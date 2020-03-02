 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   "We've taken these 2 hairstylists that have coronavirus, and make them wear masks, as well as their 140 customers. Let's see what happens shall we? Oh my, that was unexpected"   (cleveland.com) divider line
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't this be a follow-up tag?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?


1) THIS!
2) It's not a surprise as this is why rational people are clamoring for everyone to wear masks
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?


The IRB is a lie.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?


It looks like they found out they had the virus after interacting with the clients according to TFA.
 
raygundan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?


I know we're not supposed to read the articles, but nobody knew the hairstylists had it until after they'd cut the hair of the 140 customers mentioned.  When they tested positive, they went back and found all the folks whose hair they'd cut, and offered them tests-- not all of them agreed, so we don't actually know for sure that NOBODY got it, but of the 46 they've tested, there have been zero.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?


It would have been more unethical to forgo contact tracing once the hairstylists tested positive.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But I heard from MAGAts that masks don't help so......
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

The IRB is a lie.


The Institutional Review Board is CAKE!  I knew it!
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the farking neanderthals where I live refuse to wear them.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't catch coronavirus in Missouri because there still on 4G.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All the more reason that whoever at CDC decided to tell people in the early days that masks were not effective should be fired and run out of their profession.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: And the farking neanderthals where I live refuse to wear them.


And will continue  until forced to.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they're still in Cleveland.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But my friend's uncle told me on Facebook that TruePatriotGun.ru told him that masks are completely ineffective at stopping any disease and in fact make you get sick more faster because it keeps the germs near your face and if you wear one you're a cuck who hates the first amendment.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Disable your ad blocker to continue"

No.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: ChubbyTiger: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

The IRB is a lie.

The Institutional Review Board is CAKE!  I knew it!


Hmmm, typo? The IRB is a pie, not a cake.
 
12349876 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: All the more reason that whoever at CDC decided to tell people in the early days that masks were not effective should be fired and run out of their profession.


You're right.  We needed to make it even harder for doctors and nurses to get ppe.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

1) THIS!
2) It's not a surprise as this is why rational people are clamoring for everyone to wear masks


It wasn't a test.  This was major news (hence people asking for follow up tag).  They didn't know they had it, or knew and still went to work and once the health department found out it got shut down.

Then they tested everyone to make sure they wouldn't spread it and found nobody else got sick.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If congress passed a law saying everyone must wear a mask in public or be fined 10 000$, the whole covid BS would be gone within a month.

But NOOOOOOOOO cant have that now can we? MY FREEDUMBS FOR A MONTH IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE LIVES OF TENS OF THOUSANDS AND TRILLIONS IN THE ECONOMY TRASHED!

Instead of passing another stimulus, PASS A LAW FORCING MASKS IN PUBLIC.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raygundan: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

I know we're not supposed to read the articles, but nobody knew the hairstylists had it until after they'd cut the hair of the 140 customers mentioned.  When they tested positive, they went back and found all the folks whose hair they'd cut, and offered them tests-- not all of them agreed, so we don't actually know for sure that NOBODY got it, but of the 46 they've tested, there have been zero.


Wait... 140 people were told they were exposed to someone with coronavirus and only 46 wanted a test? That's... astounding.
 
adamatari
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's almost as though we should do the very minimum at least, and that minimum effort is often enough.

The difference between doing nothing and doing very little is vast.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

The IRB is a lie.


Isn't that a style of beer?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

raygundan: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

I know we're not supposed to read the articles, but nobody knew the hairstylists had it until after they'd cut the hair of the 140 customers mentioned.  When they tested positive, they went back and found all the folks whose hair they'd cut, and offered them tests-- not all of them agreed, so we don't actually know for sure that NOBODY got it, but of the 46 they've tested, there have been zero.


Ok cause I had the same query.

But I was going to lament the US healthcare system that they had no alternative but to be working.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Yeah, but they're still in Cleveland.


I suggest reading the first two words after the dateline.
 
muwaryer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Yeah, but they're still in Cleveland.


Know how we know that you didn't read TFA?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The information comes from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. It's not a study, it's an incident report.
 
farkstorm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: raygundan: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

I know we're not supposed to read the articles, but nobody knew the hairstylists had it until after they'd cut the hair of the 140 customers mentioned.  When they tested positive, they went back and found all the folks whose hair they'd cut, and offered them tests-- not all of them agreed, so we don't actually know for sure that NOBODY got it, but of the 46 they've tested, there have been zero.

Wait... 140 people were told they were exposed to someone with coronavirus and only 46 wanted a test? That's... astounding.


The other 94 people are in ICU.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a doctor explained to me (in a Facebook post), that while yes...the virus is small enough to pass thru a mask, the point is.. viruses don't propel themselves on their own.  They travel on spittle, and soforth.... The mask is stopping the spittle, therefore, stopping the virus from traveling past the mask.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

muwaryer: Madman drummers bummers: Yeah, but they're still in Cleveland.

Know how we know that you didn't read TFA?


Okay, fine, you got me. I've been drinking. Still, given a choice between anywhere in Misery (outside of Columbia) and Cleveland, I'd pick Cleveland. So the spirit of my original point stands. I'm going to go pass out now.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is better to die as a free man, than to live under the tyranny of being asked to wear a mask.

*Not that coronavirus is deadly or even real, mind you. This is just a hypothetical situation, if it weren't all a hoax.
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My takeaway is that out of 140 people who KNOW they were exposed, 94 refused a free test.

FTA: All those who had close contact with the sick hair stylists in Missouri were offered free testing but only 46 agreed to be tested.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: raygundan: sithon: Isn't that unethical , to conduct experiments on patrons without their knowledge?

