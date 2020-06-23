 Skip to content
(KJZZ Tempe)   Arizona starting to issue license plate where the letters are numbers are randomly sequenced. For some reason, their example looks like "YO MAMA"   (kjzz.org) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY AMMO,IMHO
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was going to ask why, and explain how Ireland works. Then I realised that we switched from a 2 digit year indicator ie. 20 to a 3 digit 201 or 202 to indicate the first half and second half of the year.

With the change coming about because it genuinely caused a depression in car sales for the 2nd half of the year. Still, it was nice to know how old a car was.

I'm just rambling with no point here.

I'm very bored in work today.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More hard hitting news from KJiZZ
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You got my vanity plate screwed up!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My state has a whole series that starts with ANU then numbers.  It's not too rare to see ANU5 plates around.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yelling My Ass Off Ask Me Anything
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They made a change like that here in Indiana a few years back (from county number-letter-up to 4 numbers to randomness) and old people are still bitter enough they get vanity plates in the old scheme. And they want to complain about the youth when they can't get over a change like that.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
YOMAMA is dyslexic...
 
