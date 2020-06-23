 Skip to content
So put up five more. Man, subby really needs his own advice column
envirovore [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a coward that lets my neighbors dictate what I display at my home. What do?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a wuss. And the neighbors are dumb: if you put up a BLM poster, ANTI-FA will know not to target your house during their daily riots.
 
jollyrancher82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We have BLM and a couple of Pride signs in our windows. I WISH someone would come biatch at me about it
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jollyrancher82: We have BLM and a couple of Pride signs in our windows. I WISH someone would come biatch at me about it


Do you live in an HOA?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
what about those HOA agreements where you can't have any signage on your front lawn.  i wonder if those old greasy farkers have the balls to enforce a BLM sign.  something tells me they would
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fark their feelings.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: what about those HOA agreements where you can't have any signage on your front lawn.  i wonder if those old greasy farkers have the balls to enforce a BLM sign.  something tells me they would


An HOA really doesn't get to pick a Grey zone. It's either the racist shiat is okay or your BLM sign isn't okay either.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put another sign with an arrow toward the offending neighbour that say "Disclaimer: My neighbour does not approve this message."
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: ltdanman44: what about those HOA agreements where you can't have any signage on your front lawn.  i wonder if those old greasy farkers have the balls to enforce a BLM sign.  something tells me they would

An HOA really doesn't get to pick a Grey zone. It's either the racist shiat is okay or your BLM sign isn't okay either.


If you are wondering why Civil Rights and HUD rules and money.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Put another sign with an arrow toward the offending neighbour that say "Disclaimer: My neighbour does not approve this message."


They can't. They are the downstairs neighbor. The other one has the high ground and if you ever lived in an apartment with an upstairs neighbor you get this joke.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jollyrancher82: We have BLM and a couple of Pride signs in our windows. I WISH someone would come biatch at me about it


Your signs look like amateur rubbish and do injustice the the causes they support.  You should take them down and feel ashamed of yourself.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't think their request was unreasonable. Hear me out.

I used to allow political signs to be put up on my property along the road. I quickly realized that doing so carried a penalty: people would throw litter at the signs. It didn't matter the candidate, the position, or the party... as soon as a sign went up, I'd start having to pick up litter.

In other, less rural settings, I wouldn't be surprised to learn that litter is replaced with eggs, TP, or other petty vandalism.

Sure, it's not quite the "targeting" that the article wants you to think of, but it is a nuisance. I can totally understand people in a duplex-type situation not wanting to deal with whatever nuisances may result from the political activism of the other duplex resident.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: talkertopc: Put another sign with an arrow toward the offending neighbour that say "Disclaimer: My neighbour does not approve this message."

They can't. They are the downstairs neighbor. The other one has the high ground and if you ever lived in an apartment with an upstairs neighbor you get this joke.


my ex lived in a basement suite when she was in college and she could never figure out why it smelled so bad when she opened her bedroom window.

She finally figured out that the guy upstairs would stay up late pounding secret beers in his study which was right over her room; he'd piss out the window all night to keep it on the down-low from the family.

/smart!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: talkertopc: Put another sign with an arrow toward the offending neighbour that say "Disclaimer: My neighbour does not approve this message."

They can't. They are the downstairs neighbor. The other one has the high ground and if you ever lived in an apartment with an upstairs neighbor you get this joke.


I lived in a 2nd floor apartment for 15 years and only really hung out with the then-current tenant below me towards the end of that 15 years.  When I heard my cats run across my apartment I asked WTF was that...they informed me they could hear everything, with the female tenant emphasizing EVERYTHING.

I told her the next time I whacked off I'd call out her name.  And I did.   Their laughter allllmost ruined the moment.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: Intrepid00: talkertopc: Put another sign with an arrow toward the offending neighbour that say "Disclaimer: My neighbour does not approve this message."

They can't. They are the downstairs neighbor. The other one has the high ground and if you ever lived in an apartment with an upstairs neighbor you get this joke.

my ex lived in a basement suite when she was in college and she could never figure out why it smelled so bad when she opened her bedroom window.

She finally figured out that the guy upstairs would stay up late pounding secret beers in his study which was right over her room; he'd piss out the window all night to keep it on the down-low from the family.

/smart!


And I thought it was bad with the ones above me tossing cigarette butts.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Combustion: What a wuss. And the neighbors are dumb: if you put up a BLM poster, ANTI-FA will know not to target your house during their daily riots.


Because only antifa would target a home over a political sign?

You're either a) a smart ass, which I love or b) really dumb.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Combustion: What a wuss. And the neighbors are dumb: if you put up a BLM poster, ANTI-FA will know not to target your house during their daily riots.

Because only antifa would target a home over a political sign?

You're either a) a smart ass, which I love or b) really dumb.


Well I can tell you this: ANTI-FA hasn't rioted at MY house yet. So my sign stays.
 
