid enough to post that exact false equivalence here. It's just so blatantly disingenuous and stupid that I couldn't imagine anyone here, even our dregs, would embarrass themselves like that. Something so easily dismissed at the most cursory considerations that no one would want to be associated with trying that BS.


Use your words, baby.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alechemist: neongoats: If anything, it should be shot at by Sherman tanks. Until it just looks like a mountain again. While right wingers and their kids watch and cry and lament the fact that we took away their slaves.

I'd buy that on blue ray and play it every juneteenth.


If they could drag it over for like 8 hours it could be a new episode of Slow TV I put on during xmas.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mouser: johnny_vegas: Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.

I suppose that depends on your opinion of the Buddha and his followers.  Ask a Rohingya what he thinks of them.


Given that a core principle of Buddhism is Ahimsa I think they come across pretty well overall despite you managing to find an example of intolerant Buddhists.  Certainly better than "Kill 'em all and let God sort them out" Christianity- shall we check the number of wars being run by Christians right now?

Especially since the Stone Mountain slavers were supported by the Christians of their day
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Put this on it.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: You want a tank gun for this one. Plunging fire won't be effective and direct fire for artillery folks gets them too excited.


A vintage Sherman tank would be awesome. They could raffle off chances to shoot a round.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: johnny_vegas: Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.

I suppose that depends on your opinion of the Buddha and his followers.  Ask a Rohingya what he thinks of them.


The Rohinga live in Afghanistan?
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Given that a core principle of Buddhism is Ahimsa I think they come across pretty well overall despite you managing to find an example of intolerant Buddhists. Certainly better than "Kill 'em all and let God sort them out" Christianity- shall we check the number of wars being run by Christians right now?

Especially since the Stone Mountain slavers were supported by the Christians of their day


That is some prime cognitive dissonance. Upboated.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Take them all down. Their existence is a left-wing myth. There never was a Robert E. Lee or a Stonewall Jackson. You have been deceived by communist propaganda. Remove them, NOW!
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mouser: johnny_vegas: Unlike the Buddha statues of Taliban fame, this farking thing was a monumentally (heh) stupid, short-sighted, and tone deaf decision from the beginning.

I suppose that depends on your opinion of the Buddha and his followers.  Ask a Rohingya what he thinks of them.


I don't even begin to understand how you can make that comparison. Buddha died millenia before the plight of the Rohingya. Confederate generals fought for the cause they are being associated with. It's like saying Jesus was responsible for the Nazis because Hitler claimed Christianity.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Leave up the Confederate monuments and put a "Second Place" sign next to them.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

albuquerquehalsey: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke it.  And set up a barricade around the potential blast zone so only non whites can be evacuated.  Then use tungsten rods from god  it over and over there until the mantle is breeched.  Then let magama cleanse the site.  Only nuclear fusion can destroy the evil there, and only magma can seal away the racist fallout.

I almost forgot about from the last thread. How 's you day been schizo?


Pretty good!  I have posted anti racist and anti rapist posts.  My virtue is intact.  Is yours?  Or are you a Confederate apologist?  Any person not fully behind the nuking and then orbital bombardment with tungsten rods until magma seals the evil is probably a trump Nazi.  How can anybody not be pro nuking racist monuments?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 624x351]

Just sayin'...


Confederates were farking traitors.  Maybe you admire scumsucking traitors, but I don't.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grab a 16 inch 50 caliber gun from one of the Iowa class battlewagons, put it on a rail car, and have at it.
 
B0redd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This years South Park will be epic.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Although the Georgia state government attempted to gain recognition for Stone Mountain from the National Park Service, they were informed that scarring from the earlier granite quarries and the incomplete carvings destroyed the mountain's natural value.

That was a tragic mistake, in hindsight. The National Park Service could have taken it over, and prevented the monstrosity that is now there.

I grew up in Atlanta and DeKalb County. As a small kid, I went to Stone Mountain a lot, because the Memorial Association was one of my mother's clients (she worked in advertising, you perverts). I vaguely remember being photographed for some of the advertising.

As a teenager, I objected to my friends about the carving. Not really to do with the Confederacy, but just the idea of carving up a perfectly nice piece of rock. I had dreams of "repairing" the mountain with a giant gray tarp one night, savoring the image of dawn breaking and the carving "gone."

In high school, the "lost cause" narrative was the history of the "why" of the Civil War. We mostly dealt with "what," "when," and "who." Stone Mountain was a place where the cops were notorious for writing speeding tickets and where they continually had to rescue people who climbed the fence and walked down toward the carving.

Later, I leaned the history of the Venable family and the resurgence of the Klan. I've been to the laser show, where they "complete" the horses and the riders ride off to Elvis' version of "Dixie."

I didn't really learn the history of the war and the Ordinance of Secession until well into adulthood, when the debate over the State flag came to another boil.

Personally, I am a little torn over this one. Mostly because I don't want more damage done to the mountain. However, these days I lean toward removal.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: albuquerquehalsey: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke it.  And set up a barricade around the potential blast zone so only non whites can be evacuated.  Then use tungsten rods from god  it over and over there until the mantle is breeched.  Then let magama cleanse the site.  Only nuclear fusion can destroy the evil there, and only magma can seal away the racist fallout.

I almost forgot about from the last thread. How 's you day been schizo?

Pretty good!  I have posted anti racist and anti rapist posts.  My virtue is intact.  Is yours?  Or are you a Confederate apologist?  Any person not fully behind the nuking and then orbital bombardment with tungsten rods until magma seals the evil is probably a trump Nazi.  How can anybody not be pro nuking racist monuments?

starecat.comView Full Size



I spent my day not being mad at a rock.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 624x351]

Just sayin'...



It seems to be the case that you're attempting to draw some analogy between the destruction of ancient statuary and the destruction of a carving that is younger than most baby boomers, commemorates people who committed treason against the country in which the carving resides, and is affiliated with the country's most notorious hate groups.

But, nobody could possibly be that much of an imbecile, so perhaps you could expound on your original statement?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sorry to be a realist but I think we're stuck with Stone Mountain.   Restoring the mountain to anything approaching its original condition would be a monumental task (pun intended).

The important thing will be to make sure people understand the real reasons this was put there, not that it's "history".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nothing a bit of creative modification couldn't fix:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just rename the place "Treason Wall".
 
wataga123
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So these protesters stick their head in the sand and pretend history never happened. Low IQ. Whether you like our countries history or not, it happened, you can not change that. To ignore it is stupid, which they continue to prove, day after day. Go get a job. Or better yet, leave to a country of your choice, I'll pay for the ticket.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.