(NYPost)   "I went to Myrtle Beach, and all I got was this lousy t-shirt...and coronavirus"   (nypost.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And possibly chlamydia.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their big mistake was getting tested, obviously.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Their big mistake was getting tested, obviously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red_dumbass.jpg
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was talking to my folks and they told me about 15 kids that shared a house for beach week and 3 of them have the virus and they were running around town for a week spreading it out. Damn kids get off my beach!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was going to say the drug-resistant clap, too, but you'd have to have more people skills.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They'll get over it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obvious tag on respirator.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a 13.5% infection rate, which is not four anythings, which would have been terrible.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Better to hide under a blanket for the next 18 months.  You will still get COVID but you will maintain your sense of intellectual and moral superiority, which is your only reason for living.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was in my early 20s, I had a roommate from North Carolina.  A group of us were discussing a beach trip.  I suggested Myrtle Beach, not having an opinion on Myrtle Beach as I had only moved to Atlanta a year earlier.  She stated, "I'm not going to Myrtle Beach.  I'm not white trash."

That's all I know about Myrtle Beach.
 
OldJames
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I went, I got to see a solar eclipse. Technically, I drove slightly south for the eclipse, but I spent the rest of my time there driving around bars getting loaded.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
picclickimg.comView Full Size


Much like a traffic light, the yellow means "exercise caution."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Better to hide under a blanket for the next 18 months.  You will still get COVID but you will maintain your sense of intellectual and moral superiority, which is your only reason for living.


It's not my fault I'm better than you people.  I'm not even trying.  It's like you're actively trying to suck at life.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hold on to your butts! It's about to go hemorrhagic.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think we're finally reaching the, "Oh yeah, maybe it would have been a good idea to quarantine and not go out and do stuff because I'm actually not invincible and this kinda sucks" portion of the program.

Meanwhile, those of us who have been doing the right thing and sheltering from the world as much as possible are kinda trying to be empathetic, but also like ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Better to hide under a blanket for the next 18 months.  You will still get COVID but you will maintain your sense of intellectual and moral superiority, which is your only reason for living.


"Nothing can be done to prevent this" says only industrialized country that can't prevent it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: There are still tests pending from the group of 90 students who traveled from both Belmont County and neighboring West Virginia, according to reports.

Forget The Rona, they're sweating more over possible DNA test results.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It's a rite of passage, but this year the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts - they got COVID-19,"

That shiat gets everywhere and is so hard to rinse off.
 
TheChaosPath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was in my early 20s, I had a roommate from North Carolina.  A group of us were discussing a beach trip.  I suggested Myrtle Beach, not having an opinion on Myrtle Beach as I had only moved to Atlanta a year earlier.  She stated, "I'm not going to Myrtle Beach.  I'm not white trash."

That's all I know about Myrtle Beach.


It's all you ever need to know, honestly
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We made a new friend at the beach. Nice dude but he needs some tanage.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think of Myrtle Beach as a place for old people, with golf and Country Buffet, not students.
 
cleek
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: Better to hide under a blanket for the next 18 months.  You will still get COVID but you will maintain your sense of intellectual and moral superiority, which is your only reason for living.


Drink Mor Bleech
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Uzzah
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: "It's a rite of passage, but this year the kids came home with more than sand in their shorts - they got COVID-19,"

That shiat gets everywhere and is so hard to rinse off.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


"I don't like COVID-19.  It's highly infectious and capable of asymptomatic transmission and potentially fatal and it gets everywhere."
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I was in my early 20s, I had a roommate from North Carolina.  A group of us were discussing a beach trip.  I suggested Myrtle Beach, not having an opinion on Myrtle Beach as I had only moved to Atlanta a year earlier.  She stated, "I'm not going to Myrtle Beach.  I'm not white trash."

That's all I know about Myrtle Beach.


I was raised going to Myrtle on vacations. White trash is putting it lightly.

Is the Freaky Tiki still open? I would guess a lot of transmissions were spread there.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anti-lockdown brothers scamming Republicans. Raw Story, so fark won't link it, but the word "profiled" links to a Daily Best article. 
Fark user imageView Full Size

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast profiledAaron, Chris, and Ben Dorr - a trio of brothers who helped organize some of the COVID-19 anti-lockdown protests around the country, and who in fact have spent years latching onto conservative causes to enrich themselves.

"In April, about a month after COVID-19 lockdowns took effect in the U.S., Reddit users placed the three brothers at the center of an astroturfing campaign against government measures designed to slow the outbreak," reported Brian Freskos and Alain Stephens. "Chris Dorr helped organize a demonstration in the Pennsylvania capital despite official warnings about mass gatherings leading to a surge of infections. Since then, the death toll from coronavirus in Pennsylvania has climbed to more than 6,400. In recent weeks, the brothers sounded alarms about the 'thugs,' 'criminals,' and 'political terrorists' who took to the streets nationwide following the May killing of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer."

Congratulations, trained seals. You're providing an income stream to scam artists.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Was talking to my folks and they told me about 15 kids that shared a house for beach week and 3 of them have the virus and they were running around town for a week spreading it out. Damn kids get off my beach!


Rehoboth Beach, Delaware?
 
anfrind
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Misch: groppet: Was talking to my folks and they told me about 15 kids that shared a house for beach week and 3 of them have the virus and they were running around town for a week spreading it out. Damn kids get off my beach!

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware?


My error, the rental unit they were staying at was in Dewey Beach. The teens went to a party in Rehoboth where they may have exposed an additional 100 people.

The state Division of Public Health said Saturday that at least three teens staying at a rental unit in Dewey Beach tested positive. More than a dozen teens were staying there at the time.

The health department says that while the teens were there, they attended large parties in nearby Rehoboth that may have exposed more than 100 partygoers to the virus.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Is the Freaky Tiki still open?


Sadly (?) not. Hillbilly Hawaii is not what it once was.

65% of new cases in WV came from this outbreak, pushing the numbers from pretty good to ugh. Surprisingly they're actually doing monitoring and track and trace, so they might be able to get the lid back on.
 
