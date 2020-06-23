 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man critical after water rescue from lake. Well, it's not much of a rescue if that's water's natural habitat, now is it?   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, Seattle, critical condition, fire officials, Seattle Fire Department, Michael Keaton, Green Lake, Natalie Dreier  
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He might have gotten caught in the water milfoil in Green Lake.  It's a real hazard for swimmers.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, a drunk UW freshman popped his inflatable swan with a preroll joint
 
zang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's not an article that's a sentence.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Water critical after rescuing lake from man.

Look I made fun of the fact that English relies on word order and proper punctuation.

/give me a greenlight now please
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size


/nerrrds.jpg
 
6nome
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What was he critical of?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did anyone test Rule of Acquisition #117*?

* You can't free a fish from water.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: [image.slidesharecdn.com image 638x479]

/nerrrds.jpg


I've experienced the supercritical dilemma when trying to decide whether to chance jambalaya farts before...
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You'd think such an emergency would call for the Water Department, but no.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't really get the funny in the headline. I tried, but just couldn't.
 
