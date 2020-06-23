 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Guy in Florida steals a $900,000 boat, promptly crashes it into pilings   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Donnovan Russell Jester, Criminal law, Crime, Pinellas County man, Pinellas deputies, left thumbprint, cabin door  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Deputies found a left thumbprint on the cabin door that was matched to Jester

Does he look like someone that has a plan?
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, he got further than the Floridaman who tried to steal a plane.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"He at first denied being on the boat, but after he was beaten taken into custody he admitted he was, reports said."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is this the same guy that stole the plane or tried to? If so, what's next? A train? Is John Candy involved? Should I get the popcorn maker out?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those Langmore boys, so predictable

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You must construct additional pilings!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He combined the two best days of boat ownership into one day.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He probably didn't know how to drive a twin screw and even worse if it was a joystick like these new expensive boats sometimes have
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

King Something: Nice boat.


Certainly is

https://www.jeanneauamerica.com/en/bo​a​ts/powerboat/8-leader/53-leader-46/
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He saved the owner a fortune in maintenance.
 
Pert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Largo man stole a $900,000 boat

Was it this one?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pert: Largo man stole a $900,000 boat

Was it this one?

[Fark user image image 425x180]

/obscure?


Obscure?!
Astute!!
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so basically me playing GTA5... :)
 
BFletch651
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If I had a boat
I'd go out on the ocean
And if I didn't have one
I'd steal one from the boat dock
And we would all together
smash four pilings and then leg it
and next day I'd get busted due to thumbprint
 
pounddawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
