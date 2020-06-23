 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   The Hedgehog arrested for raping three women and sexually assaulting another, proving that 2020 is not out of wretchedness just yet   (ktla.com)
    News, Sexual intercourse, Rape, Ron Jeremy, Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, Porn star Ron Jeremy, Los Angeles County District Attorney, forcible rape, Assault  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a creep.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice fix, thank you
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that Sonic movie was pretty bad, but damn.
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so CSB:
Ron Jeremy provided one of the most WTF moments of my childhood.  This is way before the online intartubes.  I managed to get my hands on a VHS tape with a mishmash or random porn on it.  Back then, that was a teenage boys dream come true.  Well, one of the scenes on the tape was just Ron Jeremy sitting on a park bench.  Not doing jack shiat.  After a few moments, he pulls his crank out and starts fapping.  After a bit of that, he decides to up his game and try to suck his own dick....still sitting on the bench.  He was successful.  I fast forwarded through that one to get to the spankable material after that discovery.  And, no, I didn't stick it out to see if he finished.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But I used to get paid for this!!!!"
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I used to be a high school teacher.  One day a couple kids were talking and I happened by.  One of them asked me if I knew who Ron Jeremy was.  "Of course," I answered flippantly, "I was in a movie with him once."  The kid wanted clarification, "You...were in a movie...with Ron Jeremy?"
"Well, him and some other people."

(The movie was Citizen Toxie, not a porno.  He played the mayor of Tromaville.  "City Hall" was my local library.)
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mondo-digital.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. fark that guy, I guess.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly thought he died like 7 years ago.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Not so CSB:
Ron Jeremy provided one of the most WTF moments of my childhood.  This is way before the online intartubes.  I managed to get my hands on a VHS tape with a mishmash or random porn on it.  Back then, that was a teenage boys dream come true.  Well, one of the scenes on the tape was just Ron Jeremy sitting on a park bench.  Not doing jack shiat.  After a few moments, he pulls his crank out and starts fapping.  After a bit of that, he decides to up his game and try to suck his own dick....still sitting on the bench.  He was successful.  I fast forwarded through that one to get to the spankable material after that discovery.  And, no, I didn't stick it out to see if he finished.


It's okay, we know you finished watching.
 
turboke [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.I.P. Ron de Jeremy

static.tastingcollection.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd better watch out or that 93 Civic he drives will be a prime target for civil forfeiture.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Not so CSB:
Ron Jeremy provided one of the most WTF moments of my childhood.  This is way before the online intartubes.  I managed to get my hands on a VHS tape with a mishmash or random porn on it.  Back then, that was a teenage boys dream come true.  Well, one of the scenes on the tape was just Ron Jeremy sitting on a park bench.  Not doing jack shiat.  After a few moments, he pulls his crank out and starts fapping.  After a bit of that, he decides to up his game and try to suck his own dick....still sitting on the bench.  He was successful.  I fast forwarded through that one to get to the spankable material after that discovery.....



Fark user imageView Full Size


Doctor Funkenstein: ....And, no, I didn't stick it out to see if he finished.

DAMMIT!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: He'd better watch out or that 93 Civic he drives will be a prime target for civil forfeiture.


If you aint got nothing you got nothing to lose.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamit Ron, why?
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better the Hedgehog than the plumber


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy's been a fat caricature of former porn star for decades now.  And now he'll die in jail.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: He'd better watch out or that 93 Civic he drives will be a prime target for civil forfeiture.


I think it's a Saturn and I hate that I think I know that.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a fair trial of course, if found guilty, have him and Hyde from that seventies show (also after a fair guilty verdict) stripe down nude, oil up, and fight each other nude in the cannibal thunderdome.  With the winner consuming the loser, in the entirety.  And have it all streamed in 4k 60hz.  And make sure the data is written to permanent media and shot into deep space so that we never forget.
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a new thing for him.  He just finally got caught.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There has to be a similar analogy of "Never meet your heroes in real life" that can be applicable to porn stars. I'm sure there might be some that are decent regular people when they have their clothes on, but some of them I've googled.......good lord.

Ferris Bueller was right, life moves pretty fast but damn not that fast.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial of course, if found guilty, have him and Hyde from that seventies show (also after a fair guilty verdict) stripe down nude, oil up, and fight each other nude in the cannibal thunderdome.  With the winner consuming the loser, in the entirety.  And have it all streamed in 4k 60hz.  And make sure the data is written to permanent media and shot into deep space so that we never forget.


Did you not see either Star Trek The Motion Picture or Galaxy Quest?
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Well. fark that guy, I guess.


Eh... false accusations of rape are pretty much standard practice for harassing high-profile porn actors.

