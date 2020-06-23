 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Dude who uses racial slurs pulls gun on three African-American men, discovers black eyes matter
49
•       •       •

Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.


A business man from the East Coast decides to retire early and move to the wide open spaces.  He buys a little spread out in Montana with a cozy little house and starts to learn how to unwind from the big city.  One day, a man drives up in a beat up pick up, a real cowboy: sweat-stained hat, dusty boots, the whole nine yards.  Turns out he's the closest neighbor, lives about 20 miles away.  They chat, the neighbor gives him some friendly advice about fixing his sagging corral gates, and then he says, "Say, I'm havin' a party Saturday night. You should come over."  The former businessman has heard about how wild the parties get out here, but he's interested.  "Will it get crazy," he asks?  "Yeah, buddy. There's gonna be drinkin' and fightin' and f*ckin' all night long."  The businessman considers that and says, "Sounds alright.  Who all's going be there?"

"Just you and me, buddy. Just you and me."
 
haknudsen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.


What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, Kid Rock really let himself go.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA doesn't say if the group he was taunting did that to him. Either they did or he's really bad at fighting but still likes to start them for some reason.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FWIW, I've racked up like 300k miles on road trips in the 48 contiguous states, and the only place I was harassed for no reason driving down the highway by yokels in a pickup truck was Great Falls.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent a week in Whitefish, MT a few years ago and I really loved it. The people were great. The food was surprisingly good. And the scenery was spectacular.

Every time I get the feeling that I'd like to buy a small house out there in Montana, a story like this comes along and reminds me that I'm probably better staying put.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.


I've lived in Montana for a number of years and went out drinking frequently.  Don't go to shiatty bars.  Go to one of the stupid number of breweries.  Pro tip: if you can get a pitcher of beer for less than $4 there will be a fight.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?


Go to the only other bar in town?
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must have been a pretty crappy gun, or a poorly trained cop, if he couldn't clear the chamber without the gun discharging.

/I wouldn't carry a .22 to a knife fight, that's for sure.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into the ground.

It's the only method they know.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Boy, Kid Rock really let himself go.


With or without the racist Montana, this statement remains accurate.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?


Ask this guy, he was apparently all psyched up about it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I spent a week in Whitefish, MT a few years ago and I really loved it. The people were great. The food was surprisingly good. And the scenery was spectacular.

Every time I get the feeling that I'd like to buy a small house out there in Montana, a story like this comes along and reminds me that I'm probably better staying put.


dude Whitefish is where all the crazies live Ben Garrison calls it home
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Matt Walsh will be tweeting about this (and Trump retweeting it) any minute now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the officer didn't know how to unload a pistol and fired it into the ground

That's some fine police work there, Lou
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weapon, a .22-c pistol, was loaded. When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into the ground.

I guess the thing recoiled so hard the officer couldn't keep it from dotting the suspect's eye.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor guy really dodged a bullet by not dodging a bullet.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?


What else is there to do in Montana PERIOD?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so guy uses racial slurs and leaves and this guy decides to pull a gun.

I suspect it wasnt the AA men who lumped this fool because he still had the gun when the cops showed up
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games, win courtroom prizes.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625: It must have been a pretty crappy gun, or a poorly trained cop, if he couldn't clear the chamber without the gun discharging.

/I wouldn't carry a .22 to a knife fight, that's for sure.


I worked for a guy who was pulled over with a 1911 pistol in his truck. He is a gun safety trainer, had the concealed carry permit, and was perfectly legal with it.

The cop wanted to look at it and started to unload it and put his finger on the trigger.  My ex boss about had a coronary and talked the cop how to unload it safely and then chewed the cop out for trigger discipline.

There are some ranges around here that cops hang out in that you don't visit without wearing body armor.
 
mark625
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?

Ask this guy, he was apparently all psyched up about it!

[Fark user image 351x212]


Hey, at least he was able to save those kids he hated from the dinosaurs before he died.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in Deer Lodge, Montana so I'm getting a kick...

So not Assault with a deadly weapon, just Assault with a weapon? And only a $25,000 bond?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625: DarkSoulNoHope: haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?

