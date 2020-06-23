 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPTV)   "The sheriff's office said several videos showed Adkins in a car pointing guns at passing cars." Or as they say in Florida, 'Monday'   (wptv.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Viscount, Sheriff's officials, Sarasota County sheriff's officials, Coroner, Sheriff, Automobile, news release, arrest affidavit  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 7:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He is charged with one count of written threats to kill.

Was he putting on an eminence front?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a child molester.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>in a car pointing guns at passing cars.

At least he was signaling.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering what Shia LeBeauf was up to.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: He looks like a child molester.


Saw in TA that he made threats, not that he was actively pointing a gun at people.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad. Missed this:

The sheriff's office said several videos showed Adkins in a car pointing guns at passing cars.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!


he was white idiot
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White, therefore still alive.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I thought low carb dietsade me cranky.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!


sorry i misread your comment.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if I could get a sponser for my doctoral paper to determine if the combination of aerosolized salt water, intense UV exposure, limestone impregnated well water, pollen from Bald Cypress, Gulf Coast sand, and many umbrella drinks induce Florida Man thought processes?

n will be small but I'll balance that with the decades of data.  Sacrifice will be made for science.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nhdjoseywales: iheartscotch: Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!

sorry i misread your comment.


No bigs. We're all a little on edge with this Covid-Orange Asshole nonsense.
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: nhdjoseywales: iheartscotch: Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!

sorry i misread your comment.

No bigs. We're all a little on edge with this Covid-Orange Asshole nonsense.


and we both love scotch :)
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Holy crap....the cops actually did something about it BEFORE he went and killed a bunch of people? The heck!


Well they let him out on bail so there's still time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He is charged with one count of written threats to kill.

Was he putting on an eminence front?


he used comic sans.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.