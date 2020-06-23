 Skip to content
 
(The US Sun)   This just in: sex always wins   (the-sun.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Three out of ten times, it wins every time.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm probably 12,000 to 0 against my hand.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I'm probably 12,000 to 0 against my hand.


Amateur.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3 in 10....the rest are posting to FARK.

Oh.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This just in: sex always wins

You can tell, because the species endures.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I win.  Wait... What do I win?
 
