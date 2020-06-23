 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   They told me you couldn't have a 25 hour race in a single day. I told them to stick an extra hour in there, and I don't care how it gets done. Don't question it. Don't say a word. Just start your engines cause I feel like racing   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Daylight saving time, Hour race, Spa endurance race, Stephane Ratel, Central European Time, GT cars, overnight hours, central European summer time  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now look. If a baker's dozen can be 13, then there's no reason on Earth why a baker's day can't be 25.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Relentlessly crouched at the starting line...
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?


There is! I came here to point this out.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I look forward to all the cars crashing when they try to update the clock in the middle of the race.

I also look forward to the people who don't update the clock, then finish an hour early and lose.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I ran a 5K last year that I started at 1:50 am and I finished around 1:30 am.

Anything is Possible 5K
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Relentlessly crouched at the starting line...


Engines humping and thumping in time...
 
VTMarik1 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gumball
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?


Yes there is Hendawg, in the United States, however, in Europe to they have the audacity to not set there clocks back on a different weekend. The nerve of them disrespecting the US like  this. Wait till Trump hears about this, he is going to kick their ass.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Kumana Wanalaia: Relentlessly crouched at the starting line...

Engines humping and thumping in time...


I don't think this race is in Texas.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Hendawg: Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?

Yes there is Hendawg, in the United States, however, in Europe to they have the audacity to not set there clocks back on a different weekend. The nerve of them disrespecting the US like  this. Wait till Trump hears about this, he is going to kick their ass.


I really wish we didn't do it in The States as well
 
chewd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Hendawg: Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?


There is! I came here to point this out.


They should have it on Dec 25th.. i swear that day is like 40 hours long.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Hendawg: Isn't there 25 hours in the first Sunday in November?

Yes there is Hendawg, in the United States, however, in Europe to they have the audacity to not set there clocks back on a different weekend. The nerve of them disrespecting the US like  this. Wait till Trump hears about this, he is going to kick their ass.


he'd have to know where Europe was first.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

VTMarik1: Gumball


To you this is just a crazy stunt, I got a shot a tenure I can't take the risk.
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Possible if the finish line is in another time zone.
 