I know we're not supposed to read the articles, but nobody knew the hairstylists had it until after they'd cut the hair of the 140 customers mentioned.  When they tested positive, they went back and found all the folks whose hair they'd cut, and offered them tests-- not all of them agreed, so we don't actually know for sure that NOBODY got it, but of the 46 they've tested, there have been zero.

Wait... 140 people were told they were exposed to someone with coronavirus and only 46 wanted a test? That's... astounding.


The number not wanting a test does seem fairly high. However, it should be expected that a significant amount of people in that situation will not want to be tested for fear of losing work.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: But I heard from MAGAts that masks don't help so......
[media1.giphy.com image 356x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Actually that was the World Health Organization via CNN

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/30/world/​c​oronavirus-who-masks-recommendation-tr​nd/index.html

"
World Health Organization officials Monday said they still recommend people not wear face masks unless they are sick with Covid-19 or caring for someone who is sick.

Masks may actually increase your coronavirus risk if worn improperly, surgeon general warns
"There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit. In fact, there's some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly," Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO health emergencies program,
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you're in a red state, please, I'm begging you: do not wear a mask!

Enjoy life, go out to eat or mingle with other folks in restaurants and bars.
 
rcain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But now they are evil, mindless COMMUNISTS doing the bidding of George Soros, Satan and the AntiFa!
So there's that....
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The Tuskegee Hairmen"?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jgok: My takeaway is that out of 140 people who KNOW they were exposed, 94 refused a free test.

FTA: All those who had close contact with the sick hair stylists in Missouri were offered free testing but only 46 agreed to be tested.


Ain't nobody got time for that. Still 0 out of 46. Pretty good stat power.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: All the more reason that whoever at CDC decided to tell people in the early days that masks were not effective should be fired and run out of their profession.


You mean broken on the wheel
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, this is getting shared on my facebook,

/I see WAY too many MASKS ARE AGAINST MAH LIBERTIES posts
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm happy for proofs that masks are effective but we do not know how many customers they came in contact with after contracting the virus.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My friend Becky used to be a happy, popular girl until one night she was forced to wear a mask at a grocery store. She died instantly of CO2 poisoning. Please don't let the grocery store Illuminati force you to wear a mask. Following scientific advice is the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't wind up like Becky.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: muwaryer: Madman drummers bummers: Yeah, but they're still in Cleveland.

Know how we know that you didn't read TFA?

Okay, fine, you got me. I've been drinking. Still, given a choice between anywhere in Misery (outside of Columbia) and Cleveland, I'd pick Cleveland. So the spirit of my original point stands. I'm going to go pass out now.


I always notice its the people in crappier towns than Cleveland who go out of their way to try and make fun of Cleveland.        Actually... that concept describes trolling in general.  Whatever someone is self-conscious about within themselves, that is the topic they try and burn others with.   They don't even realize they're doing it, and how transparent they are.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: If you're in a red state, please, I'm begging you: do not wear a mask!

Enjoy life, go out to eat or mingle with other folks in restaurants and bars.


"Blue" people live in the red, even the reddest, of states too as well you know.

I mean, other than D.C., the largest % for Trump was 68% in W.V., and the largest for Clinton was 62% in Hawaii.  So, even in the states that are "deep" blue/red, it was still basically 2/3 vs.1/3... it wasn't like it was 90% to 10%.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My (former) barber refuses to wear a mask and refuses to require customers to wear them, which is really a shame because he was a great barber. Guess I gotta find a new one, dammit.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dletter: AllCatsAreBeautiful: If you're in a red state, please, I'm begging you: do not wear a mask!

Enjoy life, go out to eat or mingle with other folks in restaurants and bars.

"Blue" people live in the red, even the reddest, of states too as well you know.

I mean, other than D.C., the largest % for Trump was 68% in W.V., and the largest for Clinton was 62% in Hawaii.  So, even in the states that are "deep" blue/red, it was still basically 2/3 vs.1/3... it wasn't like it was 90% to 10%.


Thanks for the reasoned well thought out response but I was going with reverse psychology: maybe folks will start wearing masks out of sheer spite because we're asking them specifically not to.
 
jtown
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Wait... 140 people were told they were exposed to someone with coronavirus and only 46 wanted a test? That's... astounding.


No, it's not.  I was astounded when I initially thought that they managed to track down and test everyone involved.  Then I realized that couldn't possibly be the case and skimmed the article to find the "46" number.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So, you mean we didn't need to go into full lockdown mode and trash the economy? That simple, reasonable actions such as mask usage and social distancing should control the spread?

YOU DON'T SAY.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

12349876: derpes_simplex: All the more reason that whoever at CDC decided to tell people in the early days that masks were not effective should be fired and run out of their profession.

You're right.  We needed to make it even harder for doctors and nurses to get ppe.


Have you looked around?  Most people wearing masks are not wearing N95 masks that would otherwise go to healthcare professionals.  They're wearing surgical masks, painter's masks, and a hell of a lot of cloth masks that were either homemade or bought off Amazon.  And they're reducing transmission - as they would have done all along when CDC was busy telling us that they were ineffective.  And that would have reduced case loads, and those health care professionals would have fewer sick people to take care of.

When this thing started, before all the lockdowns, before PPE shortages made the news, I sent the only two N95 masks I owned to my sister-in-law in Westchester, NY. who is a nurse.  I then made my own out of MERV-15 air filters for my personal use.  This is the sort of thing CDC should have been telling us to do all along, but NO, they have to lie to us because we supposedly can't be trusted not to hoard PPE.  Guess what?  PPE got hoarded anyway, and not by the same people buying pallets of toilet paper - but by profiteers and the feds.

Anyone who thinks that the CDC's lying was 'for our own good' isn't looking very closely.
 