Ask this guy, he was apparently all psyched up about it!

[Fark user image 351x212]

Hey, at least he was able to save those kids he hated from the dinosaurs before he died.


veggie-saurus
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: Pro tip: if you can get a pitcher of beer for less than $4 there will be a fight.


This is pretty true even outside Montana.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: So the officer didn't know how to unload a pistol and fired it into the ground

That's some fine police work there, Lou


In all fairness there is no accounting for the quality or the workmanship of the firearm in question. It could be poorly maintained or a cheap piece of crap to start with that was prone to misfire. I've had it happen and I know what I'm doing.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's attempted murder, then.

Maybe he gets off lighter because they've only got witness statements on him actually pointing the gun at anything other than the ground, but if the statement holds up this is like the holy trifecta of how carrying a gun can get your dumb ass in way more trouble than it can get you out of:

1. Carrying a gun into a bar or related premises: low-grade felony that might get pushed down to a misdemeanor if it was discovered on its own.

2. Carrying a gun while intoxicated, verified by police on-site: major felony, with basically no chance of the charges getting reduced unless this guy is secretly a senator from Massachusetts or something.

3. Brandishing (intentionally revealing the gun for the purposes of a threat): middle of the felony levels, depending on the state, sometimes counted as assault in itself, always a felony of some kind

4. Actually pulling the gun and handling it in a manner that can be even vaguely interpreted as intending to discharge it at another person: automatic attempted murder charge where the burden is on you to provide an affirmative defense (aka "once the gun is out you'd better be 100% farking sure it's actually a legally-defined self defense situation).

4-B. When the cop checked the chamber the gun went off.  Meaning the guy might have knowingly been carrying a malfunctioning pistol.  Misdemeanor-to-minor-felony insult added to injury.

BONUS ROUND:

B1: Fighting words doctrine applies to most states, meaning that the guys who beat his ass aren't responsible for the progress or outcome of the fight due to him unambiguously starting it.

B2: Starting the fight specifically with a bunch of racial slurs, against people he didn't know personally, might open up hate crime effects.  Not a crime in itself, but can bump other crimes up a level or two in severity.

The moral of the story is: don't carry a farking piece if you actually intend to start shiat, dumbass.  Just being a dick, starting a fight, and taking your beating would have been probably a couple days in the hospital at worst, now you're going to be spending years of your life in prison in a time when prisons are plague traps.  God damn that's a straight-up suicidal level of idiocy.

// I'd say he was lucky the cops didn't shoot him, because they'd have actually been fairly justified.  But, y'know, he was white and his intended victim was black, so...

// That whole "once you draw the gun, the burden is on you to prove you weren't trying to commit murder to the court" bit is the piece of basic understanding that draws the starkest line in behavior between people making use of licensed carry and people open-carrying.  Like, most CCP holders aka "responsible gun owners" consider it obligatory to maintain insurance to hire a lawyer if they ever end up using their weapon in self-defense, on the understanding that they have to prove it's self-defense.  Sort of brings the actual responsibility part of the endeavor into focus for a lot of people, I think.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mark625: It must have been a pretty crappy gun, or a poorly trained cop, if he couldn't clear the chamber without the gun discharging.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into the ground.

It's the only method they know.


The ground was the darkest thing around?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha.
The Loading Zone.
He must have thought He was in the white zone, which is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone.
So there he was. Loaded, and loaded in the unloading zone, shot off his mouth and his gun, and got unloaded on.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kindms: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I spent a week in Whitefish, MT a few years ago and I really loved it. The people were great. The food was surprisingly good. And the scenery was spectacular.

Every time I get the feeling that I'd like to buy a small house out there in Montana, a story like this comes along and reminds me that I'm probably better staying put.

dude Whitefish is where all the crazies live Ben Garrison calls it home


Is there any way to remove all the people and leave everything else?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Iczer: haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?

What else is there to do in Montana PERIOD?


See some of the most beautiful areas in the nation?

Enjoy a multitude of outdoor activities?

Visit famous National Parks like Yellowstone and Glacier?
 
