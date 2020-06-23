 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   Jerk Shack owner seeks to expand to better serve Black communities, possibly stop running out of you   (king5.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, single mom, single dad, Social sciences, Drive-in restaurants, college scholarships, Black community, Seattle, childcare assistance  
•       •       •

722 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jerk Shack is awesome. The actual restaurant in Seattle referenced in the article, I mean.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that next to the Rub-n-Tug?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a spot near me that is vacant that would make a FANTASTIC barbecue restaurant location. Decent parking, far enough away from town that the smoke wouldn't bother anyone, but close enough that walking there is possible during lunch.

I guess it's not Seattle proper and there really aren't a lot of minorities around here, so it doesn't really meet his vision.

If I knew anything about running a food shop, I'd definitely try to make the nearby location work.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Frank Rizzo?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You probably need two hands to jerk Shaq.

/Wait, did I read that wrong?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ocean called.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dicks drive-in. I hope you come out with them too.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: You probably need two hands to jerk Shaq.

/Wait, did I read that wrong?



*Side-eye at maximum.....backs away slowly*
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: HighOnCraic: You probably need two hands to jerk Shaq.

/Wait, did I read that wrong?


*Side-eye at maximum.....backs away slowly*


Shaq is a great guy and all, but I'd use gloves.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: The ocean called.


Naah nah na-na-na-na nah-nah na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Naahnah na-na-na-na nah-nah na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait. It's a restaurant? Because I had a totally different experience.

Working out the third derivative of position with respect to time in a dingy shed is no fun.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have my own personal Jerk Shack franchise.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a female friend who's name is Shaq, I can only imagine the photos we'd take in front of that joint.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Companies in 2020: Quick, how do we pander to people and make money out of this disaster?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have never heard of Jerk Shack, I thought the headline was combination about a Jerk owner of a Shake Shack.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I caught these two little bastards whackin' it in my shed...
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.