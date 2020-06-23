 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Deaf pupper's pack provides "protection ears" during hiking and camping trips. Please welcome Bonnie, Bella and Bolt to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (today.com) divider line
70
    More: Woofday, Australian Cattle Dog, Tim Livesey, Australian cattle dogs, leash hike, safety precaution, deaf cattle dog, new home, Dog  
•       •       •

379 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Jun 2020 at 9:00 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did I hear that it was Woofday?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Beau says hi

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x318]
Did I hear that it was Woofday?


why yes, I did!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Beau says hi

[Fark user image 425x566]


hi Beau
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Hello, Woofday friends!

I wasn't able to respond to CrankyAndi in the Caturday thread before it closed, but my thoughts are with you, Hermie and the rest of your furry and human family today and tomorrow.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Beau says hi

[Fark user image 425x566]


Hi there Beau.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Morning, all. Hope this Tuesday finds everyone well.

Just wanted to say that I finally CUOTT for Caturday a few minutes ago before heading over here and one of our own is gonna need some serious hugs and kindness, especially tomorrow.

I don't recall whether she posts in the Wetnose threads or not (I'm really trying not to out anyone or break any FARK posting rules here), but I hope we can all let her know just how much we care, and that we're all here for her if she needs us without being too intrusive, nosy, etc....  I thought valnt9 had a lovely idea, and I'll be joining her in lighting a candle (it'll be 2:15pm Pacific time for me) for Hermie and his Mommy as he heads over the Rainbow Bridge.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday friends!

I wasn't able to respond to

CrankyAndi in the Caturday thread before it closed, but my thoughts are with you, Hermie and the rest of your furry and human family today and tomorrow.

ditto!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday friends!

I wasn't able to respond to CrankyAndi in the Caturday thread before it closed, but my thoughts are with you, Hermie and the rest of your furry and human family today and tomorrow.


You beat me to it while I was typing :-)  Same here - thread had just closed, dammit. Thank you to Bathia_Mapes for getting this one up and running so quickly. I'm sure a lot of us will want to let Andi know we're here for her after all she's been through.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday friends!

I wasn't able to respond to CrankyAndi in the Caturday thread before it closed, but my thoughts are with you, Hermie and the rest of your furry and human family today and tomorrow.

You beat me to it while I was typing :-)  Same here - thread had just closed, dammit. Thank you to Bathia_Mapes for getting this one up and running so quickly. I'm sure a lot of us will want to let Andi know we're here for her after all she's been through.


♥♥
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Pig figured out how to use a pillow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.


At this point you just want to keep him comfortable & happy 😼  The stress of forcing pills down him probably negates any good the the medicine might do.  Just enjoy snuggling with your boy 💞
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

almostsane: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.

At this point you just want to keep him comfortable & happy 😼  The stress of forcing pills down him probably negates any good the the medicine might do.  Just enjoy snuggling with your boy 💞


it is liquid and he hates it.  He drools.   Not sure how much he's gotten that stuck.  Pills would have been worse.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Awww.... Give him the best time for what he's got left and remember, we've got your back here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.


Oh, honey - I feel you. He's such a beautiful boy and you've busted your butt to do everything you could do for him. You are an excellent Mommy and, even though he might get mad at you sometimes, rest assured he knows you are doing all this out of love for him. Like human children, our pets know when they are loved and wanted.

We're going through the same with Katie right now. She won't eat unless we hand feed her a tiny bit at a time (I'm pretty sure she can't smell as well and she has difficulty chewing). She hates the meds so much (and we've tried every last trick in the book to try to make it easier for her). As of the past few days she's lost interest in even short walks and play time with toys has decreased to maybe 5-minute sessions. It has changed pretty quickly.

The hubby and I just discussed it - I need to try to get some info from the vet re: whether we will be allowed to be with her when the time comes (GODS, I hope so; her Daddy just said they won't be able to keep him away, so I want to give them a heads up since I'm right there with him on this - if they don't want us inside even with masks, gloves, etc, I'm going to ask if we can arrange to take care of it just outside or something). We also wish to have her cremated so her ashes can rest next to her brother's, but with the stupid Covid crap, who knows what services are still going to be available.

This is always the hardest part of letting a furbaby steal your heart - you're not alone, Andi. <3 Vent as needed.

KatieBoo quotes Granny Weatherwax:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: almostsane: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.

At this point you just want to keep him comfortable & happy 😼  The stress of forcing pills down him probably negates any good the the medicine might do.  Just enjoy snuggling with your boy 💞

it is liquid and he hates it.  He drools.   Not sure how much he's gotten that stuck.  Pills would have been worse.


That's why I paid the extra $ for antibiotic injections instead of the much cheaper amoxicillin:  I think I'd only get 1/2 the prescribed amount (at best) into the kitty & both of us would be totally stressed.

And I know prednisone is VERY bitter 😱
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Hermie quotes Monty Python.  I'm not **** yet

He still has an appointment tomorrow afternoon.  It is a consultation with possible euthanasia

He ran out from under the sectional and ran, RAN up the cat tree and ate some kibble.

I've stopped the medication.  I know I am not supposed to just stop but he doesn't handle it well...and neither do I.


