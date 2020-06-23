 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Well, looks like 2020 is proceeding normally as a magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes southern Mexico   (apnews.com) divider line
25
    More: News, Mexico, Earthquake, Oaxaca, Mari Gonzlez of the Princess Mayev hotel, MEXICO CITY, resort of Huatulco, Porfirio Daz, Jos Vasconcelos  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 12:41 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guess that's a margarita on the rocks, as opposed to frozen.

Shaken, of course...
 
smunns
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And....I like my margaritas shaken and on the rocks.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
7.4 according to the article.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....


https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/​e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember a big earthquake once when I was a kid. It felt like the floor was falling from underneath my feet.

Scariest thing I ever lived through.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was there tens of dollars of damage?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Guess that's a margarita on the rocks, as opposed to frozen.

Shaken, of course...


I don't get it
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's no earthquake...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That sucks hope everyone is OK. No snark.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Guess that's a margarita on the rocks, as opposed to frozen.

Shaken, of course...


smunns: And....I like my margaritas shaken and on the rocks.


Uncanny.  If this was anywhere else but Fark.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert


That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.


Jeebus farkin crist, does every gotdam thing have to be politicized with you people?  Get a farking life!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Which Mexican country according to Fox?
 
mononymous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.

Jeebus farkin crist, does every gotdam thing have to be politicized with you people?  Get a farking life!


All Quakes Matter.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mononymous: Armyrec1: ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.

Jeebus farkin crist, does every gotdam thing have to be politicized with you people?  Get a farking life!

All Quakes Matter.


Agrees.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, wait...  What?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

serfdood: Cdr.Murdock: Guess that's a margarita on the rocks, as opposed to frozen.

Shaken, of course...

smunns: And....I like my margaritas shaken and on the rocks.

Uncanny.  If this was anywhere else but Fark.


...it would be stirred?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2020 feels more like an 8.3

meh
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Corona and Shake & Bake apparently go together.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.


You're welcome
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake..."

Serious question: can you predict an earthquake?  I thought it was not possible.  Now, I'm wondering.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.


The Mexico has had over 500 deaths due to earthquakes in the last 10 years...the US has had two.
Who do you blame in the other 185 or so countries with no alert system?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Callous: ImpendingCynic: It's utterly ridiculous that Mexico has a nationwide earthquake alert system and the U.S. doesn't.

And by ridiculous I meant....

https://www.usgs.gov/natural-hazards/e​arthquake-hazards/shakealert

That's not even close to the same thing. We don't have public buildings giving alerts yet. We're way behind on this because Republicans don't want to fund it.


We also have strong enough building codes - which are actually enforced - that we wouldn't be evacuating buildings 350 miles away from the epicenter of a 7.7. That's like evacuating Los Angeles for an earthquake in San Francisco.

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Mari González of the Princess Mayev hotel in Huatulco said staff and guests were able to evacuate the building before the quake..."

Serious question: can you predict an earthquake?  I thought it was not possible.  Now, I'm wondering.


No, but light travels faster than sound, so you can detect it close to the epicenter and send alerts so that people farther away get time to react before the shaking hits. Of course, the further away you are, the more advanced notice you get; and the less you need it because of how the intensity dissipates.
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just loosening up the soil for the coronavirus burials.
 
wanelorm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Felt it at the Morelia Airport.. was standing outside waiting on a rental, and thought I'd magically become drunk.. til I seen the water puddles were sloshing to the same rhythm as my knees. Was over in a few minutes.. no damage in this area.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.