(KTLA Los Angeles)   With police around the nation under a spotlight for excessive use of force, the Los Angeles Sheriffs Dept. wonders, "How can we make the shooting death of a security guard more controversial?" How about a security hold on the autopsy and a curfew?   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy, Compton, California, death of 18-year-oldAndres Guardado, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, security hold, Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, family demands  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking pig cop bastards.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?


Someone described America as if Nazi Germany won a century later. And I can't disagree.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

Someone described America as if Nazi Germany won a century later. And I can't disagree.


A century after Nazi Germany won. We paper over all that slavery and Genocide and tell the survivors to get over it.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think this is called. "Whoops, we farked the goat, the dog, and the pet rabbit.  We need time to bury/lose/contaminate the evidence, and to shift this guys out of our office".
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of the reasons I moved out of Los Angeles was because of law enforcement in Los Angeles.  The only nice thing you can say about them is they aren't NYPD, not for lack of trying.
 
eiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?


I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.
 
Lady J
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
THEY KNOW WE CAN SEE THEM, RIGHT?

This is a masterclass in autodickstepping.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LASD is a corrupt shiatshow. Makes the LAPD look good.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

eiger: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.


Only after they remove all the organs, stuff him full of newspaper, and  rip open the bullet wounds to look like they happened in transport
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?


Cops are traitors. I don't consider them citizens. Or humans.
F*ck the police. I just want a whole week of "officer down!" reports.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?


The LA County Sheriff's department is busy manufacturing the evidence to fit their upcoming story, and they have to make sure the coroner knows exactly what his report is supposed to show (and waiting a week will make sure that they can ensure that an outside autopsy shows what they want it to show). This bunch of chucklefarks thinks that the US Constitution is fit only for use as toilet paper, and that anyone not a cop is fair game for a robbing or a shooting.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eiger: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.


Reading is fundamental, 'The hold could last for "months to years, depending on the investigation and the agency," according to Ardalani. '
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

The LA County Sheriff's department is busy manufacturing the evidence to fit their upcoming story, and they have to make sure the coroner knows exactly what his report is supposed to show (and waiting a week will make sure that they can ensure that an outside autopsy shows what they want it to show). This bunch of chucklefarks thinks that the US Constitution is fit only for use as toilet paper, and that anyone not a cop is fair game for a robbing or a shooting.


Yup. "Autopsy" is going to show he was was hopped up on goofballs, had a heart problem, was schizophrenic, and the cops were just defending themselves from this dangerous gun, knife, and sword wielding maniac.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I think this is called. "Whoops, we farked the goat, the dog, and the pet rabbit.  We need time to bury/lose/contaminate the evidence, and to shift this guys out of our office".


^

The report said he got shot thru the chest.  I'm assuming entry wounds will be in back.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dkulprit: GrogSmash: I think this is called. "Whoops, we farked the goat, the dog, and the pet rabbit.  We need time to bury/lose/contaminate the evidence, and to shift this guys out of our office".

^

The report said he got shot thru the chest.  I'm assuming entry wounds will be in back.


Upper torso.  Could be either side.

But yes, it was in the back.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread needs an apologist quick. Otherwise my peace-loving non-violent self might... Oh who am I kidding. I don't see any way to fix this. It's too pervasive, there's no credible counterforce, it looks like totalitarianism or revolution. And even revolution might be too little too late.

Sickening.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eiger: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.


It's on security hold, which means no autopsy, which means no body.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lady J: THEY KNOW WE CAN SEE THEM, RIGHT?

This is a masterclass in autodickstepping.


If the last month or so has shown anything, it's that they don't care. The last 10 years has been a masterclass on how to get away with murder, literally grand juries won't even indict cops.

They don't care if we can all see them, they think they will get away with it and if history is a guide they will.
 
eiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

haknudsen: eiger: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.

Reading is fundamental, 'The hold could last for "months to years, depending on the investigation and the agency," according to Ardalani. '


Yes. It is. The previous sentence: "Guardado's body was scheduled to be examined Monday but with the hold, it could be some time before the results are released to the public."

Nothing is ever said about the body being held, only the release of the autopsy.

So go fark your condescending, apparently unable to read self.
 
eiger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: eiger: Xai: They smashed the cameras, stole the recordings and now they won't even let them have the body of their son? WTF is wrong with america?

I don't see anything saying they won't release the body. Did I miss something?

If they are releasing the body, I bet they could find someone willing to pay for an independent autopsy.

It's on security hold, which means no autopsy, which means no body.


That's NOT what the article says. If someone can point me to a different article that DOES say that or some evidence that the holding of the autopsy results would lead to a hold on the body, then I would accept that.

I have literally never heard of a police department holding a body for weeks or months. I'm happy to be shown I'm wrong about this, but nothing in the article suggests that I am.

People seem to jumping to a strange conclusion, which is particularly strange because even holding the autopsy is outrageous enough on its own.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lady J: THEY KNOW WE CAN SEE THEM, RIGHT?


Yes, and they don't care.  What's going to happen to them?  The most is a judge will tell them to release the body.  When that order comes, the sheriff will challenge it, and now we have a few months going back and forth in court.  When it's all over, the damage will have been done and an autopsy will be inconclusive because the cooling system where the body was stored suffered a failure.  No cop will be punished.

Any government agency that does not fear retribution from the public is an agency that is corrupt and should be destroyed.
 
