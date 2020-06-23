 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   I'm a shark I'm a SHAAAARK Suck my d-----ck I'M A SHAAAARR... oh   (the-sun.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Shark, Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware, large shark, Cape Henlopen State Park beach, Cape Henlopen, Sharks, Beach  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's a big ass-shark"
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunno, hard to tell, looks smaller than 8 foot and kind of like a big smoothhound which don't actually have shark teeth
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is he black or does the guy have a boot-leather tan. Jesus.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Is he black or does the guy have a boot-leather tan. Jesus.


Follow up question: Is he capital B Black?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, please. It's a Delaware shark. Unless it's trying to avoid paying corporate taxes, I doubt it's more dangerous than a large catfish.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
bothering wildlife for no good reason. what an asshole.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: ColonelCathcart: Is he black or does the guy have a boot-leather tan. Jesus.

Follow up question: Is he capital B Black?


I'm equal opportunity. I don't capitalize white either.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have a blast from the past.

I'm A Shark: The Music Video
Youtube KuWlfHhka2k
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So.. just saying, but there are some pretty mild, non violent sharks out there, and a farking 12 year old could do this to a Nurse shark, for example.

And at least where I grew up in Florida, those kinds of sharks were very very common near beaches.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The shark seems pretty distressed and it could be a nurse but what nurse isn't stressed nowadays.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Abuse of wild animals is not "amusing" subby.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How has that meme been around for so long and no one's used it as a tagline for a Jaws porn parody yet?

/if people start providing dozens of links showing that yes, that's already happened several times, I'll nonsensically claim my question was rhetorical
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moriel: Abuse of wild animals is not "amusing" subby.


But he avenged the limbs of all those poor surfers. Those poor, dumb surfers.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

neongoats: So.. just saying, but there are some pretty mild, non violent sharks out there, and a farking 12 year old could do this to a Nurse shark, for example.

And at least where I grew up in Florida, those kinds of sharks were very very common near beaches.


They're not eating machines, they're intelligent animals, for fish, anyways. They have to be.  The most successful predators have to be at least somewhat more intelligent than the prey they eat.

I've been swimming, when one came close enough to have a look at me.  There was a somewhat tense moment, but once its curiosity had been satisfied, it left the way it came.  We're not their favored prey, as I understand.   And most animals, regardless of species, are content to leave you alone, provided you use common sense and don't molest them.  And some of them will tolerate an amazing amount of human contact.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: neongoats: So.. just saying, but there are some pretty mild, non violent sharks out there, and a farking 12 year old could do this to a Nurse shark, for example.

And at least where I grew up in Florida, those kinds of sharks were very very common near beaches.

They're not eating machines, they're intelligent animals, for fish, anyways. They have to be.  The most successful predators have to be at least somewhat more intelligent than the prey they eat.

I've been swimming, when one came close enough to have a look at me.  There was a somewhat tense moment, but once its curiosity had been satisfied, it left the way it came.  We're not their favored prey, as I understand.   And most animals, regardless of species, are content to leave you alone, provided you use common sense and don't molest them.  And some of them will tolerate an amazing amount of human contact.


For the most part, we're not their prey, period. Not enough (useful) fat, too much dense bone, generally not worth the effort of consuming and digesting.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"No, you suck mine!"

i.gifer.comView Full Size

/but like with a shark
 