Jster422
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

I've lived in Montana for a number of years and went out drinking frequently.  Don't go to shiatty bars.  Go to one of the stupid number of breweries.  Pro tip: if you can get a pitcher of beer for less than $4 there will be a fight.


I was in Salt Lake for a business convention a few years ago, and decided to stop for a beer with my fellow coworker.

I know nothing about Utah or Salt Lake city mind you, but when the bar we stopped at was surrounded by chain link fencing and dudes on motorcycles wearing leather vests, I wondered if this was the best idea.

But what the hell, we go in - and around the time our waiter asked if we'd like to try their burger on homemade brioche buns with garlic aioli, well, I figured we'd probably survive the day.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rummonkey: pastramithemosterotic: So the officer didn't know how to unload a pistol and fired it into the ground

That's some fine police work there, Lou

In all fairness there is no accounting for the quality or the workmanship of the firearm in question. It could be poorly maintained or a cheap piece of crap to start with that was prone to misfire. I've had it happen and I know what I'm doing.


Yeah. I'm pretty sure this dude wasn't buying top-quality firearms.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ha.
The Loading Zone.
He must have thought He was in the white zone, which is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone.
So there he was. Loaded, and loaded in the unloading zone, shot off his mouth and his gun, and got unloaded on.


We know what this is really about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into the ground.

It's the only method they know.


He attended the Stephanie Kramer School of Firearm Safety.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds a little like my wild adventure last night.

Driving around with a friend, he asks me to stop at a convenience store so he can get a few things.  We pull in and there's three Somali guys gathered around a jeep.  Didn't think much of it.  My friend goes inside and there are two more inside screaming at the one clerk, who is cowering behind the counter.  He demands to know if my friend is with them, because he's called the police.

Outside, turned out there were two white guys in the jeep and all five were talking smack at each other.  The jeep speeds off and the three guys outside and the two inside hop into the same car and drive off.  We're headed in the opposite direction.  My friend is visibly shaken as he said he started expecting a gunfight in the store from the tone of it.

Four blocks later this cop car comes screaming up behind us, hits its lights like 20 feet behind me and then zooms around me and takes off.

When we stopped laughing and shaking, I'm asking why this cop is headed AWAY from that store so fast when the clerk claimed to have called them.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mark625: DarkSoulNoHope: haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?

Ask this guy, he was apparently all psyched up about it!

[Fark user image 351x212]

Hey, at least he was able to save those kids he hated from the dinosaurs before he died.


Though that experience paved the way for his descent into madness and gouging out his own eyeballs.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: vudukungfu: Ha.
The Loading Zone.
He must have thought He was in the white zone, which is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only. There is no stopping in a red zone.
So there he was. Loaded, and loaded in the unloading zone, shot off his mouth and his gun, and got unloaded on.

We know what this is really about. You want me to have an abortion.


It's really the only sensible thing to do. If its done safely, therapeutically, there's no danger involved.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
New caption: MAN'S MOUTH WRITES CHECK HIS ASS CAN'T CASH
 
catmander
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

haknudsen: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

What else is there to do in a bar in Montana?


Play chess.  Screw.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into the ground.

It's the only method they know.


Wrong. One of two methods. "When an officer tried to clear the chamber, the gun discharged into one of the 3 black men".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I worked for a guy who was pulled over with a 1911 pistol in his truck. He is a gun safety trainer, had the concealed carry permit, and was perfectly legal with it.

The cop wanted to look at it and started to unload it and put his finger on the trigger. My ex boss about had a coronary and talked the cop how to unload it safely and then chewed the cop out for trigger discipline.

There are some ranges around here that cops hang out in that you don't visit without wearing body armor.



I was once pulled over while carrying....so I handed my driver's license and CCW permit to the officer.

Thankfully, he didn't ask to see my handgun.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jster422: Ashelth: Combustion: Every time EVERY FREAKING TIME I've been to a bar in Montana, there's a fight. Every time. Those Montanans like to fight.

