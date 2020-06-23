 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   1pm Eastern - Drew and Dallan are back with the Fark News Summary Livestream. Trying a mid-day run and testing more embed stuff. Plus Covid updates, a live update on voting day in KY, and how not to cure constipation   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gonna clear up a lot of the misconception about KY trying to suppress the vote among other things.  We're gonna have the highest voter turnout ever this election
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When did COVID stop being in allcaps?
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

skyotter: When did COVID stop being in allcaps?


It's just me I'm lazy
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Drew: Gonna clear up a lot of the misconception about KY trying to suppress the vote among other things.  We're gonna have the highest voter turnout ever this election


And those that can't get in to vote should literally tear every Repuglican apart, limb from limb. #MobRules
 
