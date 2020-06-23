 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1940, Adolf Hitler toured Paris, at the start of yet another European vacation cut short by aggressive tourists from Russia, Great Britain, and the United States   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Adolf Hitler, World War II, World War I, Nazi Germany, French capital, planned invasions of Russia, French emperor, Napoleon's tomb  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if they put towels down on all the chairs.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I LOL'd.



I LOL'd.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if they put towels down on all the chairs.


Years ago, I was are a breakfast buffet at a hotel. I was by myself and snagged a table before going to get food. I didn't want to leave my purse as a marker, so I left a fresh cup of coffee to stake my claim. Damn Germans moved it! Then they got cranky when I sat with them because there weren't any others free. farking German travelers.
\German
\\living in Germany
\\\ drei!
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if he stopped right there. Just said. fark it. I'm done.

Scary thought.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
both had photographic memories

Really? I did not know that.
 
BuehrlesToTheWall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: I wonder if they put towels down on all the chairs.


Done in one
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those violent Antifa protesters opposed him every step of the way.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: Those violent Antifa protesters opposed him every step of the way.


Da.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Cool story, the first place to fall under attack to the Germans in the Soviet Union held out for a month or more. And the visiting NAZIs had to be careful as partisans were hiding waiting to kill them:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense​_​of_Brest_Fortress

/Also any Jewish or Communist Officers (so all of them) were to be shot on site, so it made sense to fight to the bitter end

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I am dying but do not give up. Goodbye Motherland. Dated: July 20, 1941.

The fight started June 22, 1941
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.


Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scary thought.

Scary thought.


Interesting to imagine, but we know that France was never the point of the exercise, that it was always about Russia. France and England were simply daggers in the back that needed to be removed from play (with Paris being a particularly appetizing hors d'oeuvre) so Germany could focus on the main event. Hell, Hitler admired the UK and hoped that they'd become his allies at some point.

The Nazis were never going to allow a strong communist state to exist on their border, and Hitler in particular was obsessed with the historical idea of a Drang nach Osten.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.

Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: Imagine if he stopped right there. Just said. fark it. I'm done.

Scary thought.

Interesting to imagine, but we know that France was never the point of the exercise, that it was always about Russia. France and England were simply daggers in the back that needed to be removed from play (with Paris being a particularly appetizing hors d'oeuvre) so Germany could focus on the main event. Hell, Hitler admired the UK and hoped that they'd become his allies at some point.

The Nazis were never going to allow a strong communist state to exist on their border, and Hitler in particular was obsessed with the historical idea of a Drang nach Osten.


You're absolutely right. War would have come sooner or later, and later would have benefited the Soviets more.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hospitaller: ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.

Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.


O_o

The best kept royal secret is tucked between the Queen's legs?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: Imagine if he stopped right there. Just said. fark it. I'm done.

Scary thought.

Interesting to imagine, but we know that France was never the point of the exercise, that it was always about Russia. France and England were simply daggers in the back that needed to be removed from play (with Paris being a particularly appetizing hors d'oeuvre) so Germany could focus on the main event. Hell, Hitler admired the UK and hoped that they'd become his allies at some point.

The Nazis were never going to allow a strong communist state to exist on their border, and Hitler in particular was obsessed with the historical idea of a Drang nach Osten.


Meth is a hell of a drug.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

guestguy: Hospitaller: ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.

Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.

O_o

The best kept royal secret is tucked between the Queen's legs?


Why else would "she" wear all those petticoats and pantaloons.  I probably used the wrong terminology, but how many national leaders during WWI could be tied directly back to her?  For sure George, Nicholas, and Wilhelm.  Another 20 or more involved were her relatives.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Imagine if he stopped right there. Just said. fark it. I'm done.

Scary thought.


No oil in Paris.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*facepalm* Wasn't the average height of men back then somewhere around 5'5" or 5'6"? You know who else was under 5'9"??? Most men...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: BigNumber12: ColonelCathcart: Imagine if he stopped right there. Just said. fark it. I'm done.

Scary thought.

Interesting to imagine, but we know that France was never the point of the exercise, that it was always about Russia. France and England were simply daggers in the back that needed to be removed from play (with Paris being a particularly appetizing hors d'oeuvre) so Germany could focus on the main event. Hell, Hitler admired the UK and hoped that they'd become his allies at some point.

The Nazis were never going to allow a strong communist state to exist on their border, and Hitler in particular was obsessed with the historical idea of a Drang nach Osten.

You're absolutely right. War would have come sooner or later, and later would have benefited the Soviets more.


WWII is an incredible case study in small decisions / flukes of timing having world-altering consequences. It's absolutely loaded with them. Hitler's called (few day) halt to the capture of Dunkirk allowed the BEF to escape, kept England in the war, and gave the Allies a launching point for Overlord. Huge. Decisions in Southern Europe delayed Barbarossa by, what, a month, without which Germany probably would have captured Moscow, and the USSR's Eastern Reserves would have battered themselves to pieces against the city's defenses in the dead of winter.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What about all the good things Adolf did?  No one remembers those.  He did what no one else could do.  He's the one who killed Hitler.
 
sourballs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

guestguy: Hospitaller: ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.

Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.

O_o

The best kept royal secret is tucked between the Queen's legs?


If it's spreading seed it's not exactly tucked in
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sourballs: guestguy: Hospitaller: ImpendingCynic: I know Brexiters are doing their best, but Great Britain is and has always been part of Europe.

Once Queen Victoria got her seed spread all over it maybe.

O_o

The best kept royal secret is tucked between the Queen's legs?

If it's spreading seed it's not exactly tucked in


Maybe she tucks it back and spreads her seed via a twerking motion?

These are the questions that keep me up at night...
 