I've lived in Montana for a number of years and went out drinking frequently.  Don't go to shiatty bars.  Go to one of the stupid number of breweries.  Pro tip: if you can get a pitcher of beer for less than $4 there will be a fight.

I was in Salt Lake for a business convention a few years ago, and decided to stop for a beer with my fellow coworker.

I know nothing about Utah or Salt Lake city mind you, but when the bar we stopped at was surrounded by chain link fencing and dudes on motorcycles wearing leather vests, I wondered if this was the best idea.

But what the hell, we go in - and around the time our waiter asked if we'd like to try their burger on homemade brioche buns with garlic aioli, well, I figured we'd probably survive the day.


Sounds like you were at Lucky 13...amazing pastrami burgers, and a decent beer selection (for Utah)
 
Pincy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Starting to think that euthanasia is a legit solution to this problem.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: So that's attempted murder, then.

Maybe he gets off lighter because they've only got witness statements on him actually pointing the gun at anything other than the ground, but if the statement holds up this is like the holy trifecta of how carrying a gun can get your dumb ass in way more trouble than it can get you out of:

1. Carrying a gun into a bar or related premises: low-grade felony that might get pushed down to a misdemeanor if it was discovered on its own.

2. Carrying a gun while intoxicated, verified by police on-site: major felony, with basically no chance of the charges getting reduced unless this guy is secretly a senator from Massachusetts or something.

3. Brandishing (intentionally revealing the gun for the purposes of a threat): middle of the felony levels, depending on the state, sometimes counted as assault in itself, always a felony of some kind

4. Actually pulling the gun and handling it in a manner that can be even vaguely interpreted as intending to discharge it at another person: automatic attempted murder charge where the burden is on you to provide an affirmative defense (aka "once the gun is out you'd better be 100% farking sure it's actually a legally-defined self defense situation).

4-B. When the cop checked the chamber the gun went off.  Meaning the guy might have knowingly been carrying a malfunctioning pistol.  Misdemeanor-to-minor-felony insult added to injury.

BONUS ROUND:

B1: Fighting words doctrine applies to most states, meaning that the guys who beat his ass aren't responsible for the progress or outcome of the fight due to him unambiguously starting it.

B2: Starting the fight specifically with a bunch of racial slurs, against people he didn't know personally, might open up hate crime effects.  Not a crime in itself, but can bump other crimes up a level or two in severity.

The moral of the story is: don't carry a farking piece if you actually intend to start shiat, dumbass.  Just being a dick, starting a fight, and taking your beating would have been probably a couple days in the hospital at worst, now you're going to be spending years of your life in prison in a time when prisons are plague traps.  God damn that's a straight-up suicidal level of idiocy.

// I'd say he was lucky the cops didn't shoot him, because they'd have actually been fairly justified.  But, y'know, he was white and his intended victim was black, so...

// That whole "once you draw the gun, the burden is on you to prove you weren't trying to commit murder to the court" bit is the piece of basic understanding that draws the starkest line in behavior between people making use of licensed carry and people open-carrying.  Like, most CCP holders aka "responsible gun owners" consider it obligatory to maintain insurance to hire a lawyer if they ever end up using their weapon in self-defense, on the understanding that they have to prove it's self-defense.  Sort of brings the actual responsibility part of the endeavor into focus for a lot of people, I think.


No witnesses, no case.


Cool story time....
I know a guy who put a loaded gun to a lady's head and had a standoff with the police where he demanded to be killed or he would kill the lady and then start firing at the cops. He had been planning this for weeks and even did at least one dry run to test if he could get the gun into the federal government facilityand  past the federal police officers guarding it.    Actual time in prison was less than 1 yr.  The world is  a farked up place.
 
phishrace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nothing good can come from a bar named The Loading Zone. I'm sure they thought it was a cute pun when they first thought of it. It's not. Might as well name the place The Blackout Bar or DT's.

We really need pun police. These businesses with a pun in their name are out of control. Pho real.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: Nothing good can come from a bar named The Loading Zone. I'm sure they thought it was a cute pun when they first thought of it. It's not. Might as well name the place The Blackout Bar or DT's.


And it's connected to the strip club in town.
 
