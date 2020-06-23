 Skip to content
(Central Maine)   Maine home sales plunge by more than 21% in May after dropping 15% in April. proving once again that no one wants to live in Maine during mud season   (centralmaine.com) divider line
Northern [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Economic uncertainty, and fewer Big Hat people from away buying $600,000 empty chalets and lake homes?
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stephen King should buy more Maine
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would love to spend summers up there.  Or in some weird little mountain town somewhere up North.

I'm only dreaming.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There's no place to stay unless you wuarantine for 14 days or get a test result you can't get Subby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mainehomeconnection.comView Full Size

May be helpful to take a long view on this
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because nobody can get to the houses since you can't get there from here.
 
g0ats3x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: It's because nobody can get to the houses since you can't get there theyah from here heyah.


ftfy

/howtotalkyankee
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to buy houses when you're unemployed or worried about becoming unemployed.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rain in Maine stays profanely on the terrain.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind living near a clam shack that gets 'em fresh off the boat, but not year 'round. Nossir.

/don't go putting me off my lunch, pervs
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't there a massive exodus of youths from Maine? If I was 20 something I sure as hell wouldn't want to live in a small town like Fryeburg either. Will be interesting if they do come back to raise their own kids though, after they've lived in other cities / states.

//only reason picking on Fryeburg is my ex has family there.
//Would love a cabin up that way but to live 365?  No thanks.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dow is up 250 points today. NASDAQ at all time high. V-shaped recovery.
China talks are on, Navarro was taken out of context.  Trump is was right about trade wars are easy.

Don't worry about employment numbers, lack of concerts, live venues, sporting events, bankrupt businesses, your friends that are still furloughed, your family and friends that can't pay rent. Pay no attention to automobile sales or compare the amount of people who are taking vacations and flying.

Sure corporate debt is at an all time high, many consumers are saving instead of spending (which accounts for 70% of our entire economy & keeping this house of cards from toppling). No cinemas, no plays, no Broadway. None of that matters. Maine home sales will rebound in no time!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wdog61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern and Central Maine has a huge demographics problem. Anyone younger then 30 and a college degree is moving to N.H. or Mass.

Southern Maine on the other hand is just an hour from Boston and has an awesome Microbrew industry.

/Graduate of UMaine Farmington
//Works in NH.  Lives in Maine
///I really had a point when I started but it ran away.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: [Fark user image 425x566]
There's no place to stay unless you wuarantine for 14 days or get a test result you can't get Subby.


There is plenty of testing available in Maine, even if you don't have symptoms.  The 14 day quarantine is helping keep our elderly population safe, and probably why our cases and deaths are staying low.

Gov. Mills is doing a great job standing up to the flu klux klan.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So I'm watching 'Maine Cabin Masters' & wondering how the hell them fellas can shore up the foundation, put on an addition & install a new roof for $25K.
Is minimum wage for their workers $0.43 an hour or sumpin'?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

g0ats3x: NeoCortex42: It's because nobody can get to the houses since you can't get there theyah from here heyah.

ftfy

/howtotalkyankee


Ayuh
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm trying to figure out how I can get me at least a few acres of woodland to use as a personal camp to stay at during the summers up in Maine. I love Vermont, but it's too expensive to consider buying any land, even if I'm not gonna build on it.

I don't need plumbing or electricity, a roof walls and floor are negotiable.  An old cabin is fine, otherwise we'd just tent camp or toss a little pop-up RV on it. Maybe throw a little prefab cabin on the land at some point in the future. The wife is a Vermonter and comes from a family of RV folks and campers, so she's a great sport when it comes to roughing it. Goddang I love Mrs. Chompachangas.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

nemisonic: [Fark user image 425x566]
There's no place to stay unless you wuarantine for 14 days or get a test result you can't get Subby.


My family and I drove up to Maine from Texas on June 4 (we camped along the way, brought our own food and avoided person-to-person contact as much as possible). We rented a house in the woods for two weeks, got grocery delivery, or had my sister (who lives here) go shopping for us and drop it off. We've now moved up to my mom's house, which is on a large island with a small population, and we feel pretty confident that we haven't spread the plague. We'll be here for another month before heading back to quarantine in Austin before school "starts".

It can be done, it's just not easy, or cheap.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Black Flies Matter!
 
bobadooey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: So I'm watching 'Maine Cabin Masters' & wondering how the hell them fellas can shore up the foundation, put on an addition & install a new roof for $25K.
Is minimum wage for their workers $0.43 an hour or sumpin'?


Workers in maine, and this may sound crazy, actually work.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Housing stock is still incredibly overvalued. 250k for a 100yr old plaster lathe relic with under 1000sq ft. Midcoast and the woods are cheaper but theres not much to do
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bobadooey: Housing stock is still incredibly overvalued. 250k for a 100yr old plaster lathe relic with under 1000sq ft. Midcoast and the woods are cheaper but theres not much to do


If people are willing to pay for it, it is not overvalued.  Sales (nationwide) are down, but that's because there are fewer buyers and sellers right now due to the virus-prices are basically flat.

There hasn't really been adequate new construction since the housing crash in 2008.  There is therefore a decade plus pent up demand that will prevent prices from ever falling, especially in prime areas.
 