((((((HUG))))))
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: e hubby and I just discussed it - I need to try to get some info from the vet re: whether we will be allowed to be with her when the time comes (GODS, I hope so; her Daddy just said they won't be able to keep him away, so I want to give them a heads up since I'm right there with him on this - if they don't want us inside even with masks, gloves, etc, I'm going to ask if we can arrange to take care of it just outside or something). We also wish to have her cremated so her ashes can rest next to her brother's, but with the stupid Covid crap, who knows what services are still going to be available.


in Florida we can be with our pets, mask on.  I told them that I will be taking it off when he is passing...they are fine with it. I'm sure the crematorium is in business even during coved-19
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Djelibeybi: e hubby and I just discussed it - I need to try to get some info from the vet re: whether we will be allowed to be with her when the time comes (GODS, I hope so; her Daddy just said they won't be able to keep him away, so I want to give them a heads up since I'm right there with him on this - if they don't want us inside even with masks, gloves, etc, I'm going to ask if we can arrange to take care of it just outside or something). We also wish to have her cremated so her ashes can rest next to her brother's, but with the stupid Covid crap, who knows what services are still going to be available.

in Florida we can be with our pets, mask on.  I told them that I will be taking it off when he is passing...they are fine with it. I'm sure the crematorium is in business even during coved-19


Thank you for that - I'm still working up the courage to call our vets since I know it'll turn into a case of phone/email tag and possible misinformation. Our vets are great, but busy as hell and the girls manning the phones don't always know the right answers to give. Plus, I really, really don't want to hear "no" to being with her.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Beau says hi

[Fark user image 425x566]


Hi Beau! Are you a Springer Spaniel? My friends had some when we were growing up and I never forgot when one had puppies, my friend showed me an envelope with all of the docked tails in it. I was severely grossed out!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Hello, Woofday friends!

I wasn't able to respond to CrankyAndi in the Caturday thread before it closed, but my thoughts are with you, Hermie and the rest of your furry and human family today and tomorrow.

You beat me to it while I was typing :-)  Same here - thread had just closed, dammit. Thank you to Bathia_Mapes for getting this one up and running so quickly. I'm sure a lot of us will want to let Andi know we're here for her after all she's been through.

♥♥


Yes, thank you :-)
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image 850x1133]


I know how hard it is, but you have to trust yourself. Whatever you and your vet decide to do is the right thing. Because you're doing it for him. It's obvious you are trying everything you can to help him, so no one will second-guess you. You are a great cat mom! Hugs to you and Hermie!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I know how hard it is, but you have to trust yourself. Whatever you and your vet decide to do is the right thing. Because you're doing it for him. It's obvious you are trying everything you can to help him, so no one will second-guess you. You are a great cat mom! Hugs to you and Hermie!


yes, I will the right thing for Hermie....which deep down I know will helping him to the other side.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

#1 Hero: Deku ❤
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Mitch Taylor's Bro: CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I know how hard it is, but you have to trust yourself. Whatever you and your vet decide to do is the right thing. Because you're doing it for him. It's obvious you are trying everything you can to help him, so no one will second-guess you. You are a great cat mom! Hugs to you and Hermie!

yes, I will the right thing for Hermie....which deep down I know will helping him to the other side.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Katie dawg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Mitch Taylor's Bro: CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I know how hard it is, but you have to trust yourself. Whatever you and your vet decide to do is the right thing. Because you're doing it for him. It's obvious you are trying everything you can to help him, so no one will second-guess you. You are a great cat mom! Hugs to you and Hermie!

yes, I will the right thing for Hermie....which deep down I know will helping him to the other side.


I wish we lived closer so we could go through all this together. I guess internet hugs will have to do (((((hugs))))).
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
For some reason he prefers the floor. Maybe it's due to the hot humid days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
#1 Hero: Deku ❤


ahh
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Katie dawg.

[Fark user image 425x318]


howdy
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: For some reason he prefers the floor. Maybe it's due to the hot humid days.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Makes perfect sense to be
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: CrankyAndi: Mitch Taylor's Bro: CrankyAndi: I feel like I am being tossed back and forth.  His appointment is at 5:15 tomorrow afternoon. He may or may not go, depending on what my vet thinks.  I trust her.  I've already notified them I want private cremation and I want a paw print.  And I want it to say Hermie...vs Herman

[Fark user image 850x1133]

I know how hard it is, but you have to trust yourself. Whatever you and your vet decide to do is the right thing. Because you're doing it for him. It's obvious you are trying everything you can to help him, so no one will second-guess you. You are a great cat mom! Hugs to you and Hermie!

yes, I will the right thing for Hermie....which deep down I know will helping him to the other side.

I wish we lived closer so we could go through all this together. I guess internet hugs will have to do (((((hugs))))).


to you too...it is the hardest thing to do and the kindest.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Here's one from my family files, the dog I grew up with.  Jax was a lab/German Shepherd mix. Very submissive, so he was one of the last pups left from his litter. Her was awesome. Never needed a leash, seemed to understand English outside of commands.  My parents had to make the hard decision about him around 3 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie and the other pets are going to step uptown comfort me tomorrow.   He is a sweet dog....and goofy too!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Tootsie and the other pets are going to step uptown comfort me tomorrow.   He is a sweet dog....and goofy too!


Aww he looks kinda like my Sasha when her face needs a trim!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Beach trip, September, 2018
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Jax, August 2003
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Sasha and Diamond, March 2019
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They took the ball and crashed in the shade after about three throws.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She's a derphound.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Tootsie and the other pets are going to step uptown comfort me tomorrow.   He is a sweet dog....and goofy too!


is always good looking and your pictures are great
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Otera: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Tootsie and the other pets are going to step uptown comfort me tomorrow.   He is a sweet dog....and goofy too!

Aww he looks kinda like my Sasha when her face needs a trim!
[Fark user image 425x484]


hi Sasha
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]

Beach trip, September, 2018


miss you guy!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 572x389]

They took the ball and crashed in the shade after about three throws.

[Fark user image 430x573]

She's a derphound.


nice!
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.