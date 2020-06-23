 Skip to content
(Politico)   There is nothing we can do to stop Covid, it's all up to you - Florida government to public
51
edmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wrong people are dying
 
Ivo Shandor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the lights.
 
Ambivalence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee putting a political party who thinks government is useless in charge of you government gives you useless government.
 
Jake Havechek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear swimming with hungry alligators is 100% effective in eliminating COVID-19 symptoms.
 
WGJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The government tried
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.


The government can't actually make you do that.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.

The government can't actually make you do that.


What... than F those signs in the bathrooms.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely leaving the result of a public health emergency up to the rational actions of Florida Man will end in a good result.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image 425x239]


*yoink*
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people down here are refusing to wear masks. I've actually been getting dirty looks because I won't go out without masking up

F*cking idiots
 
pacified
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i'm going to wear two masks now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Intrepid00: Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.

The government can't actually make you do that.

What... than F those signs in the bathrooms.


When there is a hepatitis A breakout at a bar or restaurant that's exactly what the poop handed worker said.
 
The Irresponsible Captain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Government itself can't solve this problem'

The 2020 election is going to be about this most basic economic/philosophical question. This pandemic has shown us the necessity and obvious utility of collective action. We've seen the shortcomings of leaving solutions to the private sector and rugged individualism. These issues couldn't possibly be coming into sharper relief.

(Of course, it's not just about the quantity of government -- it's about the quality. I won't ignore that the election will also be a referendum on the incompetent, corrupt buffoon at the top of the R ticket.)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: The wrong people are dying


Like all of human history. The good/innocent people die while the scum lives on and spread their shiat all over.
 
emtwo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
State Governments:
We think everyone should be wearing masks, but we don't think it's our job to enforce it. We'll just count on businesses and individuals to do the right thing.

Businesses:
HAHAHAHAHAHA! That's a good one. We ain't enforcing shiat on any potential paying customer!

This is literally the exact kind of scenario that citizen governments were designed to handle. When there is zero profit incentive for individuals or businesses to do what everyone knows is the right thing, then government is supposed to step in.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Florida officials expressed new concern on Monday that the tactics used to slow the spread of the coronavirus are falling short

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, there's yer problem! Your tactics suck.
 
thepostess
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark DeVirus. He's trying to get us all killed.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Gee putting a political party who thinks government is useless in charge of you government gives you useless government.


Which can only mean the best idea for the next election would be to give them more power to make it an even more useless government. Then use that as an excuse to transfer more of the actual power to our benevolent corporate gods. They truly have our best interests at heart and will guide us the way to a utopia.

/dammit Florida, don't you screw up 2020 like you did 2016 and 2018
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.


That's the, "It's up to you" part. Government can't stand over you like your mother making you do those things.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So just opening everything up is not working to stop the spread of the virus?


Fark user imageView Full Size



I'm shocked.
 
damageddude
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And my sister wondered why I said no to flying my daughter to Fla for a week so she could hang with my niece.

/actually my sister understood
 
halifaxdatageek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
By contrast, in Canada the government made a similar statement, but it was clear they meant "We are obviously doing all we can, you can see that, but we can't wash your hands for you, help us out".

And we did. And today Nova Scotia reported 14 days since its last new coronavirus case.

Now we wait for the borders to open.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So just opening everything up is not working to stop the spread of the virus?


[Fark user image image 170x253]


I'm shocked.


I'd let Kristen Stewart spread corona to me iykwim
 
Rev.K
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Sorry boss, there's nothing I can do about that project, it's all up to you".

"What do you mean I'm fired?!?"
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.

The government can't actually make you do that.


Uhh in New York they did and look at where we are compared to FL and AZ
 
someonelse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Expecting anything remotely competent from Governor FingerSniffer is probably a mistake.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, in other words----

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great.. Let's get Florida on board with wearing masks and social distancing.. Until August when Trumpty Dumpty has his convention in Jacksonville, and all the "I have a right not to wear a mask" people show up, as well as the people to protest them.  More winning.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: By contrast, in Canada the government made a similar statement, but it was clear they meant "We are obviously doing all we can, you can see that, but we can't wash your hands for you, help us out".

And we did. And today Nova Scotia reported 14 days since its last new coronavirus case.

Now we wait for the borders to open.


Well, yeah, but to be fair, every time a jumbo jet transits through Stanfield your population doubles.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the homeless guy who was blocked from getting to the new house he bought in Nova Scotia?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Intrepid00: Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.

The government can't actually make you do that.

Uhh in New York they did and look at where we are compared to FL and AZ


So the city officials went into bathrooms and made sure people washed their hands and made sure people weren't gathering in private residence by going to door to door? Did it look like  the TSA from that South Park episode where they wipe Kyle's dad's ass and washed his hands?

The headline is correct. If the local population says "fark it" it can't be enforced without looking like China.
 
HenryFnord
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 850x478]The government tried


The government needed P Barnes in this situation.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

someonelse: Expecting anything remotely competent from Governor FingerSniffer is probably a mistake.


We should have gone with Gillum and had Governor Floridaman personified.
 
JasonOfOrillia
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, it turns out you can't make your coronavirus cases go away just by firing your GIS researcher.
 
philotech
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If people would follow basic precautions, the government wouldn't really have to do anything...
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: The wrong people are dying


I thought we hated Boomers?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It is going to show up in the economic numbers shortly. "It" being the many people like me who will not patronize your business unless everyone is wearing a mask and following the rules. It sounds like the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association might be waking up to that fact.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's not true that Republican government can't do anything- afterall, yesterday he told hospitals to not report how many people are in ICU beds, but how many of those are... really, Really sick! See? His policies suddenly reduced (the reported) ICU occupancy rate!
Republican Winning!!
 
Anonymous Bosch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If a government cannot and will not protect its citizens, what is it for?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: It is going to show up in the economic numbers shortly. "It" being the many people like me who will not patronize your business unless everyone is wearing a mask and following the rules. It sounds like the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association might be waking up to that fact.


I went to get a haircut and turned right around because it was full of people not getting haircuts, no masks, and no not leaving a chair empty between customers.

I'm literally only going to places that are doing masks and social distancing but Bahama Breeze a block over is jammed pack still.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Anonymous Bosch: If a government cannot and will not protect its citizens, what is it for?


Grift
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's not true that Republican government can't do anything- afterall, yesterday he told hospitals to not report how many people are in ICU beds, but how many of those are... really, Really sick! See? His policies suddenly reduced (the reported) ICU occupancy rate!
Republican Winning!!


Before you all circle jerk hate this my wife is a nurse and they are using ICU units as isolation rooms where the patient isn't actually really that sick yet and is just being monitored because they could go bad.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh my god the cowardice. "We can't do this alone so we will do nothing!" is not a rational public policy.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Jake Havechek: No it's easy. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.  Dumb hicks.

The government can't actually make you do that.


Pretty much it really is up to the people. Will everyone do their part or not.
 
