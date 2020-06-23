 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   There are ways to bring people around to your side, officer, but shooting someone in the eye with a rubber bullet during a police accountability protest is not one of them   (king5.com) divider line
    Murica, Sheer terror, Heavy metal music, Face, In My Eyes, Woman recalls, son, eyes, face  
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protester?  Yeah, right.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting that female reporter.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Protester?  Yeah, right.


Is this a joke I'm not getting, or one of the many, many "initial message" trolls that seem to populate threads on this subject so frequently?
 
dillengest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just my anecdotal sampling or is it mostly women getting hit in the eye by rubber bullets? Possible eye-line issue? Cops trained to shoot at taller people?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and as the woman lay there, blinded and bleeding from her head, she screamed, "Why?! How could you do this?!? I thought you were supposed to help people!"

And the officer simply replied, "Look biatch, you knew I was a cop."
 
karl2025 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know they're being put under increased scrutiny, so there are really only two options here and both of them are scary. Either this is their best behavior and they cannot help but brutalize people, or the brutalization is because they're being watched and they're trying to intimidate the country into submission.

Either way, they're not going to get people on their side.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I was expecting that female reporter.


That briefly cruder my mind but then I remembered that so many have lost an eye to rubber bullets during recent protests that they started an online support group.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: Sean VasDeferens: Protester?  Yeah, right.

Is this a joke I'm not getting, or one of the many, many "initial message" trolls that seem to populate threads on this subject so frequently?


No.

He'll shiat-post any spot in line.
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dillengest: Is it just my anecdotal sampling or is it mostly women getting hit in the eye by rubber bullets? Possible eye-line issue? Cops trained to shoot at taller people?


They are supposed to be aiming at the ground so that they bounce up to the legs with these things. They have been caught on camera repeatedly not doing that, but aiming directly at people's heads.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dillengest: Is it just my anecdotal sampling or is it mostly women getting hit in the eye by rubber bullets? Possible eye-line issue? Cops trained to shoot at taller people?


Nope.  There was one guy in CA that was hit in the nads by a rubber bullet.  Fark: he works with the local police department.

https://nypost.com/2020/06/09/activis​t​-suffers-ruptured-testicle-from-police​-rubber-bullet/
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a better article.
https://www.fox23.com/news/trending/g​e​orge-floyd-protests-san-jose-police-fi​re-rubber-bullets-own-bias-trainer-rup​ture-his-testicle/K5HUBNAHTJERPBKA2CVC​2B5LRU/
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: Sean VasDeferens: Protester?  Yeah, right.

Is this a joke I'm not getting, or one of the many, many "initial message" trolls that seem to populate threads on this subject so frequently?


That one's a more run of the mill, middle of the thread troll. They must have gotten the jump on this one.

The bewb trolls are usually whale themed or color/animal. Or fec*king.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

karl2025: They know they're being put under increased scrutiny, so there are really only two options here and both of them are scary. Either this is their best behavior and they cannot help but brutalize people, or the brutalization is because they're being watched and they're trying to intimidate the country into submission.

Either way, they're not going to get people on their side.


See. I'm thinking that for a lot of the authoritarian types are hoping this will become a push for dominance with a real police state on the other side.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

karl2025: They know they're being put under increased scrutiny, so there are really only two options here and both of them are scary. Either this is their best behavior and they cannot help but brutalize people, or the brutalization is because they're being watched and they're trying to intimidate the country into submission.

Either way, they're not going to get people on their side.


Yep the brutality is the point. This is what happened to George Floyd. The cop didn't get off his neck, even after he was immobilized, JUST because citizens were telling him to get up.

"NOBODY CAN TELL ME WHAT TO DO!!!" Must have been running through his mind the whole time.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In a parallel universe a bullet was shot in the person by an eye.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There is no free nation on the planet where headlines exist about blinding people for exercising their rights.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Protester?  Yeah, right.


By a racist bully cop? Yeah.
 
bsmz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It seems odd to me to see headlines proposing banning police from using rubber bullets, tear gas, mace, etc., but nobody seems to propose banning them from using ordinary lead bullets. If they can use lead bullets it seems unwise to ban them from using alternatives that are less likely to be lethal.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bsmz: It seems odd to me to see headlines proposing banning police from using rubber bullets, tear gas, mace, etc., but nobody seems to propose banning them from using ordinary lead bullets. If they can use lead bullets it seems unwise to ban them from using alternatives that are less likely to be lethal.


Your life is probably difficult enough if this is what you're operating with, so I'll try not to be too critical. Police cannot legally fire real bullets into a crowd of protestors in the US. Hope that clears things up for you.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ less than a minute ago  

karl2025: They know they're being put under increased scrutiny, so there are really only two options here and both of them are scary. Either this is their best behavior and they cannot help but brutalize people, or the brutalization is because they're being watched and they're trying to intimidate the country into submission.

Either way, they're not going to get people on their side.


People are cheering the aggression on, they honestly think police should be doling out punishment.  The claim to be 'law and order' at the same time as they eliminate the entire court system and justice.
 