Even if a Daily Mail story isn't just flat-out 100% fabricated for once I'd be fairly skeptical of this until an actual conviction happens.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say it ain't so...
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: After a fair trial of course, if found guilty, have him and Hyde from that seventies show (also after a fair guilty verdict) stripe down nude, oil up, and fight each other nude in the cannibal thunderdome.  With the winner consuming the loser, in the entirety.  And have it all streamed in 4k 60hz.  And make sure the data is written to permanent media and shot into deep space so that we never forget.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad but not surprised.  Several female porn stars have made statements that on sets he would push the limits when not in a legit scene with them.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why he was popular I will never know.

is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a prickly situation...

/ashamed
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Not so CSB:
Ron Jeremy provided one of the most WTF moments of my childhood.  This is way before the online intartubes.  I managed to get my hands on a VHS tape with a mishmash or random porn on it.  Back then, that was a teenage boys dream come true.  Well, one of the scenes on the tape was just Ron Jeremy sitting on a park bench.  Not doing jack shiat.  After a few moments, he pulls his crank out and starts fapping.  After a bit of that, he decides to up his game and try to suck his own dick....still sitting on the bench.  He was successful.  I fast forwarded through that one to get to the spankable material after that discovery.  And, no, I didn't stick it out to see if he finished.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BuffaloToban
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.

is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?


If you looked like Ron does, and got paid to have sex with very attractive women - I mean, I can think of worse ways to make a living.....
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the article... Until it said that the woman who is charging him with inappropriately touching her asked Jeremy to sign her breast.

Is there an appropriate way to sign a breast?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair trial, live with the verdict.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toetag: Sad but not surprised.  Several female porn stars have made statements that on sets he would push the limits when not in a legit scene with them.


Don't touch me!
The DVDA scene isn't for another 15 minutes, asshole!

Hope he stays in jail.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.  is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?


He's the Kim Kardashian or male porn stars. He's not really THAT well endowed and is actually a rather physically grotesque dude but has somehow marketed himself beyond belief and floats on name recognition alone.
 
Philimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: There has to be a similar analogy of "Never meet your heroes in real life" that can be applicable to porn stars. I'm sure there might be some that are decent regular people when they have their clothes on, but some of them I've googled.......good lord.

Ferris Bueller was right, life moves pretty fast but damn not that fast.


I breezed through reading his biography a few years ago and Jeremy came across as a sad sack loser even then. Got a masters degree in education but never taught anything. Wanted to be respected as an actor. Couldn't even manage that in pr0n. Never managed to have even one lasting relationship with a woman he cared about because he was a slave to his dick. I honestly felt almost sorry for him by the end of the book.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.

is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?


As I understand it, he never failed to deliver an erection.  A larger than average, on-demand erection was apparently the golden ticket.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other entertainment rapist news, Bill Cosby's case is being appealed in PA.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the early 2000s, Ginger Lynn accused Jeremy of raping her when they were doing a film together back in the 80s.

/yes, porn actors can be raped too
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incidentally, it's Sonic the Hedgehog's birthday!
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: I read the article... Until it said that the woman who is charging him with inappropriately touching her asked Jeremy to sign her breast.

Is there an appropriate way to sign a breast?


Yes. With your tongue.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: I read the article... Until it said that the woman who is charging him with inappropriately touching her asked Jeremy to sign her breast.

Is there an appropriate way to sign a breast?


That wasn't one of the incidents he was charged for, apparently, for probably obvious reasons.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

untoldforce: I read the article... Until it said that the woman who is charging him with inappropriately touching her asked Jeremy to sign her breast.

Is there an appropriate way to sign a breast?


I can see it is she asked for his signature, and after he squeezed and pinched her nipple. If that wasn't asked for, then yeah he shouldn't have done it.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Ron.  Give James Deen a call.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.  is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?

He's the Kim Kardashian or male porn stars. He's not really THAT well endowed and is actually a rather physically grotesque dude but has somehow marketed himself beyond belief and floats on name recognition alone.


Seriously. There are more attractive guys plopped down at the Pizza Hut buffet in Menomonie WI.
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a dick!
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.

is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?

As I understand it, he never failed to deliver an erection.  A larger than average, on-demand erection was apparently the golden ticket.


Until viagra showed up 25 years ago.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deanis: Why he was popular I will never know.

is that what  young dudes used to aspire to?


Way early in his career he wasn't bad looking, but then he started eating and never stopped.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB/ Back in the days of MySpace, I talked to this girl from LA. She'd talk about her BF at the time and how huge his wang was. One day out of the blue she sends a video of her blowing the dude. They ended up breaking up but then she tells me she met Ron Jeremy. They became friends. She never had sex with him but she said he'd go down on her. Christmas Eve one year I'm just out shopping and she calls. Says someone wants to say hi. I hear this goofy kinda nasal voice and they say it's Ron. We chat for a few seconds. She was just out at a coffee shop hanging out. He seemed nice enough. She said at the time he was just real cool and drove a Gremlin or something. So I got to talk to the dude. Didn't give me the impression he'd be a rapist kinda guy though.
//years later, I was checking out some porn and the video of this chick going down on her BF was on this site. Oops
 
