2020 continues it's relentless onslaught of horror, with plague, locusts, war, and Bill Cosby back in court
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
...it's relentless onslaught..

zaiusnation.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"2020 continues it's it is relentless onslaught of horror, with plague, locusts, war, and Bill Cosby back in court "

FTFY, subs.
 
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bill Cosby yells out Fat Albert's 'Hey Hey Hey' as he departs court on day 2 of jury deliberations
Youtube uBsPLEz01Qg
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bill Cosby's deposition never should have been allowed in court, or to be used as the basis for charges.

The DA at the time made it clear to Cosby that he was granting immunity if Cosby gave the deposition as part of the civil case against him. The DA spoke on this matter to state that Cosby could have just refused to testify and pleaded the 5th, but that it was the DA's offer that enabled the civil suit.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bread, Eggs, Milk, and Squick
 
Mouser
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spokesman Andrew Wyatt on Tuesday said the decision comes as demonstrators across the nation protest the death of Black people at the hands of police and expose the "corruption that lies within the criminal justice system."
"The false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him - it's about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America," Wyatt said in a statement.


I always enjoy watching identity politics eat its own.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just wait a few weeks... I got this.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was honestly surprised the judge allowed other accusers to testify.  He was never tried and convicted on those accusations.
And yes, I think he's guilty so don't crucify me. I just hope this won't be his "Get out of jail free" cRd.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was honestly surprised the judge allowed other accusers to testify.  He was never tried and convicted on those accusations.
And yes, I think he's guilty so don't crucify me. I just hope this won't be his "Get out of jail free" cRd.


He's 82 and in poor health. He'll be forever known for this, regardless of the appeal outcome.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Just wait a few weeks... I got this.


Dude go away, nobody wants you around.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its it's is funny that everytime I read about him he's introduced as "Comedian" Bill Cosby.
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: coronavirus: Just wait a few weeks... I got this.

Dude go away, nobody wants you around.


Ya, stop making the President look bad, you stupid liberal hoax
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
he was a lil bastard when he  was  a kid also

Little Bill Swearing On Live TV - 2009 | Deleted Episode
Youtube 1tRNaxIDzzQ
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MrKevvy: ...it's relentless onslaught..

[zaiusnation.com image 500x265]


That comic is incredibly strident, considering how incorrect it is--"it's" can also mean it has.

Unless, of course, Robert Plant was saying "It is been a long time since I rock-and-rolled."
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kokomo61: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was honestly surprised the judge allowed other accusers to testify.  He was never tried and convicted on those accusations.
And yes, I think he's guilty so don't crucify me. I just hope this won't be his "Get out of jail free" cRd.

He's 82 and in poor health. He'll be forever known for this, regardless of the appeal outcome.


He's only in jail at this age because he got away with it for so long.  I love his work, but fark Bill Cosby.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: kokomo61: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was honestly surprised the judge allowed other accusers to testify.  He was never tried and convicted on those accusations.
And yes, I think he's guilty so don't crucify me. I just hope this won't be his "Get out of jail free" cRd.

He's 82 and in poor health. He'll be forever known for this, regardless of the appeal outcome.

He's only in jail at this age because he got away with it for so long.  I love his work, but fark Bill Cosby.


...and Russell, his brother, whom he slept with.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mouser: Spokesman Andrew Wyatt on Tuesday said the decision comes as demonstrators across the nation protest the death of Black people at the hands of police and expose the "corruption that lies within the criminal justice system."
"The false conviction of Bill Cosby is so much bigger than him - it's about the destruction of ALL Black people and people of color in America," Wyatt said in a statement.


I always enjoy watching identity politics eat its own.


#MeToo
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros: AcneVulgaris: kokomo61: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was honestly surprised the judge allowed other accusers to testify.  He was never tried and convicted on those accusations.
And yes, I think he's guilty so don't crucify me. I just hope this won't be his "Get out of jail free" cRd.

He's 82 and in poor health. He'll be forever known for this, regardless of the appeal outcome.

He's only in jail at this age because he got away with it for so long.  I love his work, but fark Bill Cosby.

...and Russell, his brother, whom he slept with.


...after he roofied him
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: "Comedian" Bill Cosby


Family Guy's interpretation of today's 'The Cosby Show' opening
Youtube QOu_MsjKp6s
 
