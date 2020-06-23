 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?   (sfgate.com) divider line
21
    More: Dumbass, Yosemite National Park, Yosemite Valley, national park's concessionaire, corporate spokesman David Freireich, Michael Grisar, John Muir, vice president, golf balls  
•       •       •

1692 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 6:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Grisar was seen driving golf balls in Ahwahnee Meadow, a protected area, in a video posted to Instagram by his wife"

That must have been an awkward dinner afterward. "You farking posted that?!?"
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the middle of my backswing?!"
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: "In the middle of my backswing?!"


Now I know what I gotta watch tonight thank you!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the native non-invasive golf balls? Trick question, golf balls are native to Scotland, and have since been artificially spread and only able to thrive in controlled environments. Unfortunately, after years of selective breeding the wild golf ball is a lost species and it's domesticated ancestor is no longer capable of reproducing in the wild. I'm sure this man was just trying to repopulate a lost species, unaware he was driving and splicing these helpless livestock to a certain slow death.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That hit the rock."

I'm assuming he was talking about his head.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
golf.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There, but for the grace of God, go I.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read The Impossible Climb earlier this year, heartily recommended.

One of the things it taught me is that a lot of climbers will happily stab you with a piton if you f*** with their climbing.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smear him with bacon fat and give him to the bears.
Grizzly bears, you pervs.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some fox is saying, that is the worst egg I have ever tasted.
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now go get it.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does he realize how far that rock was away from where he was standing.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Acidicnads: Were the native non-invasive golf balls? Trick question, golf balls are native to Scotland, and have since been artificially spread and only able to thrive in controlled environments. Unfortunately, after years of selective breeding the wild golf ball is a lost species and it's domesticated ancestor is no longer capable of reproducing in the wild. I'm sure this man was just trying to repopulate a lost species, unaware he was driving and splicing these helpless livestock to a certain slow death.


I've heard golf balls attract Canadian geese, alligators, and golfers. I don't know which is worse.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have we found the one person on Earth who does not realize that golf balls are not biodegradable? Or just the one person that doesn't give a shiat?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Have we found the one person on Earth who does not realize that golf balls are not biodegradable? Or just the one person that doesn't give a shiat?


I think he falls squarely in group 2. Sadly, he's not alone.
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: Now go get it.


"Hitting golf balls into a park meadow is littering. Had Grisar retrieved the balls he would have trampled a protected meadow that is being restored."
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"That hit the rock."

No it didn't you aren't Big John Daly.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Does he realize how far that rock was away from where he was standing.


Does he sound like the kind of person who would realize how far that rock was from where he was standing?
 
bigfire
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: Now go get it.


Noooo.  Bad.  No Walking.  Can't touch the fragile meadow.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The best part about this was the link had a pop up ad for another story about endangered wolves the zoo who had 7 pups a couple of weeks ago and I couldn't stop it from playing on my phone so I got to see unexpected wolf babies today.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.