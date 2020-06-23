 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How nerds living in their mothers basement embarrassed Putin and revealed the Russian assassins in the Skripal case   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Russia, Russia's GRU, Vladimir Putin, fluent Russian-speaker, Eliot Higgins, Russia's 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade, defector Viktor Suvorov, Alexander Mishkin  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. There is a faceless army of "nerds" distributed across the planet who have the means to shiat all over despotic rulers plans.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good read.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do Soviet nerds gather?
At Commie-Con
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Good. There is a faceless army of "nerds" distributed across the planet who have the means to shiat all over despotic rulers plans.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's next, reserving 800,000 tickets for Vladimir's next rally in Tomsk?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, the world gets closer and closer to a Neal Stephenson or Bruce Sterling novel every day.

/the heinlein days are over
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Diabolic: beezeltown: Good. There is a faceless army of "nerds" distributed across the planet who have the means to shiat all over despotic rulers plans.

[Fark user image 400x320]


Eliot Higgins is more likely to accidentally fall from a high building than to be skinned, although the Russians can be inventively barbaric.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Tea?  From amazon.ru?  Well, ok...
 
